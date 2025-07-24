Michael Jackson biopic release delayed until 2026

Michael Jackson biopic release delayed until 2026

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Michael Jackson fans who’ve been anxiously waiting for the biopic on the singer’s life will be waiting a little longer.

Lionsgate just announced that the film, Michael, has been pushed back, and will now hit theaters and IMAX on April 24, 2026.

This is the second time the film’s release has been delayed. The movie, which has the support of MJ’s estate, was originally supposed to open April 18, 2025, and was later pushed to Oct. 3, 2025.

Michael stars Jackson’s nephew Jafaar Jackson, and the cast also includes Colman Domingo, Miles Teller and Nia Long. It was directed by Antoine Fuqua, director of films like Training Day, The Equalizer trilogy and Olympus Has Fallen.

According to the description, Michael will follow the Grammy-winning singer’s journey to becoming a superstar, and will present “an intimate look at the life and enduring legacy of one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Disney announces ‘Lilo & Stitch 2’ in development
Disney announces ‘Lilo & Stitch 2’ in development
Disney

You can bring your Ohana to see even more Stitch in theaters sometime soon.

Disney has announced plans for a second live-action Lilo & Stitch film.

The reveal was made on Thursday, June 26, also known as Stitch Day. June is the sixth month of the year, making the date 6/26, similar to the lovable blue alien’s experiment number of 626.

Disney made the sequel announcement in a video shared to Instagram.

The video finds the live-action Stitch puppet driving a tiny pink convertible with two Hawaiian license plates that read “2 FAST.”

“Get ready!” Stitch says as he drives on to the Walt Disney Studios lot in California. “Here we go! Stitch want! Stitch want!”

Stitch then makes a pattern with his tires in the parking lot that reads, “Lilo and Stitch 2.”

“should’ve known he couldn’t keep a secret,” Disney’s caption reads. “a 626 day surprise: #LiloAndStitch 2 is now in development!”

The live-action Lilo & Stitch opened on May 23. It has grossed over $920 million worldwide.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Mark Ruffalo is a determined FBI leader in trailer for new HBO crime drama ‘Task’
Mark Ruffalo is a determined FBI leader in trailer for new HBO crime drama ‘Task’
Photograph by Peter Kramer/HBO

Mark Ruffalo is determined to take down the bad guys in his latest project. 

In the recently released trailer for the new HBO Max crime drama series Task, viewers are given a glimpse of Ruffalo as an FBI agent in Philadelphia who heads up a task force that is working to put an end to a string of violent robberies. 

He stars alongside Ozark‘s Tom Pelphrey, the unsuspecting family man at the center of the violent crimes. He’s seen in the trailer navigating the duties of caring for his family and keeping off law enforcement’s radar. 

The cast also includes Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley and Thuso Mbedu.

Task debuts on HBO Max this September.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular video game ﻿’Elden Ring’﻿ to become a live-action film
Popular video game ﻿’Elden Ring’﻿ to become a live-action film
Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment, in partnership with film company A24, has announced that a live-action film adaptation of the popular video game Elden Ring is in the works. 

The project will be helmed by writer and director Alex Garland, known for his work leading films Civil War, Ex Machina and Annihilation. Garland rose to prominence in the late 1990s with his award-winning book, The Beach. 

Elden Ring, the brainchild of Japanese game developer FromSoftware, is an action role-playing game set in an authentic dark fantasy world, as described in a statement. “The game allows players to explore vast environments and dungeons to discover the unknown and enjoy the sense of accomplishment that comes from overcoming obstacles and challenges.”

The game was originally released in February 2022, and more than 30 million units have been shipped worldwide, Bandai Namco said.

No cast or release date information has been revealed yet. Fans can, however, look forward to Elden Ring Nightreign, a spinoff action game set for release on May 30. 
 

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.