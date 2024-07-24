Michael Bay reportedly working on ‘Skibidi Toilet’ film and TV franchise
If you’ve never heard of Skibidi Toilet, there’s a good chance you don’t have anyone under the age of 15 living in your house, but the viral sensation has just attracted one of the biggest blockbuster producers in Hollywood.
Variety says Michael Bay is developing a film and a TV franchise around the property, which began in 2023, when a 23-year-old from the former Soviet Republic of Georgia named Alexey Gerasimov uploaded to YouTube an 11-second video of an animated head singing from a toilet.
Those humble beginnings have turned into nearly 80 mini films, with hundreds of millions of views the world over, and games, detailing a war between the toilet head folks and cyborgs known as Cameraheads.
The trade says Bay and Paramount Pictures president Adam Goodman are collaborating on the project.
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has named its 47th class for its Kennedy Center Honors, and this year legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, the Grateful Dead, and Grammy winner Bonnie Raitt were among those singled out for their lifetime artistic achievement.
Also included were musician and composer Arturo Sandoval; the iconic Harlem venue The Apollo will receive a special Honors as an American institution.
In a statement, Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein noted, “The Kennedy Center Honors recognizes artists who have made an extraordinary impact on the cultural life of our nation and continue to have an immeasurable influence on new generations.”
He feted Coppola as “a brilliant and masterful storyteller with an unrelenting innovative spirit,” whose “films have become embedded in the very idea of American culture.”
Rubenstein saluted Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh, and Bobby Weir, calling the band a “social and cultural phenomenon since 1965,” whose music, “never stopped being a true American original, while inspiring a fan culture like no other.”
He called Raitt “an ambassador of both music and humanity,” and said that Sandoval “transcended literal borders coming from Cuba 30+ years ago and today continues to bridge cultures with his intoxicating blend of Afro Cuban rhythms and modern jazz.”
As for The Apollo, the organization’s chairman called it, “one of the most consequential, influential institutions in history” that “has elevated the voices of Black entertainment in New York City, nationally, and around the world, and launched the careers of legions of artists.”
The Kennedy Center Honors will be handed out on December 8, 2024, ahead of a CBS broadcast of the event on December 23.
With the whole “six degrees” thing, pretty much everybody can recognize — or is actually linked to — Kevin Bacon, so he decided to change that with a little social experiment, he tells Vanity Fair.
The results of the experiment were pretty much a no-brainer: being famous is cool.
“I’m not complaining, but I have a face that’s pretty recognizable,” the Footloose icon told the magazine.
“Putting my hat and glasses on is only going to work to a certain extent,” he added. He said he underwent a glow-down, with a makeup expert changing his looks with a prosthetic nose, glasses and fake teeth, before emerging incognito at the outdoor Los Angeles shopping mall The Grove.
“Nobody recognized me. People were kind of pushing past me, not being nice. Nobody said, ‘I love you,'” Bacon recalled.
“I had to wait in line to, I don’t know, buy a f****** coffee or whatever. I was like, ‘This sucks. I want to go back to being famous,'” he lamented.
Speaking of the just-dropped Netflix film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F and the new horror flick MaXXXine, Bacon said, “I honestly feel very grateful for where I happen to be. That I can have two totally different movies coming out within a couple of days of each other, and completely different roles. The fact they would both come my way is the thing that I feel the most gratitude for. I’ve fought really long and hard for it.”
While he doesn’t specifically get into what went wrong with him, Jamie Foxx recently revealed the circumstances that led to his mysterious hospitalization in 2023.
The Oscar winner was riffing with patrons at a restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona, according to a video posted to social platform X, when he recalled, “Look, April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil.”
He then snapped his fingers, saying, “I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything.”
He added, “My sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor. They gave me a cortisone shot.”
“The next doctor said, ‘There’s something going on up there,'” the actor continued, pointing at his head — but added, “I won’t say it on camera.”
Jamie’s daughter, Corrinne, took to social media on April 12, 2023, to reveal the actor — then working on the action film Back in Action in Atlanta with Cameron Diaz — had experienced a “medical complication.”
As his hospitalization continued, rumors began to spread about what had happened to him and how serious his condition was.
Back in March, Foxx told his fans he’s “got a story to tell.” While accepting the African American Film Critics Association’s Producer Award around that time, Foxx revealed he was in “dire straits” and will be finally shedding light on exactly what happened to him in a comedy special, according to People.
He made his first public appearance at the Critics Choice Movie Awards in December 2023 and revealed, “I’ve been through some things. You know, it’s crazy I couldn’t do that six months ago, I couldn’t actually walk,” adding it was “almost over” for him.