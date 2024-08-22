Michelle Obama, Oprah set the stage for Kamala Harris as she accepts historic nomination

Michelle Obama, Oprah set the stage for Kamala Harris as she accepts historic nomination
(CHICAGO) — Vice President Kamala Harris has rarely discussed her gender or racial identity on the 2024 campaign trail — not even responding directly to Donald Trump falsely questioning whether she was truly Black.

But at the Democratic National Convention this week, trailblazing Black women have set the stage for Harris on Thursday to make history as the first Black and South Asian woman to accept a major party’s nomination for president.

First it was Michelle Obama, who despite her aversion to partisan politics reentered the spotlight to back “my girl Kamala Harris.”

In rousing remarks on Tuesday, Obama said she and Harris were similarly raised by mothers who believed in the promise of America and encouraged them to do something for others.

“So, with that voice in her head, Kamala went out and she worked hard in school, graduating from an HBCU, earning her law degree at a state school,” she said. “And then she went on to work for the people, fighting to hold lawbreakers accountable, strengthening the rule of law, fighting to give folks better wages, cheaper prescription drugs, a good education, decent health care, child care, elder care.”

“From a middle-class household, Kamala worked her way up to become vice president of the United States of America,” Obama said, prompting loud applause.

The former first lady also had some of the sharpest words yet for Trump on the issue of race, as she reflected on her family being the target of some of his vitriolic rhetoric and warned Harris is likely to face the same.

“For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us,” she said. “See, his limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hard-working, highly educated, successful people who happen to be Black. I want to know who’s going to tell him, who’s going to tell him, that the job he is currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs?”

“It’s his same old con. His same old con. Doubling down on ugly, misogynistic, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas and solutions that will actually make people’s lives better,” she added.

The following night, television legend Oprah Winfrey made a surprise appearance to endorse Harris. In doing so, Winfrey reinforced Harris’ historic path to the nomination and possibly the presidency.

Her speech included a tribute to Tessie Provost Williams, one of the “New Orleans Four” who helped integrate the city’s public schools in 1960. Williams died earlier this year at the age of 69.

“It was the grace and guts and courage of women like Tessie Prevost Williams that paved the way for another young girl, who nine years later became part of the second class to integrate the public schools in Berkeley, California,” Winfrey said, the other young girl being Harris.

During the 2019 Democratic primary race, Harris famously mentioned her backstory with busing. In one of the most salient moments of her campaign, she sparred with President Joe Biden on stage at the debate about school segregation and busing.

“There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day,” Harris said, “and that little girl was me.”

Winfrey framed the election as a series of choices between common sense and nonsense, bitterness and joy.

“Soon and very soon, we’re going to be teaching our daughters and sons about how this child of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, two idealistic, energetic immigrants — how this child grew up to become the 47th President of the United States,” Winfrey said. “That is the best of America.”

It remains to be seen if Harris plays on similar themes as she accepts the nomination on Thursday, which will mark the biggest speech of her political career.

Among her key objectives for the address, a campaign official said, is to share her personal story as well as her professional background.

The official said Harris will root her optimism about the future in her faith in the American people.

(LAS VEGAS) — A Nevada man has been arrested after he threatened several government officials, including the New York judge who oversaw former President Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial and the prosecutor who brought the case, according to an indictment unsealed in Las Vegas.

Spencer Gear, 32, allegedly made phone calls and sent emails to eight federal officials and three state employees, in which he threatened to assault and murder them.

The officials were referenced in the indictment by their initials.

In one phone call, Gear allegedly “threatened to kill A.B. and J.M.,” referring to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan.

He pleaded not guilty to all 22 counts contained in the indictment, which charged him with threatening a federal official and transmitting a communication containing a threat to injure.

“The citizens we rely on to serve the public must be able to do their jobs without fearing for their lives,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement. “The Justice Department has no tolerance for acts and threats of violence targeting public servants, and we will stop at nothing to find and bring to justice those responsible.”

Gear was remanded into custody, and his trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 24.

If convicted, he could face decades in prison.

A spokeswoman for Bragg declined to comment, and a spokesman for the New York State Unified Court System could not immediately be reached for comment.

Robert Wells, the executive assistant director of the FBI National Security Branch, said the FBI “will not tolerate individuals who threaten government officials for doing their jobs and who create a climate of fear.”

“As this case demonstrates, we will work with our partners to investigate and hold accountable all those who threaten or interfere with government officials as they carry out their duties,” he said.

(WASHINGTON) — Republican JD Vance is alleging Democrat Tim Walz is guilty of “stolen valor” — an explosive allegation that supporters of Walz say goes too far.

The allegation also has legal implications. It’s against federal law to lie about military service to try to defraud people.

While there’s no evidence that Walz is guilty of such a crime, there are questions about how Walz has talked about his service, including claims that he carried a gun “in war,” when he never saw active combat.

