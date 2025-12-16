Michelle Obama reveals she was supposed to see Rob Reiner, wife the night they were killed

Former First Lady Michelle Obama appears on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (ABC)

Michelle Obama has shared that she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, had plans to see their longtime friends Rob Reiner and Michele Singer the night of their untimely deaths.

The couple were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on Sunday, sources told ABC News.

The former first lady opened up about the pair during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, taking a moment to pay her respects to the late filmmaker and his wife.

“We’ve known them for many, many years. And we were supposed to be seeing them that night, last night, and we got the news,” she said. “And let me just say this, unlike some people, Rob and Michele Reiner are some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to know.”

She added, “They are not deranged or crazed.”

The former first lady’s comments came hours after President Donald Trump received backlash for his harsh remarks on social media about Rob Reiner’s death, which he claimed was “reportedly due to the anger he caused by others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction … known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

The president called Rob Reiner “a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star.”

Trump’s remarks have drawn criticism from politicians on both sides of the aisle, including New York Rep. Mike Lawler, a Republican, who called the post “wrong”; fellow Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who called the post “inappropriate”; and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who wrote in a social media post that the president “knows no shame.”

In stark contrast to Trump’s remarks, Michelle Obama told Kimmel on Monday that Rob Reiner and his wife have always been “passionate people in a time when there’s not a lot of courage going on.”

“They were the kind of people who were ready to put their actions behind what they cared about. And they cared about their family. And they cared about this country. And they cared about fairness and equity. And that is the truth. I do know them,” she said.

Rob Reiner and Singer’s 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, is accused of killing his parents and was taken into custody Sunday evening. He is currently being held without bail and has not yet been formally charged. The case against him is expected to be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration on Tuesday, according to police.

ABC News has reached out to the Reiner family for comment.

The ABC News special The Rob Reiner Story: A Hollywood Tragedy will air Tuesday on ABC at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT, and stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ conjures $21 million+ at the box office
Justice Smith as Charlie, Ariana Greenblatt as June, Dominic Sessa as Bosco, Jesse Eisenberg as Daniel Atlas, Isla Fisher as Henley Reeves, and Dave Franco as Jack Wilder in ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.’ (Katalin Vermes for Lionsgate)

The threequel Now You See Me: Now You Don’t made a lot of money appear at the box office this weekend.

The film, the third installment of the franchise about a team of magicians called The Four Horsemen who pull off heists, topped the rankings, taking in $21.3 million, according to Box Office Mojo.  A fourth installment is in the works.

Glen Powell‘s new film The Running Man, based on the Stephen King novel, sprinted to second place with a disappointing $17 million, while last week’s box office champ, Predator: Badlands, fell to third place with a take of $13 million.

The other new movie this weekend, the indie horror film Keeper, only made it to #7 with $2.5 million — a bad showing for writer-director Osgood Perkins, whose previous films, Longlegs and The Monkey, did much better in their opening weekends.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t — $21.3 million
2. The Running Man –– $17 million
3. Predator: Badlands — $13 million
4. Regretting You-– $4 million
5. Black Phone 2 — $2.65 million
6. Nuremberg –– $2.60 million
7. Keeper— $2.5 million
8. Sarah’s Oil — $2.34 million
9. Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc — $1.6 million
10. Bugonia — $1.6 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Pamela Anderson reveals she was ‘romantically involved’ with Liam Neeson
Pamela Anderson reveals she was ‘romantically involved’ with Liam Neeson
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson attend “The Naked Gun” New York Premiere on July 28, 2025 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson is opening up about the romantic relationship she shared with Liam Neeson.

The actress recently revealed that she and her Naked Gun co-star developed a private relationship following production of their summer box office hit.

“If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming,” she told People.

Anderson also mentioned how she and Neeson spent an “intimate week” together at his upstate New York home.

“I had my own room,” she said. “Our assistants both came; even family stopped by.”

She went on and shared several memories with Neeson, including the time the pair ate dinner at a “tiny French restaurant where he (Neeson) introduced me as the ‘future Mrs. Neeson,'” and how she “tended to a rosebush overgrown with mint” in his garden.

Following what she described as their “romantic lost week,” she said that they went their separate ways to work on other film projects.

“We were having fun,” she said and added, “I always was laughing when people thought, ‘Oh, that’s a publicity stunt.’ I’m like, ‘A publicity stunt? This was real. We have real feelings.'”

Good Morning America has reached out to reps of Anderson and Neeson for additional comment.

Anderson and Neeson fueled romance rumors over the summer while they promoted their film, The Naked Gun, which was a reboot of the popular comedy franchise of the same name and the 1982 television series Police Squad!

The duo appeared in a flirty promo video shared on the film’s official Instagram page in August. They also shared sweet moments on carpets during the film’s premieres with Anderson in one image, giving Neeson a kiss on the cheek.

Following The Naked Gun, Anderson said she and Neeson are good friends. Neeson has also been there to support her in her endeavors following their summer film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tom Cruise gets honorary Oscar: ‘Making films is not what I do, it is who I am’
Tom Cruise gets honorary Oscar: ‘Making films is not what I do, it is who I am’
Tom Cruise poses onstage during the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Tom Cruise has added another accolade to his already illustrious collection.

The Mission Impossible actor received an honorary Oscar on Sunday night at the 16th Governors Awards in Los Angeles.

The Honorary Award is given “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences in any discipline, or for outstanding service to the Academy,” according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Cruise began his acceptance speech by thanking Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Iñárritu, who presented him the award. Then, he paid tribute to his fellow honorees, acclaimed production designer Wynn Thomas; dancer, actress and choreographer Debbie Allen; and music legend and philanthropist Dolly Parton, who received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

“I am truly grateful to have this moment,” Cruise said, adding that “it allows me to acknowledge all the people who have helped me, all the people that I have been fortunate enough to create these films with.”

Cruise went on to describe his love for cinema, saying his passion for film unlocked “a hunger to understand humanity, to create characters, to tell a story, to see the world.”

“Making films is not what I do. It is who I am,” he added.

Cruise has received four previous Oscar nominations in his career, earning best actor nods for 1990’s Born on the Fourth of July and 1997’s Jerry Maguire, a best supporting actor nod for his role in 2000’s Magnolia and a best picture nod for his work as a producer on 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.