Michael Crichton estate suing ‘ER’ vet Noah Wyle and company over ‘The Pitt’ TV show

Wyle in ‘The Pitt’ – Max/Warrick Page

Deadline is reporting that the estate of author Michael Crichton, the late bestselling author and one of the co-creators of ER, is suing one of the show’s stars, Noah Wyle, along with producers of an upcoming Max medical series called The Pitt.

According to the suit obtained by the trade, Crichton’s widow, Sherri, claims after a yearlong negotiation to reboot ER, Warner Bros. Television, ER‘s producer John Wells and other producers, including Wyle, walked away and “transplanted” the idea to a Pittsburgh-set medical series called The Pitt.

Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Max has already given the forthcoming series a 15-episode order.

The lawsuit states, “After negotiating unsuccessfully with Crichton’s estate for nearly a year for the right to reboot ER, Warner Bros. simply moved the show from Chicago to Pittsburgh, rebranded it The Pitt, and has plowed ahead without any attribution or compensation for Crichton and his heirs.”

It added, “The Pitt is ER. It’s not like ER, it’s not kind of ER, it’s not sort of ER. It is ER complete with the same executive producer, writer, star, production companies, studio and network as the planned ER reboot.”

The lawsuit charges the producers with “breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and intentional interference with contractual relations.”

Critchton’s camp seeks to “redress that grievous wrong and to ensure that studios are held accountable to the creators upon whose imaginations and ingenuity their successes depend.”

It also says Wells’ actions were “a personal betrayal of a 30-year friendship” with the late author, who died at 66 in 2008.

Ryan Reynolds reveals his fourth child with Blake Lively is a boy
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Disney

While Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively only recently revealed the name of their baby who was born last year, the Deadpool franchise star has revealed that little Olin is a boy.

The revelation came as Ryan was hailing the efforts of John Bell, a Nottingham, England man who lost his young son Jake, and who since has celebrated his late son’s love of Deadpool — and shed light on mental illness — by dressing up as the Merc with a Mouth.

Ryan posted to social media a video about Bell, explaining he learned about his quest six months ago: Bell can be seen dressed as the hero, wearing a cut-out, rubber duck-filled bathtub strapped to his shoulders. The heavy prop represents the weight of the grief he carries with him every day, Bell told the star.

Reynolds treated Bell to a Deadpool makeup makeover and sat down for an interview with him about his efforts.

“After I lost my son, it put me into a very dark place,” Bell explains, admitting he had thoughts of suicide for a year. But he now says, “I’ve made my peace with death,” adding, “I’m gonna be reunited with him at some point, but it damn ain’t right now.” 

At the end of the chat, an emotional Reynolds says, “I want to share with you that I, too, have a son, and that if I – Boy, John, if I love him one tenth as much as you love Jake, I feel like I’ve done a pretty damn good job.”

Blake and Ryan also have three daughters, James, 9, Inez, 7, and 4-year-old Betty.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises, please call or text 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.

Reality Roundup: ‘Love Island USA’ reunion drama, ‘RHOSLC’ season 5 trailer and more
Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

Love Island USA (Peacock)
JaNa Craig came prepared with four pages of receipts to the Love Island USA season 6 reunion, which aired Monday on Peacock. Unfortunately, she feels as though the cast did not get the closure they needed from the experience. “I personally don’t like the way it ended. Lots of emotion, lots of tears, lots of yelling, lots of hurt,” she told US Weekly. “I don’t think it left off on a good note. I wish other people could get closure and we just used to be a really big happy family. It doesn’t feel like that anymore, so it sucks.”

Speaking of Love Island USA season 6, islanders Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky called their relationship quits after the reunion episode aired. They made the announcement in separate Instagram Stories posted on Tuesday night. “It reached a point where it was not healthy for us to continue the relationship,” Kendall shared in his post.

House of Villains (E!)
Get ready for more from your favorite reality show villains very shortly. The trailer for season 2 of House of Villains is available to watch now. This season starts with a 75-minute premiere episode on Oct. 9 that’ll air on E!, Bravo, Syfy and USA simultaneously.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo)
Receipts, proof, timeline, new season! The women of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are returning to TV screens oh so soon. Bravo released the season 5 trailer for the reality show, which returns on Sep. 18 and promises lots of drama between cast members Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks Whitney Rose and Mary Cosby.

Cher, Jon Stewart, more celebrities react to Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of presidential race
Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Celebrities from across the entertainment spectrum are reacting to President Joe Biden announcing that he is exiting the 2024 presidential race, ending his campaign to defeat former President Donald Trump, and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee in his place.

Celebrity reaction to President Biden’s faulty debate performance in June and his uneven public appearances in the weeks that followed made headlines. Notably, George Clooney, who recently co-hosted a fundraiser for Biden, penned an op-ed in which he declared that Biden should step down.

Now, after Biden said in a statement posted Sunday that he will “stand down,” big names in entertainment are sharing their immediate reactions to Biden’s decision.

Talk show host and comedian Jon Stewart reacted to the news with a one-word post on X shortly after President Biden’s announcement.

“Legend,” wrote Stewart, seemingly reacting to Biden’s decision to leave the race, as well as his decades of public service.

Actor Mark Hamill, who publicly backed Biden, also took to X, writing that Biden “restored honesty, dignity & integrity” to the presidency “after 4 years of lies, crime, scandal & chaos.”

“Thank you for your service, Mr. President. It’s now our duty as patriotic Americans to elect the Democrat who will honor& further your legacy,” he wrote.

Singer Cher also commented on Biden’s decision to leave the race, saying in part, “DEM PARTY MUST ‘REALLY,’ ‘REALLY’ THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX. ‘WINNING IS ALL’, DONT WIN CANT CHANGE ANYTHING& THE TIMES THEY MUST BE A CHANGIN.”

Abbott Elementary Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph took to X, posting several times in the aftermath of Biden’s decision, including a photo of her and the vice president. “President Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris !” she added.

Other stars boosting Harris included Amy Schumer and Viola Davis.

