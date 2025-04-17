Michael Ealy joins the cast of Muhammad Ali series ‘The Greatest’

Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage

Michael Ealy has joined the cast of Prime Video’s The Greatest, executive produced by Michael B. Jordan, Ben Watkins and Muhammad Ali‘s widow, Lonnie Ali, according to Deadline.

He’s landed the role of Malcolm X in the series about Ali and his life, both in and out of the boxing ring. Malcolm was spokesperson for the Nation of Islam when Ali made the decision to join the group. 

Also added to The Greatest cast is Kai Parham, who will be portraying Rudy Clay, Ali’s younger brother.

The cast also includes Omari Hardwick and Dana Gourrier as Ali’s parents Cassius “Cash” Clay Sr. and Odessa “Bird” Clay. Snowfall‘s Amin Joseph will play heavyweight champion Sonny Liston, Ali’s rival.

Jordan’s Outlier Society is producing the The Greatest, while Outlier Society President Elizabeth Raposo is on board as an executive producer, alongside Authentic Brand Group’s Corey Salter, Marc Rosen and Matthew Gross, Roc Nation, Michele Anthony, Aiyana White, Jeff AugustinBoyd Muir and Josh Wakely via his Grace: A Storytelling Company.

David Blackman for Polygram will serve as co-executive producer.

Jeff Baena, Aubrey Plaza separated months prior to Baena’s suicide: Medical examiner
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza had been separated for several months prior to Baena’s suicide death, according to a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Baena and Plaza had been separated since September 2024, the report said.

The 47-year-old was discovered in his home by an assistant on Jan. 3, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to ABC News at the time.

The county medical examiner confirmed that Baena died by suicide.

At the time of his death, Plaza and Baena’s family released a statement and called it “an unimaginable tragedy.”

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support,” the statement said. “Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Baena was best known for directing the horror-comedy Life After Beth, the dark comedy Joshy and for co-writing the cult classic I Heart Huckabees with filmmaker David O. Russell.

He and Plaza had been married since 2021 and frequently worked together on projects, with Plaza starring in several of Baena’s films, including Life After Beth, The Little Hours and Spin Me Round.

Good Morning America has reached out to Plaza’s reps for comment.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.

Hollywood stars remember Val Kilmer: ‘You truly were an icon’
C Flanigan/WireImage

The Hollywood community is remembering fellow actor, producer, director and friend Val Kilmer, who died Tuesday at the age of 65, according to a report from The Associated Press. 

Actor Josh Brolin said he would miss his “firecracker” friend in an Instagram post featuring a photo of the pair smiling widely for the camera. 

“See ya, pal. I’m going to miss you,” Brolin wrote. “You were a smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker. There’s not a lot left of those. I hope to see you up there in the heavens when I eventually get there. Until then, amazing memories, lovely thoughts. #valkilmer #marktwain” 

Director Francis Ford Coppola, who worked with Kilmer on 2011’s Twixt, wrote on Instagram, “Val Kilmer was the most talented actor when in his High School, and that talent only grew greater throughout his life. He was a wonderful person to work with and a joy to know — I will always remember him.” 

Ron Howard, who directed Kilmer in 1988’s Willow and 2003’s The Missing, shared on X, “#RIPValKilmer I was incredibly fortunate to collaborate with Val a number of times over the years … Check out his filmography. Amazing. His art extended to his poetry, artworks, filmmaking and simply the way he lived. Bon Voyage, Val And thank you.” 

In an X post, Matthew Modine, one of Kilmer’s peers, credited Kilmer for one of the biggest roles early in his career “RIP Val Kilmer. If it wasn’t for our chance encounter … in 1985, I may never have been cast in FULL METAL JACKET. Thanks, Val.,” Modine wrote. 

Following a blockbuster career in the 1980s and 1990s, Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and lost his voice after undergoing a tracheotomy. He shared an inside look at his work and life in the 2021 documentary Val, which features footage he recorded himself from his childhood, during his Hollywood career and at home with his family. 

Kilmer was previously married to actress Joanne Whalley from 1988 until their divorce in 1996. The former couple shared daughter Mercedes Kilmer and son Jack Kilmer.

 

‘The Handmaid’s Tale”s 6th and final season gets teaser and premiere date
Hulu

The final season of The Handmaid’s Tale officially has a premiere date and a new teaser.

Fans got a new look at Elisabeth Moss in a teaser for the show’s sixth season, released by Hulu on Wednesday. The new season will be out with its first three episodes on April 8, followed by weekly episodes until its finale on May 27.

In the teaser, Moss’ character June describes her fight against Gilead and says the red color of the cloaks donned by handmaids in the dystopian society has come to symbolize “the color of rage.”

“In the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale, June’s unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead,” a synopsis for the upcoming season reads.

“Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character. This final chapter of June’s journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom,” the synopsis continues.

The upcoming season will star Moss alongside Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd and more.

The sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale premieres April 8 on Hulu.

Hulu is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

