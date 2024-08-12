Michelle Monaghan says Robert Downey Jr. taught her to keep up with Vince Vaughn in ‘Bad Monkey’

Michelle Monaghan says Robert Downey Jr. taught her to keep up with Vince Vaughn in ‘Bad Monkey’
Apple TV+

Based on Carl Hiaasen‘s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, the mystery comedy series Bad Monkey hits Apple TV+ on Wednesday.

In it, Vince Vaughn plays Andrew Yancy, a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida who finds himself trying to unravel the mystery of a severed arm that was found by a tourist.  

The series was created by Ted Lasso‘s Bill Lawrence and also stars Michelle Monaghan, who starred in Shane Black‘s 2005 cult comedy classic Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

The film that also starred Robert Downey Jr. and Val Kilmer shares a pulpy sensibility with Bad Monkey, says Michelle, who plays Bonnie, a mysterious woman with whom Vaughn’s character has an affair. 

“Yes. I couldn’t agree with you more,” she said to ABC Audio. “Comedy was something that I wanted to revisit. … I was really looking forward to finding something funny and finding material that I could dig my comedic chops into once again. And who better to do it with than Bill Lawrence?”

In Bad Monkey, Vaughn brings his trademark motormouthed improv style for which he’s known — and again, Monaghan says, Kiss Kiss came in handy. 

“I improved for the first time with Robert Downey [Jr.] … and that was daunting, of course.”

She adds, “And also doing it with Vince Vaughn is daunting because he is … so fast on his feet. The guy is so quick. He’s so bright. He’s a really smart actor.”

Michelle adds, “You know, when you’re working with that level of talent … even if whatever you say isn’t that clever or funny, they’ll make it funny.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Shannen Doherty, ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ and ‘Charmed actress,’ dead at 53
Shannen Doherty, ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ and ‘Charmed actress,’ dead at 53
Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Actress Shannen Doherty, best-known for her roles on TV’s original Beverly Hills 90210 and on Charmed, has died at 53.

In a statement to ABC News, her publicist said, “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease. The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Doherty revealed in August 2015 that she had breast cancer, diagnosed the previous February. She filed a lawsuit against her former business managers, whom she says “blundered” her insurance payments, causing them to lapse and resulting in a late diagnosis after the cancer had spread. The parties settled the suit the following year for undisclosed terms.

Doherty documented her cancer treatment on her social media, including when friends and family helped shave her head in late July, 2016, as she underwent chemotherapy and her hair began to fall out. After her illness went into remission, Doherty revealed to ABC’s Good Morning America in 2020 that her cancer had returned and was Stage 4.

“The unknown is always the scariest part,” Doherty told ET.  “Everything else is manageable. Pain is manageable, you know, living without a breast is manageable.  It’s the worry of your future and how your future is going to affect the people that you love.”

Born in Memphis, TN, Doherty’s acting career was marked by both starring TV roles and accusations she was difficult to work with.  She was written off of Beverly Hills 90210 during the show’s fourth season in 1994, and left Charmed after three seasons amid rumored tensions between her and co-star Alyssa Milano

She continued to work steadily, including with her former Charmed co-star Holly Marie Combs on the GAC reality series Off the Map with Shannen & Holly. In 2019, following the death of Luke Perry, she reprised her 90210 role of Brenda Walsh in the Fox limited series BH90210, alongside former co-stars Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green and Jason Priestley.

Doherty was married to photographer Kurt Iswarienko, her third husband, for 11 years before filing for divorce in April 2023.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Apple TV says ‘Shrinking’ will return for season 2 in October
Apple TV says ‘Shrinking’ will return for season 2 in October
Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has revealed its Jason Segel/Harrison Ford dramedy Shrinking will return for a 12-episode second season on Oct. 16.

Co-created by Segel and Ted Lasso writers Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, the show’s second season will debut with two installments, followed by one new episode every subsequent Wednesday until a Dec. 25 finale.

In addition to Segel and Ford, Shrinking stars Jessica WilliamsLuke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinleyChrista Miller also appears, and Goldstein will pop in as a special guest star in season 2.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

“He’s trying to get me pregnant again”: Blake Lively melts over Ryan Reynolds’ Dogpool love
“He’s trying to get me pregnant again”: Blake Lively melts over Ryan Reynolds’ Dogpool love
Marvel Studios

As part of the global press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds shouted out Peggy, his canine co-star in the film.

But his wife, Blake Lively, saw something different in Ryan’s cuddling of the pooch, whose unlikely path to being a movie star as Deadpool variant Dogpool began with the scruffy one being named “the ugliest dog in Britain,” as Ryan explained onstage.

“We’re not telling her that, because she is a 10 in our hearts,” he said to laughs, adding the “truly amazing” dog “went through more training than Hugh Jackman in the gym.” 

However, Reynolds’ exchange was apparently too cute for Blake to resist.

With an alarm emoji, Lively noted on Instagram, “SOS: He’s trying to get me pregnant again.”

She added, “Put the dog that you find adorable in spite of societal k9 expectations away and take off the damn teal suit.”

Blake and Reynolds have four daughters together, including James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4. The name of their fourth daughter, born in 2023, has not been revealed.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.