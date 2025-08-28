Michael Longfellow exits ‘Saturday Night Live’ ahead of season 51

Michael Longfellow walks the SNL50 red carpet on Sunday, February 16, 2025. (Jamie McCarthy/NBC)

Michael Longfellow will not return to Saturday Night Live.

The comedian has exited the late-night comedy sketch series ahead of the upcoming season 51, ABC Audio has learned. He was part of the show’s cast for three seasons after joining before season 48.

This news comes the same week former cast members Devon Walker and Emil Wakim announced their departures from SNL.

Walker shared he was leaving the show through an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“me and baby broke up,” Walker captioned his post announcing the decision.

Wakim also shared his departure from SNL to Instagram in a post on Wednesday.

“i won’t be returning to snl next year. it was a gut punch of a call to get but i’m so grateful for my time there,” Wakim captioned a post filled with photos from his time working on the show.

Longfellow has yet to release any statement on his departure from the show.

Saturday Night Live premieres its season 51 on Oct. 4.

In brief: Chris Pratt to star in ‘Garfield 2’ and more
Chris Pratt is returning to voice the famous orange cat in a sequel to his recent animated Garfield film. The actor made the announcement in a video shared to Instagram. “Your favorite house cat is making a comeback… Garfield 2 coming soon!” Pratt captioned the post. In the video, Pratt carries a stack of pizzas. He opens up a pizza box, where he finds the words “Garfield 2” written on top of the pie …

Regé-Jean Page is going to star in and executive produce a series based on the book Funny You Should Ask. The actor confirmed the news by sharing a Deadline article reporting on it to his Instagram Story. The adaptation of Elissa Sussman‘s novel will be made for Apple …

The trailer for the fourth and final season of Acapulco has arrived. Apple TV+ has debuted the trailer for the 10-episode season, which is set to premiere on July 23. Eugenio Derbez stars in the trailer for season 4, which finds his character, Máximo, working tirelessly to restore Las Colinas before its grand reopening …

Spike Lee says A$AP Rocky and Denzel Washington ‘go toe to toe’ on ‘Highest 2 Lowest’
Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Spike Lee directed the upcoming film Highest 2 Lowest and says A$AP Rocky did not come to play. He sang the rapper’s praises on Thursday during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Yeah, don’t sleep on ASAP,” Lee said of the rapper’s acting performance in the movie. “In this film, Denzel [Washington] and ASAP go toe to toe.”

“What’s interesting is, even before I got involved with this film, I always thought that ASAP looked like he could be Denzel’s son. There’s a big resemblance,” he continued. “So when you see it on the screen, it adds an element of father and son. Don’t sleep on ASAP.”

Despite working with a legendary, award-winning actor like Denzel, Spike says Rocky wasn’t at all fazed.

“I’ve done five films with Denzel and a lot of times when he’s in a scene with somebody, they just get overwhelmed because he’s one of the world’s greatest living actors today,” he said. “But ASAP wasn’t having that. Toe to toe. I mean, they were going at it.”

Rocky plays Yung Felon in Highest 2 Lowest, Spike’s remake of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 Japanese film High and Low, according to VarietyHe’s an aspiring rapper trying to get noticed by Washington’s character, who Deadline describes as “a titan music mogul, widely known as having the ‘best ears in the business.’” 

The film arrives in theaters Aug. 15 and on Apple TV+ on Sept. 5.

Ryan Coogler confirms Denzel Washington will be in ‘Black Panther 3’
ABC/Jeff Neira

Denzel Washington‘s news about Black Panther 3 holds up. Ryan Coogler confirmed he will indeed be part of the cast of the 2028 movie, sharing it’s been a longtime desire to work alongside the Othello star.

“Denzel is family at this point … I’ve been trying to work with him since day one,” Coogler said on Carmelo Anthony‘s 7PM in Brooklyn podcast. “I think he’s the greatest living actor, and in terms of what he means to our culture, forget about it. I’ve been talking to him about this for a long time.”

Washington previously spilled the beans in November 2024 while sharing his upcoming projects on Australian Today. According to Variety, he said Coogler was “writing a part for me in the next Black Panther. After that, I’m going to do the film Othello. After that, I’m going to do King Lear. After that, I’m going to retire.”

“For me, it’s about the filmmakers. Especially at this point in my career, I am only interested in working with the best,” he said at the time. “I don’t know how many more films I’m going to make. It’s probably not that many. I want to do things I haven’t done.”

Of the revelation, Coogler admits, “I was surprised when he mentioned it, but it’s not like it’s not true.” 

Washington is currently wrapping up Othello on Broadway, with the movie Highest 2 Lowest on the way. Meanwhile, Coogler’s latest movie, Sinners, is now available to stream at home; it’s up for digital purchase on Prime Video.

