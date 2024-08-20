Michelle Obama returns to political spotlight with DNC speech backing Harris

Paul Marotta/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — Former first lady Michelle Obama will take center stage at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night, along with her husband former President Barack Obama, throwing their formidable political weight behind Kamala Harris.

The speeches will mark a return for the Obamas to Chicago, where Michelle Obama grew up and where Barack Obama began his political career.

Michelle Obama remains one of the most popular figures in the Democratic Party, despite her aversion to partisan politics. Her goodwill with the party is so high that when Biden struggled in his campaign this past year, her name was floated as a possible alternative to take his place atop the ticket.

Several days after Biden dropped out of the race, the Obamas threw their support behind Harris. Their endorsement emphasized their 20-year friendship with Harris, saying she has the character and resume to meet the moment.

Cementing their support was a video released by the Harris campaign showing a phone call between the vice president and the Obamas. The video racked up millions of views on social media.

“I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl, Kamala, I am proud of you,” Michelle Obama told Harris. “This is going to be historic.”

Her remarks on Tuesday will lay out how Harris is ready to lead and “turn the page on fear and division,” according to a source. She will also speak on the need for everyone to do their part to elect the Harris-Walz ticket, the source said.

Michelle Obama has maintained a relatively low profile this election cycle, and the DNC will mark her biggest appearance in the race so far.

“Politics is hard. And the people who get into it — it’s just like marriage, it’s just like kids — you’ve got to want it. It’s got to be in your soul, because it is so important. It is not in my soul. Service is in my soul,” Michelle Obama told Oprah last year.

Barack Obama, during a political fundraiser for Biden in California earlier this summer, was asked if either of his daughters would ever venture into politics. The former president joked, “That is a question I do not need to answer because Michelle drilled into them so early that you would be crazy to go into politics. It will never happen.”

Still, Michelle Obama has stepped in to support Democrats since leaving the White House. She also leads the nonpartisan initiative When We All Vote, which works to register new voters.

During the 2020 campaign, she gave a keynote address at the virtual DNC in which she praised Biden’s character and criticized Donald Trump’s record on COVID, race issues and more.

In a play on her famous 2016 mantra, “When they go low, we go high,” Michelle Obama said at the last DNC that “going high means taking the harder path” and accepting the truth.

“So let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country,” she said in the 2020 speech. “He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.”

ABC News’ MaryAlice Parks contributed to this report.

Harris thanks Biden as she receives growing chorus of endorsements
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Constitutional Convention of the UNITE HERE hospitality union in New York on June 21, 2024. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris thanked President Joe Biden for his leadership following the news Sunday that he will not continue his bid for reelection.

Her statement comes amid a growing chorus of endorsements for her candidacy in the 2024 presidential race.

“On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as president of the United States and for his decades of service to our country,” she said in a statement released Sunday.

“His remarkable legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many presidents who have served two terms in office,” she said.

Biden endorsed Harris in his statement on his exit, offering his “full support and endorsement” for her to be the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

At a July 11 press conference, Biden also hinted at his belief in Harris’ ability to lead, saying at the time: “I wouldn’t have picked her unless I thought she was qualified to be president.”

Former President Bill Clinton and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also endorsed Harris.

“We are honored to join the president in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her,” the two said in a statement on X.

In the House, Harris has received endorsements so far from: Rep. Jamal Bowman, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Rep. Ami Bera, Rep. Eric Swallwell, Rep. Joaquin Castro, Rep. Salud Carbajal, Rep. Dan Kildee and Rep. Haley Stevens.

In the Senate, Harris has received endorsements so far from: Sen. Mazie Hirono, Sen. Tim Kaine, Sen. Mark Warner, Sen. Tina Smith, Sen. Patty Murray, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Ed Markey.

In her statement Sunday, Harris continued, “It is a profound honor to serve as his vice president, and I am deeply grateful to the president, [first lady] Dr. [Jill] Biden, and the entire Biden family. I first came to know President Biden through his son Beau. We were friends from our days working together as attorneys gneral of our home states. As we worked together, Beau would tell me stories about his dad. The kind of father — and the kind of man — he was. And the qualities Beau revered in his father are the same qualities, the same values, I have seen every single day in Joe’s leadership as president: His honesty and integrity. His big heart and commitment to his faith and his family. And his love of our country and the American people.”