The Harris-Walz campaign issued a statement saying that “in his 24 years of service, the Governor carried, fired and trained others to use weapons of war innumerable times. Governor Walz would never insult or undermine any American’s service to this country — in fact, he thanks Senator Vance for putting his life on the line for our country. It’s the American way.”

Here’s what to know:

Walz retired from the Army National Guard as the crisis in Iraq was growing to run for political office.

By 2005, Tim Walz had logged 24 years with the Army National Guard and earned the rank of command sergeant major — the highest enlisted rank for his unit and one with considerable responsibility.

It was possible his unit would be sent to war, as Pentagon officials hoped the presence of U.S. troops in Iraq would protect the new coalition government and prevent a civil war.

Walz, a vocal critic of the Bush administration’s war policies and father of a 4-year-old girl at the time, opted to file his retirement papers that May and run for public office instead.

Walz won, successfully flipping a Minnesota House seat from red to blue for the first time in years and becoming the highest-ranked enlisted veteran to serve in Congress.

According to records by the National Guard, the 1st Battalion of the 125th Field Artillery received an alert order on July 14, 2005, – two months after Walz retired. The mobilization order came in August and the unit mobilized in October.

Joseph Eustice, another retired command sergeant major who served with Walz, tells ABC News that while there was speculation of a deployment around that time there was no firm indication that Walz’s unit would be sent to Iraq until that July alert order.

Eustice says he remembers Walz struggling with the timing of wanting to serve as a lawmaker but also avoiding asking for a deferment so he could do so.

“He had a window of time. He had to decide. And in his deciding, we were not on notice to be deployed. There were rumors. There were lots of rumors, and we didn’t know where we were going until it was later that, early summer, I believe,” Eustice told ABC News.

Vance said Walz as a command sergeant major at the time shouldn’t have allowed his unit to deploy without him.

“I think it’s shameful to prepare [a] unit to go to Iraq to make a promise that you’re going to follow through and then to drop out right before you actually have to go. I also think it’s dishonest,” Vance said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said his record as someone who enlisted at age 17 and spent more than two decades in the Army National Guard “speaks for itself.”

Walz served as command sergeant major but didn’t stay in that role long enough to keep it in retirement.

There’s no evidence Walz broke any rules by retiring when he did. After more than 20 years of service with the National Guard, a person can retire at any point, regardless of where they are in their contract, according to the National Guard.

Walz had joined the Nebraska National Guard at age 17, later transferring to the Minnesota National Guard, spending a total of 24 years in the service.

According to experts, Walz’s retirement would have to have been approved by his commander. Officials say retirement requests can be denied if a Guard unit is mobilized, though the ultimate decision is up to the unit commander.

What is noteworthy is that Walz still uses the rank of command sergeant major on his website.

Walz indeed achieved that rank in service in September 2004. But he would have had to serve in that particular role for three years to retire as one officially, according to the National Guard.

“After 24 years in the Army National Guard, Command Sergeant Major Walz retired from the 1-125th Field Artillery Battalion in 2005,” according to the governor’s website.

Walz said he carried a gun “in war,” but he also has acknowledged he was never in direct combat.

In a video clip tweeted out by the Harris campaign on Tuesday, Walz tells an audience that he carried guns “in war” while trying to make the case for restrictions on gun access.

“We can research the impacts of gun violence. We can make sure those weapons of war, that I carried in war, are only carried in war,” Walz said.

Walz would have carried a gun during his service when the U.S. was at war following the 9/11 terror attacks, including a deployment to Italy in 2003 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

But there is no evidence that Walz was ever engaged in active combat, and he has acknowledged as much, according to a 2018 interview with Minnesota Public Radio.

“I know that there are certainly folks that did far more than I did. I know that,” Walz said. “I willingly say that I got far more out of the military than they got out of me, from the GI Bill to leadership opportunities to everything else.”

Still, Vance insists Walz’s comment about carrying a gun “in war” and not “during war” is tantamount to stolen valor.

“What bothers me about Tim Walz is the stolen valor garbage. Do not pretend to be something that you’re not,” he said.

Vance is a former Marine who served in Iraq but wrote in his memoir that he was “lucky to escape any real fighting.”

“I served in a combat zone. I never said that I saw a firefight myself, but I’ve always told the truth about my Marine Corps service. That’s the difference,” Vance said Wednesday.

ABC News’ Isabella Murray and Alex Presha contributed to this report.

(WASHINGTON) — With President Joe Biden announcing he will step down as the Democratic nominee this election, some voters already have indicated their preferences for potential successors on the ticket.

Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris is seen as a likely top contender, according to polling after the first debate, where Biden gave a poor performance.

In announcing he was stepping down, Biden endorsed Harris for the Democratic nominee for president.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” Biden wrote.

In a potential matchup between Harris and former President Donald Trump, Harris and Trump were nearly tied with 42% supporting her and 43% supporting the former president, according to a Ipsos poll released earlier this month.

The same poll, which interviewed 1,070 registered voters nationwide and had a margin of error of +/- 3.5%, found that Biden and Trump each had 40% support.

