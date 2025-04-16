Michelle Trachtenberg died of diabetes complications: Medical examiner

Michelle Trachtenberg died of diabetes complications: Medical examiner
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Michelle Trachtenberg died a natural death from complications of diabetes, the New York City medical examiner’s office said Wednesday.

There was no autopsy performed, but toxicology test results gave additional clarity, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The Gossip Girl actress was found dead in her apartment in Columbus Circle in February at the age of 39.

Previously, Trachtenberg’s family objected to an autopsy for religious reasons. Because there was no suspicion of foul play or criminality associated with the actress’s death, the medical examiner did not overrule the family’s objection and limited the investigation to an external examination.

Trachtenberg made her acting debut as a child star with roles in Nickelodeon projects, including the television series The Adventure of Pete & Pete and the film Harriet the Spy.

The actress gained prominence first for her role as Dawn in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which she played from 2000 to 2003.

She found further success as Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl from 2008 to 2012. For her role, she was nominated as the choice TV villain at the Teen Choice Awards in 2012.

Friends and co-stars of Trachtenberg, including Blake Lively, Rosie O’Donnell, Chace Crawford and more mourned the actress after her death.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: Kerry Washington, Steven Yeun join Ben Affleck-directed ‘Animals’ and more
In brief: Kerry Washington, Steven Yeun join Ben Affleck-directed ‘Animals’ and more

Kerry Washington and Steven Yeun are joining Ben Affleck and Gillian Anderson in Animals, a new thriller film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Affleck will direct the film for Netflix, with shooting slated to begin in LA in April. Its story follows a mayoral candidate, played by Affleck, and his wife, played by Washington, whose son is kidnapped, leaving them no choice but to get their hands dirty to save him. Yeun will play the political campaign manager while Anderson will play a fixer …

Miles Teller and Casey Affleck are teaming up for a new thriller from director Jason Hall. Variety reports that the movie, called Wild Game, comes from a script adapted by Hall from the bestselling book of the same name by Frank Bergon. It’s based on true events, and follows a Fish and Game officer, played by Affleck, who joins a routine poacher arrest where he has a deadly encounter with a man named Claude Dallas, played by Teller …

Hannah Cruz has joined Richard Linklater‘s adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along. Deadline first reported that the actress will play Gussie, the wife of Paul Mescal‘s Franklin Shepard, in the musical film. Linklater is shooting the film over the span of 20 years, similar to how he made the Oscar-nominated film Boyhood, which he shot over the course of 12 years. Ben Platt, Beanie Feldstein and Mallory Bechtel also star in the movie-musical …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

See Matt Damon as Odysseus in 1st look at Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’
See Matt Damon as Odysseus in 1st look at Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

A first look at Matt Damon as Odysseus in Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming star-studded film The Odyssey has been released.

The image of Damon as Odysseus, the hero and main character of the Greek classic the Odyssey, was posted on Monday by Universal Pictures and the movie’s Instagram account.

“Matt Damon is Odysseus. A film by Christopher Nolan, #TheOdysseyMovie is in theaters July 17, 2026,” the caption of the post read.

The photo features Damon donning a beard, looking forward in character while wearing battle gear including a helmet and a wrist guard.

In addition to Damon, the star-studded cast is also set to feature Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron. Fans have speculated on social media on what roles each actor will take on but that information hasn’t been announced yet.

“Christopher Nolan’s next film ‘The Odyssey’ is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology,” wrote Universal Pictures in a December post on X. “The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time.”

The Nolan film follows Oppenheimer, which earned Nolan best picture and best director at the Academy Awards in March 2024.

Homer’s Odyssey, originally written around the 8th century B.C., is one of the most well-known literary works of all time. The story covers Odysseus’ long journey home after the Trojan War.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jason Issacs reveals who he wants to play Lucius Malfoy in ‘Harry Potter’ series
Jason Issacs reveals who he wants to play Lucius Malfoy in ‘Harry Potter’ series
Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Jason Issacs is passing his wand over to another wizard.

The actor, who played Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, has a specific actor in mind to take over the role for the upcoming HBO TV series. In fact, Issacs would like to see the role gender-swapped, he told Variety in a recent interview.

Meryl Streep,” Issacs said when asked who he would cast in the part. “She can do anything, that woman. There’s literally no limit to what she can do.”

As for any advice for those entering the Wizarding World, Issacs said he doesn’t have any to give.

“I wouldn’t have any advice at all. Why would I bother? I know some of the people they’re casting already. They’re brilliant actors. It’s going to be fantastic, and the last thing they need is advice from some old fart like me,” Issacs said.

HBO announced in June 2024 that Francesca Gardiner will serve as the series’ showrunner, while Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct episodes. The network also released an official synopsis for the show at that time.

The show “will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling,” the synopsis reads. “The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.