Kamala Harris rallies new campaign to fight against Trump after Biden’s endorsement
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris greets staff at campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware on July 22, 2024. (ERIN SCHAFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(WILMINGTON, Del.) — Vice President Kamala Harris officially accepted President Joe Biden’s endorsement and held an event at her campaign office headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday.

“It is my intention to go out and earn this nomination and to win,” Harris said after taking a moment to thank her predecessor for his “bold and visionary leadership.”

Biden, who had just finished giving remarks of his own to campaign staffers after stepping down from the race Sunday afternoon, told the team that although he is no longer on the ticket, he’s not going anywhere.

“I want you to know, I won’t be on a ticket, but I’m still going to be fully, fully engaged. I’ve got six months left of my presidency. I’m determined to get as much done as I possibly can both foreign policy and domestic policy,” Biden said.

The president continued, promising to “always have their back.”

“I’m not going anywhere. I want you to know you’ve always had my back. I promise you. I will always have your back,” he said.

Harris picked up the baton where Biden dropped it off, heavily going after former President Donald Trump. Her new campaign has begun framing the race as a fight between a prosecutor — Harris served as California Attorney General — and a criminal.

“As many of you know, before I was elected as Vice President, before I was elected as a United States senator, I was the elected attorney general, as I’ve mentioned, to California. Before that, I was a courtroom prosecutor. In those roles, I took on perpetrators of all kinds,” Harris said. “Predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, cheaters, who broke the rules for their own gain. So, hear me when I say I know Donald Trump’s type.”

“And in this campaign, I will proudly put my record against his,” she said.

Voters have told ABC News that this election feels like it’s more of a vote against Trump than for Biden. Harris told staffers it’s more than “us versus Trump.”

“This campaign is not just about us versus Donald Trump,” she said. “Our campaign has always been about two different versions of what we see as the future of the country… one focused on the future, the other focused on the past. Donald Trump wants to take our country backward to a time before many of our fellow Americans had full freedoms and rights.”

Staffers were told Sunday night that they would keep their jobs, and on Monday, it was announced that former campaign co-chair Jennifer O’Malley Dillon would stay on to run the campaign.

Harris ended her remarks by fervently telling staffers that this team was perfectly poised to win in November: “When we fight, we win!”

Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro released from prison, set to speak at RNC
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(MILWAUKEE, W.I.) — Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro was released from federal prison Wednesday morning after completing his sentence on contempt of Congress charges.

Navarro was convicted in September of two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to provide testimony and documents to the House Select Committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

He served four months in a low security facility in Miami.

Navarro was scheduled to speak Wednesday night at the Republic National Convention in Milwaukee, and on Wednesday morning was on his way from Miami to Milwaukee, according to sources.

In testimony during Navarro’s trial, former Jan. 6 committee staff director David Buckley said the House panel had been seeking to question Navarro about efforts to delay Congress’ certification of the 2020 election, a plan Navarro dubbed the “Green Bay Sweep” in his book, “In Trump Time.”

Navarro unsuccessfully argued that former President Donald Trump had asserted executive privilege over his testimony and document production.

During his sentence, Navarro worked in the prison library and lived in the “elder dorm,” Navarro’s prison consultant, Sam Mangel, told ABC News.

Navarro experienced no issues with other inmates or staff, and was “well respected,” Mangel said.

The prison consultant told ABC News that Navarro got through his sentence with “surprising grace and fortitude.”

“At four o’clock in the afternoon and 10 o’clock at night, you have to stand by your bed and be counted,” said Mangel. “Everybody wears the same color clothes, eats the same food and sleeps in the same bunk.”

“It’s a very degrading, humiliating experience for anyone,” Mangel said. “I’m quite sure he’s happy it’s over and he’s now able to move on with his life.”

Navarro, who under Trump was the director of the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, was the first former Trump adviser to report to prison for actions related to the Jan. 6 attack. Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon , who was also convicted of contempt of Congress, began his four-month prison term earlier this month.

