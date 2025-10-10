Michael J. Fox opens up about his career-defining roles in new book ‘Future Boy’

‘Good Morning America’ co-anchor George Stephanopoulos and Michael J. Fox appear in this image. (ABC)

Michael J. Fox is recalling the time in his career when he booked the two roles that many know him for now.

In his new book, Future Boy, Fox tells the story about when he starred in the television sitcom Family Ties and the blockbuster film Back to the Future at the same time.

“It was an amazing time,” Fox told Good Morning America co-host George Stephanopoulos.

Fox’s three-month journey of starring in both projects almost didn’t happen because the creator of Family Ties didn’t want to risk losing him. At the time, actor Eric Stoltz was cast as the iconic role of Marty McFly, but director Steven Spielberg wanted Fox as the lead in his film, which would go on to become a trilogy.

“They were shooting with another actor and it hadn’t been what they wanted it to be,” Fox said. “So they were coming at me again and he (the Family Ties creator) said, ‘I’m gonna let you do it, but you’re gonna have to do the show in the daytime, the movie at night. And I don’t want to hear about the movie.'”

Fox added that he was told that the show’s creator didn’t want Fox to make up any excuses, either, if he couldn’t handle juggling both jobs.

Nevertheless, the Family Ties creator said, “Read the script and if you think it’s OK with the script, you should.”

“It was in my hand,” Fox said and recalled that the show creator said the script was “the best script I ever read.”

For Fox, that was enough to convince him to take on the role of Marty. “I was completely doin’ it,” he said.

By day, Fox worked on the set of Family Ties, and by night, he would film Back to the Future.

The actor added that there were times on the set of Family Ties when it would be what he described as a “blur.”

Future Boy will be available on Oct. 14 and is available now for preorder wherever books are sold.

 

‘Wicked: For Good’ (Universal Pictures)

In the original novel The Wizard of Oz, Glinda is the Good Witch, but in the upcoming film Wicked: For Good, Ariana Grande says we’ll see the moment when Glinda chooses that path thanks to new songs written just for the film.

As previously reported, Wicked: For Good will feature a new song for Ariana’s Glinda, called “Girl In the Bubble,” and a new song for Cynthia Erivo‘s Elphaba, called “No Place Like Home.” Ari tells Empire magazine that the new song marks a turning point in Glinda’s life. 

“We get to see [Glinda] decide, ‘I’m going to change the course of Oz. I’m going to become deeply, truly good and make a safe space for people,’” she explains. “She earns her title for real, and we get to see that self-discovery. I’m so grateful for that song, because she deserves it as a character.”

Ari tells the mag that leading up to that moment, “It’s traumatic event after traumatic event after traumatic event” for Glinda, “and they’re all shaping her and propelling her into her actual goodness, that has quietly been there all along, but she wasn’t ready for it yet.”

“Even in the first film you get to see those layers slowly peeling away, but in this film, it’s rapid and urgent,” she adds. “It goes even deeper than imaginable.”

Wicked: For Good hits theaters Nov. 21, the same day the film’s soundtrack drops. The final trailer will arrive on Wednesday.

Universal

Marlon Wayans is not fazed by the negative reviews for his movie Him

The film received a C- CinemaScore from audiences and a score of 29% from more than 100 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. But he says it’s not far off from the reviews for his past projects, posting on Instagram the Rotten Tomatoes scores for his movies White Chicks, Scary Movie and Scary Movie 2.

“Just to be clear…I respect critics. Their job is to Critique. I respect their work. It shapes our industry. But an opinion does not always mean it’s everyone’s opinion,” Marlon wrote. “Some movies are ahead of the curve. Innovation is not always embraced and art is to be interpreted and it’s subjective.”

“I’ve had a career of making classic movies that weren’t critically recieved [sic] and those movies went on to be CLASSICS,” Marlon continued. “So don’t take anyone’s opinion just go see for yourself. Love to all. Him in theaters now.”

Him, produced by Jordan Peele, follows the story of Cameron Cade, a rising quarterback who receives an offer to train with his hero, quarterback Isaiah White, following a potential career-ending injury.

Wayans stars as Isaiah, while Tyriq Withers takes on the role of Cameron. The movie is currently in theaters.

The cast of ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.’ (Rory Mulvey)

After six seasons on TV and two movies, Downton Abbey is saying goodbye with a third and final film, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. Series creator and writer Julian Fellowes says there’s a good reason he decided the story needed one more film.

He tells ABC Audio that after the last movie, where they said goodbye to Maggie Smith‘s Dowager Countess of Grantham, he felt that after 15 years fans needed a goodbye to the rest of the cast.

“I felt they were entitled to have a clearer idea of where they were all headed,” he says, “and that’s what I hope we’ve given them in this film.”

The movie is set in the 1930s, and as the times change, the family and the staff are going through some major changes themselves. Fellowes says he wanted fans to know they were all going to be OK in this new era and were going to “make a place for themselves.”

And while it may have been bittersweet saying goodbye to these characters, Fellowes believes it was the right time to do so.

“Knowing when it’s time to bring something to an end, whether it’s a romance or a TV show, it’s something that, on the whole, it’s good to accept, that everything earthly is finite and the end will come,” he says.

And Fellowes hopes fans come away with a simple message from the film.

“I hope what they take away is that what we all have to do is accept that we must deal with change and that if we can do that, we may be OK. But if we dig in, and refuse to accept change, we won’t be OK.”

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is in theaters now.

