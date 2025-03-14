Michael Fassbender suggested Daniel Craig to producers at his James Bond audition

Michael Fassbender suggested Daniel Craig to producers at his James Bond audition
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

When Michael Fassbender auditioned to play James Bond, he ended up promoting a different actor for the role.

In a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Fassbender said he suggested Daniel Craig might make a good James Bond during his own audition for the film Casino Royale.

“I met with Barbara Broccoli just, you know, through passing, and I actually went in to an audition phase before Daniel [Craig] was cast, but I don’t think I was ever in the mix,” Fassbender said. “But I remember going into that room and meeting with her and [Michael G.] Wilson, and I think I was like, ‘Daniel Craig is …’ — I don’t know why I was promoting him, I should have been promoting myself.”

Fassbender said the flub is par for the course, admitting he was an hour late to his Mad Max: Fury Road audition. “This is what I was saying, I was terrible at auditions,” Fassbender said.

Even though he ended up not getting the role, Fassbender still gave Craig his flowers.

“Obviously Daniel did a fantastic job and went on to be I think the most successful Bond in history, but that was it really, there was never a conversation after that,” Fassbender said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Daisy Ridley on the ‘terrifying’ action scenes in new film ‘Cleaner’
Daisy Ridley on the ‘terrifying’ action scenes in new film ‘Cleaner’
Quiver Distribution

Daisy Ridley saves the day in the new action film Cleaner.

Helmed by Casino Royale director Martin Campbell, the film arrives in theaters on Friday. Ridley plays Joey, a former soldier turned window cleaner who must save those trapped inside a building that gets taken over by radical activists.

While suspended 50 stories up on the outside of the building, Ridley’s Joey strives to stop an eco-terrorism group from killing 300 hostages — including her younger brother. Ridley told ABC Audio that it was an exciting film to be a part of.

“It’s always exciting doing something that I feel I haven’t done before,” Ridley said. “Figuring out how to hang off a building for a film was all new.”

You might think Ridley would be free from a fear of heights to sign on for such a role, but that is not the case.

“I do not like heights,” Ridley said. “For the most part, I was 20 or 30 [feet] in the air and then that would go up to 60.”

There was a particular scene that really scared Ridley — when Joey stepped out onto the side of the building for the first time.

“That was properly terrifying because for the most part I got used to being put where I needed to be for the scene. And that was the first time I had to take my own step and guide myself down the side of the building,” Ridley said. “That was terrifying.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Brian Tyree Henry says taking on ‘Dope Thief’ was ‘the most cathartic thing’ he’s ever done
Brian Tyree Henry says taking on ‘Dope Thief’ was ‘the most cathartic thing’ he’s ever done
Apple TV+

Brian Tyree Henry stars in the just-released Apple TV+ series Dope Thief, in which his character, Ray, poses as a DEA agent to steal money and drugs from small-time drug dealers. It’s different than the characters he’s previously portrayed, which is exactly why he found it appealing.

“I think every actor worth their weight in salt wants to stretch themselves and really explore all these different parts of them. And for some actors, it’s harder to find people who will write those things and want to see you in those different spaces,” he tells ABC Audio. “So when I got the script for Dope Thief, [director Peter Craig‘s] writing immediately just drew me in because I was like, ‘They really gonna put Ray on? They gon’ put Ray on television? They ain’t gonna do that.'”

Though interested, Brian says he wasn’t “quite sure” if he was ready to be Ray, knowing it’d “be incredibly hard,” and would require him to be vulnerable and transparent in his life.

“But I was like, if I have that feeling, then I know that it must be something I should lean into,” he says. “And at the end of the day, it was the most cathartic thing I’ve ever done.”

In Dope Thief, Ray is seen surviving various life-or-death situations while dealing with trauma from his past. Despite the difficulty that came with bringing that to life onscreen, Brian says his job was to usher Ray “through his generational trauma, trying to find all the different layers of how he can survive and live with the choices he’s made and the relationships he’s built.”

“That was incredibly exciting to me. I was like, ‘Oh, this will be cool,'” he says. “I don’t think anyone has ever seen me like this, and I just wanted to push myself.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Scott Foley joins cast of ‘Scream 7’ and more
In brief: Scott Foley joins cast of ‘Scream 7’ and more

Scott Foley is returning to the Scream-verse. The actor has joined the cast of Scream 7, Deadline reports. This marks his return to the franchise, as he previously played Roman Bridger, the half-brother of Neve Campbell‘s Sidney Prescott. His character was killed at the end of Scream 3, after he was revealed to be the Ghostface Killer. There’s no word if Foley is to somehow reprise the same role in this sequel, or if he’s to play a brand-new character …

The Righteous Gemstones will premiere its fourth and final season on March 9, HBO has revealed. The Danny McBride-created, written and executive produced series about a world-famous televangelist family will put out its final nine episodes Sundays on HBO. It will also stream on Max. McBride, Adam Devine, John Goodman and Tim Baltz star in the original comedy series …

The Apprentice is heading back to movie theaters. Deadline reports that the film, which picked up nominations for Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong at the 97th Academy Awards, will play in Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Sacramento and New York just in time for awards voters and film fans to catch the flick on the big screen. Stan plays Donald Trump in the film, which follows the president’s early New York real estate days while he was being mentored by attorney Roy Cohn, played by Strong …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.