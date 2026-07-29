Michael B. Jordan stars in ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ teaser trailer

Michael B. Jordan stars in ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ teaser trailer
Michael B. Jordan appears on the poster for ‘The Thomas Crown Affair.’ (Amazon MGM Studios)

The official teaser trailer for The Thomas Crown Affair has arrived.

Amazon MGM Studios has released the first trailer for the upcoming take on the heist thriller story.

Oscar winner Michael B. Jordan directs, stars in and produces the film, “where the most dangerous man in the room is the one nobody’s watching,” according to an official description.

The movie follows an art thief, played by Jordan, who goes head to head with an insurance investigator who may be smart enough to catch him, played by Adria Arjona.

The trailer finds Jordan going through the necessary steps to steal a famous work of art.

“I’ve been taking risks my entire life. But last night it was different. I felt alive,” Jordan’s Thomas Crown says. “My heart was racing. Every step was part of a plan. Things slowed down. It was silent. And I was surprised how easy it was. But I’m not finished yet. That’s what excites me.”

Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira and Pilou Asbæk also star in the film, which is based on a screenplay by Alan R. Trustman with a story by Trustman and Drew Pearce. This screenplay was written by Pearce and Jason Hall.

The original 1968 movie starred Steve McQueen as the self-made millionaire who masterminds a heist. Faye Dunaway costars in it as an investigator hired to find out exactly what happened. Another film version of the story released in 1999, and starred Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo.

The Thomas Crown Affair will release in theaters on March 5, 2027.

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Ridley Scott to direct Hugh Jackman in new ‘Treasure Island’ film adaptation
Ridley Scott to direct Hugh Jackman in new ‘Treasure Island’ film adaptation
Hugh Jackman attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026, in New York City. (John Shearer/WireImage via Getty Images) | Ridley Scott poses for a portrait ahead of his conversation on stage at BFI Southbank on October 5, 2025, in London, England. (John Phillips/Getty Images)

Ridley Scott and Hugh Jackman are taking on an adaptation of a classic novel.

Scott is set to direct Jackman in a new film adaptation of Treasure Island, ABC Audio has confirmed. Jackman will play the pirate Long John Silver in this new take on the Robert Louis Stevenson novel.

According to Deadline, Adolescence writer Jack Thorne wrote the film’s script and will executive produce. Scott will also produce the film alongside Michael Pruss for the production company Scott Free.

There is currently no studio attached to the project, but it is set to hit the market on Monday, the outlet reports.

Treasure Island follows a young boy who discovers a map to a legendary buried treasure. He sets out on a journey across the sea to find the fortune, all the while finding himself in a battle of wits with the pirate Long John Silver.

This upcoming adaptation is described as a new take on Stevenson’s classic, which was originally published in 1883.

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Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman star in ‘Practical Magic 2’ teaser trailer
Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman star in ‘Practical Magic 2’ teaser trailer
Nicole Kidman as Gillian Owens and Sandra Bullock as Sally Owens in ‘Practical Magic 2.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

We come to this teaser trailer for magic.

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the official teaser trailer for Practical Magic 2. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman once again star as the magical Owens sisters in this highly anticipated sequel to the 1998 film Practical Magic.

Along with Bullock and Kidman, who are both producing the project, the film stars Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, Solly McLeod, Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest.

Practical Magic 2 follows the Owens sisters as they “must confront the dark curse that threatens to unravel their family once and for all in a must-see cinematic event of fun, magic and mayhem,” according to an official description from Warner Bros.

The trailer finds all of the Owens women living in the same picturesque white home by the water from the first film, going about their daily tasks and using a bit of magic along the way.

“I’m sure you’ve heard of the Owens family. The ones from Massachusetts. The ones their neighbors whisper are witches,” Bullock says through voice-over in the trailer.

“I’ve waited such a long time for this,” Kidman says, before she jumps off the home’s roof while holding an open umbrella.

“Yes, she has,” Bullock says, as she opens up an umbrella herself.

Susanne Bier directed the film from a script by Akiva Goldsman and Georgia Pritchett. It’s based on the novel The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman.

Practical Magic 2 arrives in theaters on Sept. 11.

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Veteran actor James Handy fatally stabbed in Los Angeles, police say
Veteran actor James Handy fatally stabbed in Los Angeles, police say
James Handy in a 1995 episode of ‘NYPD Blue.’ (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Actor James Handy, known for roles in films including Top Gun: Maverick, The Rocketeer and Jumanji, has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded Wednesday to a report of “unknown trouble” in the Tarzana neighborhood of the city and found Handy in the front yard of a residence suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday identified the victim as the 81-year-old actor.

According to the LAPD, the suspect called emergency services and said, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.”

Investigators allege that 44-year-old Michael Gledhill, the son of Handy’s girlfriend, stabbed the actor, though authorities have not revealed any motive behind the alleged stabbing.

Police said Gledhill flagged down responding officers and told them he was the person they were looking for.

Gledhill, who lived with his mother and Handy, was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder. Bail was set at $2 million.

The LAPD said the stabbing was an isolated incident and that there is no further danger to the public.

According to IMDb, Handy appeared in numerous film and television productions during his career, including roles in Top Gun: Maverick, The Rocketeer and Jumanji.

The investigation into Handy’s death is currently ongoing.

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