Another poll released by CNN in the first week of July found that a matchup between the vice president and Trump resulted in a 45-47% split between Harris and Trump compared to the 43%-49% split between Biden and Trump.

The CNN poll sampled 1,274 registered voters and had a margin of error of +/- 3.5%.

Harris has been on the campaign trail touting Biden’s accomplishments and has backed the president since his debate.

“Look, Joe Biden is our nominee. We beat Trump once, and we’re going to be him again,” she told CBS News earlier this month.

Gretchen Whitmer

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who won reelection in 2022, has been seen as a potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidate. She has pushed back against Republican critics, including Trump, particularly ones who criticized her pandemic policies.

The Ipsos poll had Whitmer trailing Trump 36% to 41% in a 2024 race while the CNN poll had her 42% to Trump’s 47%.

Whitmer, who attended a meeting at the White House with the president and other Democratic governors earlier this month, defended Biden’s debate performance at the time.

“Joe Biden is running to serve the American people. Donald Trump is running to serve Donald Trump. The difference between Joe Biden’s vision for making sure everyone in America has a fair shot and Donald Trump’s dangerous, self-serving plans will only get sharper as we head toward November,” she said.

Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been a staunch Democrat on several national issues including women’s rights, immigration and the economy. He successfully won a recall election last year.

In the Ipsos poll, Newsom fared 39% to Trump’s 42% and in the CNN poll he received 43% to the former president’s 48%.

Newsom reacted to Biden dropping out of the race, but did not indicate whether he’d want to become the nominee.

“President Biden has been an extraordinary, history-making president — a leader who has fought hard for working people and delivered astonishing results for all Americans,” he wrote on X. “He will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents.”

Newsom pushed back against calls from Democrats for Biden to step down in an interview with MSNBC shortly after the debate.

“I think it’s unhelpful and unnecessary,” he said. “We have to have the back of this president. You don’t turn your back because of one performance. What party does that?”

Andy Beshear

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has been viewed as a rising star in the south after he won reelection in the deep red state last year.

The Ipsos poll showed a Beshear-Trump match-up would result in a 36%-40% split between him and the former president. The CNN poll did not survey respondents about Beshear being a potential successor.

Beshear said in a statement reacting to Biden stepping out of the race, “While his decision today could not have been easy, it is in the best interest of our country, and our party. I want to thank him for his leadership, kindness and for a successful presidency that got big, important things done.”

Beshear said he did not want to talk about the speculation during an interview on CNN this month.

“My name coming up, it’s flattering as a person to hear, but I think it’s more about the good things going on in Kentucky,” he said. “And so while it’s nice to hear your name and things like that, I’m just proud of what we have done as a state. And the president and the vice president have been very helpful in making a lot of that happen.”

J.B. Pritzker

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has been a vocal Biden surrogate from the beginning of the 2024 campaign and has constantly criticized Trump over his far-right policies, rhetoric and his criminal conviction.

The Ipsos poll found that 34% of voters would choose Pritzker if he were on the ticket versus 40% for Trump. Pritzker’s name wasn’t floated by CNN’s pollsters, however, he told the network that Biden will be the Democratic nominee “unless he makes some other decision.”

Pritzker also released a statement after Biden exited the race, but did not indicate he wanted to step into the race.

“Perhaps most consequentially, President Biden restored dignity to the Oval Office, bringing the statesmanship and honor that have been the hallmarks of his years of service, back to the White House,” he said.

Prior to Biden exiting the race, Pritzker said in a statement: “For me anyway, my word is my bond. I honor my commitments. Joe Biden is going to be our nominee unless he decides otherwise. I think that there’s a healthy conversation that will happen with the president, I hope, expressing what he intends to do going forward in the campaign and reassuring everybody that this is the right course.”

Pete Buttigieg

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was one of the rising stars of the 2020 Democratic primary season both on the campaign trail and in debates.

The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor was a major surrogate for Biden in 2020 after he bowed out of the race, going on several media appearances to tout Biden’s record and call out Trump’s performance.

In the CNN poll, 43% of respondents picked Buttigieg compared to 47% for Trump. Ipsos did not float Buttigieg as a potential candidate in their poll.

He dismissed calls to remove Biden from the ticket during an interview with MSNBC Friday.

“Joe Biden is our candidate and our president because he is the best person to lead this country forward,” he said.

Michelle Obama

Former first lady Michelle Obama has repeatedly said she has no interest entering the presidential race for years. Her name, however, keeps coming up as potential candidate.

“At no point have I ever said, ‘I think I want to run.’ Ever,” Michelle Obama said in a 2023 interview with Oprah Winfrey. “Politics is hard. And the people who get into it, it’s just like marriage, it’s just like kids, you’ve got to want it. It’s got to be in your soul, because it is so important. It is not in my soul.”

However, in the Ipsos poll, the former first lady appeared to strike a chord with some voters.

Michelle Obama led Trump 50% to 39%.

