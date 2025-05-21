Michael B. Jordan to receive 2025 American Cinematheque Award

John Phillips/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan is the next recipient of the American Cinematheque Award.

American Cinematheque, a nonprofit cultural organization, announced in a press release Wednesday that the Sinners actor would receive the award later this year during a ceremony in Beverly Hills.

According to the organization’s website, the award is presented each year to “an extraordinary artist currently making a significant contribution to the art of Moving Picture.”

In a statement shared in Wednesday’s press release, American Cinematheque Board Chair Rick Nicita said Jordan is being celebrated for his “superb talent and purposeful vision that has made him a major power in today’s movie business.”

“He entered the ranks of movie stars with FRUITVALE STATION and rapidly followed it up with iconic roles in BLACK PANTHER and three CREED movies, including his directorial debut in CREED III, with more directorial efforts to come,” Nicita said.

“He has become a prolific producer with multiple projects across our business and his philanthropic activities are many and wide-ranging,” Nicita continued. “Most recently, his outstanding performances (yes, two performances) in the worldwide smash SINNERS have cemented his place in the upper tier of movie stars, now and in the future.”

Previous American Cinematheque Award recipients include Eddie Murphy, Steven Spielberg, Robin Williams, Martin Scorsese, Denzel Washington, Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Samuel L. Jackson and Nicole Kidman.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton on Nov. 20.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Milly Alcock says someone ‘high up’ on ‘House of the Dragon’ told her she needed an acting coach
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage via Getty Images

Milly Alcock is opening up about the rough start to her time working on House of the Dragon.

While guesting on The Tonight Show, Alcock, who played young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first season of the Game of Thrones prequel series, said a person higher up on the show told her she would have to see an acting coach.

“On my second day on House of the Dragon, one of the, I’m not gonna say who, but someone very high up, pulled me aside and was like, ‘Um, we’re gonna get you an acting coach,’” Alcock said.

The actress said this encounter fueled her anxiety as she took on her first major acting role in such a popular franchise.

“It just confirmed everything that I’ve kind of known to be true, [which] is that I’m not very good at my job,” Alcock said. “You know what I mean! I was like, ‘I can’t do this. This is terrible. This is a big mistake.’”

Emma D’Arcy took over the role of Rhaenyra after there was a significant time jump during the second part of season 1. Alcock made a brief appearance in the role during season 2.

House of the Dragon is currently in production on season 3. The show is set 200 years before the events of the original series and is based on George R. R. Martin‘s novel Fire & Blood.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Ginny & Georgia’ season 3 official trailer and more
The official trailer for season 3 of Ginny & Georgia has arrived. Netflix released the trailer on Thursday, teasing all the chaos that is set to happen as Brianne Howey‘s Georgia is put on trial for murder. Antonia Gentry and Scott Porter also star in the third season of the show, which drops June 5 on Netflix …

Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU have both been renewed at NBC. These will be the 25th and 27th seasons of the shows, respectively. The network also announced that the popular shows reached over 44 million viewers across both linear and digital platforms during the 2024-25 season …

M. Night Shyamalan‘s upcoming supernatural romantic thriller Remain will arrive in theaters on Oct. 23, 2026. Deadline reports that the film, which will star Jake Gyllenhaal, comes from an original story co-created by Shyamalan and Nicholas Sparks. Phoebe Dynevor and Ashley Walters will also star in the movie …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Karate Kid: Legends’ trailer unites the franchise
Sony Pictures/Jonathan Wenk

The new trailer for Karate Kid: Legends has arrived.

The latest installment in the franchise follows kung fu prodigy Li Fong, played by Ben Wang, who moves to New York City to attend a new school and finds himself entering the ultimate karate competition.

Jackie Chan will reprise his role as Mr. Han from the 2010 Karate Kid reboot, and Ralph Macchio is back as original Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso. Together, Mr. Han and Daniel will help guide Li Fong to victory.

Daniel tells Li Fong in the trailer, “Remember what you’re fighting for. When you understand that, you will be ready.”

The Sony Pictures film picks up after the events of Cobra Kai, the Netflix series starring Macchio that wrapped its final season earlier this year. Karate Kid: Legends hits theaters May 30.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.