Michelle Pfeiffer to headline ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off ‘The Madison’
The rumors were true: Michelle Pfeiffer is joining Taylor Sheridan‘s Yellowstone universe. The actress will headline The Madison, a project that had a working title of 2024.
Paramount Networks calls the series “a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.”
In the announcement, Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO, called Pfeiffer “a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace” and “the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe.”
As reported back in May, both Pfeiffer and Matthew McConaughey were reportedly circling the follow-up to Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel shows 1883, 1923 and the upcoming 1944.
So far, no word has emerged about McConaughey’s involvement.
In May, Puck News reported that the flagship show’s Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser and Luke Grimes — who respectively play fan favorites Beth Dutton, her husband, Rip, and her brother, Kaycee — will be back in the saddle for what was then known as 2024.
There’s no official word on the trio’s return as of yet, as Yellowstone begins its ride into the sunset with the second part of its fifth and final season starting Nov. 10 on Paramount Network.
FX has announced its vampire mockumentary series What We Do in the Shadows will return for its sixth and final season on Oct. 21.
The first three installments of the 11-episode swan song (or bat song) will premiere on that date; all episodes will stream the next day on Hulu, where fans can also stream all five previous seasons.
Newly minted Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy nominee Matt Berry, along with costars Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch and Kristen Schaal, as well as executive producer/writer Paul Simms and executive producer/director Kyle Newacheck, will kick off a Farewell Tour at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.
The Hall H panel will also showcase a new episode from the forthcoming season.
Based on the cult hit film of the same name from executive producers Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, the show was recently nominated for eight Primetime Emmys and centers on a group of vampire roommates “as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island” in Niewww Yawwk Citay, as Berry’s Laszlo would pronounce it.
FX teases of the new season, “Nandor (Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo, Colin (Proksch) and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) will enter the workforce, visit New Hampshire, go to a human dinner party, fête The Baron and conjure a demon — all while trying to find their place and their purpose in this crazy, mixed-up world.”
Season 21 of ABC’s The Bachelorette kicked off Monday, July 8, with 26-year-old physician’s assistant student Jenn Tran ready to find her soulmate. The audience was first introduced to the star on Joey Graziadei‘s season of The Bachelor, where she finished third, but charmed Bachelor Nation with her bubbly personality.
Tran is of Vietnamese heritage and the first Asian American Bachelorette in franchise history.
“I want to make everyone proud of me, you know my heritage proud,” Tran said in a confessional at the top of the show. “I think what it really comes down to is I have to be myself and do the best I can do.”
As always, the men went to great lengths to make a memorable first impression on Jenn, including Brendan, who ate raw hot peppers as proof he could stand the heat of a relationship.
“Lovesick” Jonathon was wheeled to the entrance on a stretcher, his face wrapped in bandages and wearing nothing but a hospital gown — like literally nothing — as Jenn found out when she caught the rear view. The facial bandages, he said, were so that she could judge him from the inside out, rather than the other way.
Night one was mostly fun and drama-free, and even included a game of truth or dare, allowing the men to show off their wild sides.
The only tension occurred when Jeremy, who drove up in a fancy sports car, let Jenn feel what it felt like to sit in the driver’s seat. The moment — along with Jeremy’s car — was hijacked by Brian, who stole the keys while Jeremy wasn’t around and stole some alone time with Jenn in Jeremy’s car.
When it came to handing out the first impression rose, Jenn’s “gut” told her Sam M. was the guy.
Following the rose ceremony, Jenn announced she and the remaining men would be jetting off to Melbourne, Australia.
Here are the men remaining after the first rose ceremony:
Aaron, 29, an aerospace engineer from Tulsa, Oklahoma Austin, 28, a sales executive from San Diego, California Brian, 33, an aesthetics consultant from Boynton Beach, Florida Devin, 28, a freight company owner from Houston, Texas Dylan, 24, a medical student from Elk Grove, California Grant, 30, a day trader from Houston, Texas Hakeem, 29, a medical device salesman from Schaumburg, Illinois Jahaan, 28, a startup founder from New York, New York Jeremy, 29, a real estate investor from New York, New York John, 25, a medical student from Delray Beach, Florida Jonathon, 27, a creative director from Los Angeles, California Marcus, 31, an Army Ranger veteran from Raleigh, North Carolina Marvin, 28, a luxury event planner from Santa Monica, California Sam M., 27, a contractor from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Sam N., 25, an entrepreneur from Carlsbad, California Spencer, 30, a pet portrait entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas Thomas N., 31, a retirement advisor from Tucker, Georgia Tomas A., 27, a physiotherapist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Bill Skarsgård is trading in his Pennywise makeup for a pair of fangs.
The trailer for director Robert Eggers‘ Nosferatu, a reimagining of the 1922 German silent film, dropped on Monday.
Skarsgård plays the famous vampire Count Orlok in the film. While the trailer mostly keeps the look of his character a mystery despite a few quick shots, his presence certainly looms large.
According to its logline, Nosferatu is “a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.”
The woman Skarsgård’s Count Orlock is obsessed with is Ellen Hutter, played by Lily-Rose Depp. Nicholas Hoult co-stars as Thomas Hutter, Ellen’s husband and a real estate agent unaware his client is a centuries-old vampire.
“Does evil come from within us, or beyond?” Depp’s Ellen asks Willem Dafoe‘s Professor Albin Von Franz in the trailer.
This marks Dafoe’s third collaboration with Eggers, after starring in The Lighthouse opposite Robert Pattinson and in 2022’s The Northman.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Emma Corrin also star in the gothic horror film, which is set to release in theaters on Dec. 25.