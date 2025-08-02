Michael Jai White says he wanted his new film, ‘Trouble Man,’ ‘to be an experience’

Samuel Goldwyn Films

Michael Jai White wrote, produced, directed and stars in his new film, Trouble Man, out in theaters Friday. Though it’s being associated with the Blaxploitation genre, he tells ABC Audio the film is generally influenced by action comedies.

“I have certain issues with [the Blaxploitation era] because there were just a lot of movies that were just action movies and dramas that got swept up into that title,” he explains.

While he admits Trouble Man carries the spirit of “brotherhood, sisterhood and pride” often seen from films in that era, he says the movie falls into the genre of urban action comedy and is nothing like anything he’s seen before.

“I’m not into the formulaic stuff that you’ve seen all the time. I always wanted it to be an experience,” Michael tells ABC Audio.

With Trouble Man now out for the general public to see, he hopes fans can watch and enjoy it much like did when watching Uptown Saturday Night, A Piece of the Action and other movies as a child.

“I want to leave a legacy of movies like that. That’s really my benchmark,” he says. “These movies have made you feel good by the end of it. And there’s just not many of them anymore. So this is where my aim was.”

Trouble Man follows Michael’s Jaxen, a private investigator hired to help find missing R&B star Jahari. Gillian White, Method Man, LaLa Anthony and Orlando Jones also star in the film.

In brief: Chris Pratt to star in ‘Garfield 2’ and more
In brief: Chris Pratt to star in ‘Garfield 2’ and more

Chris Pratt is returning to voice the famous orange cat in a sequel to his recent animated Garfield film. The actor made the announcement in a video shared to Instagram. “Your favorite house cat is making a comeback… Garfield 2 coming soon!” Pratt captioned the post. In the video, Pratt carries a stack of pizzas. He opens up a pizza box, where he finds the words “Garfield 2” written on top of the pie …

Regé-Jean Page is going to star in and executive produce a series based on the book Funny You Should Ask. The actor confirmed the news by sharing a Deadline article reporting on it to his Instagram Story. The adaptation of Elissa Sussman‘s novel will be made for Apple …

The trailer for the fourth and final season of Acapulco has arrived. Apple TV+ has debuted the trailer for the 10-episode season, which is set to premiere on July 23. Eugenio Derbez stars in the trailer for season 4, which finds his character, Máximo, working tirelessly to restore Las Colinas before its grand reopening …

Netflix announces reality shows ‘Age of Attraction,’ ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ and more
Netflix announces reality shows ‘Age of Attraction,’ ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ and more
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

A bunch of new reality shows are headed to Netflix.

The streaming service has released its upcoming slate of new reality programming. Here’s a look at some of the new unscripted shows coming soon.

Netflix is set to release a first-of-its kind dating series hosted by Nick Viall and his wife, Natalie Joy. The new dating experiment show, called Age of Attraction, asks the question, “Is love ageless?”

Age is just a number on the show, which centers on singles from the ages of 22 to 59 searching for their soulmate. Viall and Joy have an age-gap relationship themselves. At ages 44 and 26, the married pair have 18 years between them and share a child. They will help guide singles of all ages through the process of navigating an age-gap relationship.

Another dating series centered around reality TV personality Harry Jowsey is also on the way. Netflix has announced the upcoming show Let’s Marry Harry. The series centers around Jowsey finding his one perfect match by handing his dating life over to those who know him best. From a curated pool of potential matches, he will attempt to find true love and eventually marriage.

Simon Cowell is the star of his own docuseries in the upcoming series Simon Cowell: The Next Act. In the six-episode show, which premieres in December 2025, Cowell sets out to create the next boy band sensation.

Additionally, Netflix is going to adapt its series Physical: 100 for a U.S. audience. The competition series will be called Physical 100: USA. Similarly to the original Korean show, this version finds athletes, bodybuilders and military professionals facing off against each other in grueling challenges to test their strength and endurance and discover who among them has the most complete physique.

Pixar reveals new details about ‘Toy Story 5’
Pixar reveals new details about ‘Toy Story 5’
Pixar

New details about Toy Story 5 have been unveiled.

Pixar took to the stage at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on Friday, where chief creative officer Pete Docter confirmed new details about the upcoming film.

Joan Cusack is confirmed to return to her role as Jessie in the film. Docter also announced all-new characters that will appear in the film, including a tech tablet named Lily Pad, before showing off the first two minutes of the movie.

The animation studio also released a brand-new image from the film to Instagram. It features Jessie, Buzz Lightyear and Bullseye standing on top of a bed looking at the brand-new electronic tech tablet.

Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters on June 19, 2026.

Additionally, Docter announced a brand-new film on the way from Luca director Enrico Casarosa. The movie, which is titled Gatto, is set to arrive in summer 2027.

Gatto takes place in the Italian city of Venice. It follows the life of a cat who has spent years maneuvering the canal-ridden city.

“A black cat named Nero begins to question whether he’s lived the right lives. Indebted to a local feline mob boss, Nero finds himself in a quandary and is forced to forge a truly unexpected friendship that may finally lead him to his purpose—unless Venice gets the better of him first,” according to its official synopsis.

