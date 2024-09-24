Michael B. Jordan reteams with ‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler for supernatural horror thriller ‘Sinners’

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan has once again teamed up with director Ryan Coogler, with whom he worked on Fruitvale Station, CreedBlack Panther and Wakanda Forever, for a new supernatural horror film called Sinners

The very creepy trailer to the Prohibition-era Warner Bros. film has just dropped and shows Jordan in a dual role as twin brothers facing an unseen evil force.

The plot details are being kept under wraps, but the studio teases, “Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.”

The trailer starts with Jordan so shaken he can’t even roll a cigarette, sitting atop a crate. He’s wearing World War I dog tags and is seen opening the box, which contains an automatic rifle and other gear he would have carried overseas.

Using a Southern accent, Jordan says, “I’ve been all over this world. I’ve seen men die in ways I ain’t even know was possible. Of all the things that I’ve seen, I ain’t ever seen no demons, no ghosts, no magic — till now.”

A title card teases “A new vision of fear” from Coogler, as we see Jordan’s character take shelter in a building surrounded by slowly shambling zombie-like people. One civilian is caught outside and begs to be let in. 

Meanwhile, Jordan and the townsfolk inside arm up and get ready.

A preacher’s voice is heard saying, “You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Coogler’s Oscar-winning Black Panther composer Ludwig Göransson returns to score Sinners, which hits theaters March 7.

‘Baby Reindeer’ creator says he’ll testify against alleged stalker in her Netflix lawsuit
Netflix/Ed Miller

Richard Gadd, the man whose repeated run-ins with a stalker inspired his Netflix hit Baby Reindeer, says he’s willing to testify in defense of Netflix in a lawsuit filed by Fiona Harvey.

Harvey claims the show’s Martha character was based on her, and that the depiction of the stalker character in the show was exaggerated and has “ruined her life.”

Netflix is attempting to get the suit dismissed, and Gadd has issued a declaration in support of that attempt.

Gadd’s document says that the show, in which he plays Donny, isn’t a documentary, and while it is fictionalized, it is “emotionally true.”

Gadd insists, “My personal struggles with my sexual identity, and experiences with sexual abuse, harassment, and stalking, inspired me to write and star in the theatre version of Baby Reindeer, and subsequently, the [Netflix] Series.”

The performer details his history with Harvey, from a chance meeting at the pub in which he worked to her allegedly stalking him over two years.

Gadd says Harvey sent him “thousands of emails, hundreds of voicemails, and a number of handwritten letters” that “often included sexually explicit, violent, and derogatory content, hateful speech, and threats.”

He even attached “a fraction” of those to his declaration as proof.

He also insists, “I never intended the Series to identify any real person as Martha Scott,” including Harvey, claiming that she was the one who outed herself.

Referring to a recent Piers Morgan Uncensored appearance Harvey made, Gadd said, “[S]he claimed that she was the inspiration for the Martha character, and that she never sent me thousands of emails nor left me any voicemails.”

He insists, “She harassed and stalked me over several years, and … other individuals have contacted me … and said they were also harassed by Harvey, but all were too scared of her to come forward.”

Angela Bassett honored as Disney Legend
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Angela Bassett is officially a Disney Legend. She was recognized as such at the Disney Legends ceremony Sunday, which honored those who’ve had a significant impact on the Disney legacy. 

According to Variety, Ryan Coogler helped in celebrating Bassett, who was being honored for 30 years of work, including in Touchstone’s What’s Love Got to Do With It, Disney+’s The Imagineering Story and Coogler’s own Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“To see her and what she does is truly a gift,” said Coogler, who noted he was inspired by Bassett’s work as a child. “She’s incredible. She’s been incredible for decades.”

Bassett took the stage and expressed gratitude for the support she’s received on her yearslong journey.

“From day one in my pursuit of a career as an actress, I have understood that I am a part of something greater than myself. I offer my deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported me on this journey,” she said. “I am forever proud to be your wife, your mother, your sister, and your auntie.”

Others recognized at the Disney Legends ceremony were Titanic director James CameronKelly RipaJamie Lee Curtis, James L. Brooks, Harrison Ford, Frank Oz, John Williams, Miley Cyrus and more.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

In brief: Witney Carson join ‘DWTS’ season 33, ‘Wizards Beyond Wavery Place’ sets premiere date and more
Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson announced in a video message on Good Morning America that she’ll be returning to the ballroom for the show’s 33rd season. “Just you wait until you hear who my partner is. He will sweep you off your feet. We are so ready to get that Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy,” she continued. Carson and dance partner Alfonso Ribeiro took home the trophy in 2014. Ribeiro, who now hosts the show, will also return this season, along with co-host Julianne Hough and judges Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough. The Dancing with the Stars cast for season 33 will be exclusively announced on GMA Sept. 4. The new season premieres Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC …

“We finally did it. We finally found the gold,” Chase Stokes‘ John B says in a new trailer for Netflix’s Outer Banks, which dropped Aug. 29. “That’s where the story should have ended. But really, it’s just the beginning.” The series follows a group of teens dubbed the Pogues on the treasure hunt of a lifetime. After finding the treasure in season 3, the Pogues are committed to having a normal life, but soon accept a proposal to go on a brand new treasure-hunting adventure. The first five episodes of Outer Banks season 4 debut Oct. 10, with the second five coming Nov. 7 …

The White LotusLeo Woodall has been tapped to star alongside Dustin Hoffman in the upcoming crime thriller Tuner, according to Deadline. The movie follows “a talented piano tuner whose life is turned upside down when he discovers that his meticulous skills for tuning pianos can equally be applied to cracking safes,” per the outlet …

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the sequel series to the original Wizards of Waverly Place on Disney, is set to premiere with two episodes on Oct. 29, according to Deadline. It was also announced that Disney Channel alums Raven-Symoné and Danielle Fishel will be directing episodes in season 1. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows David Henrie as an adult version of his Justin Russo character, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, but is forced to dust off his magical skills to mentor Billie, a wizard-in-training played by Janice LeAnn Brown. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

