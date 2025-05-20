Michelle Williams gets emotional discussing Heath Ledger and their daughter

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Michelle Williams is opening up about her memories of her late partner Heath Ledger.

During Monday’s episode of the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, Williams, who shares daughter Matilda with the late actor, reflected on their time together after Shepard shared his own memories of Ledger.

Williams and Ledger began dating after meeting on the set of Brokeback Mountain in 2004 and welcomed Matilda in 2005. After three years together, the couple split in 2007.

Ledger died of an accidental drug overdose on Jan. 22, 2008, just months after he and Williams parted ways.

“I feel obligated to say that I knew him a little bit when he was getting sober, and I don’t know that I’ve ever fallen in love with somebody so quickly,” Shepard recalled during Monday’s podcast episode. “This is one of the most special boys I’ve ever met, and I [could] feel the weight of the world on him in a very special way that kind of broke my heart. I was very, very sad, and I thought he was just so special.”

Williams, becoming emotional, responded, “So special, so special. Thank god there’s Matilda.”

When Shepard described Ledger as “this heart here that’s just leaking out everywhere,” Williams agreed.

“Yeah, an incredible sensitivity,” she said.

Williams has spoken about her relationship with Ledger previously, stating in a 2018 interview with Vanity Fair that she felt “radical acceptance” from Ledger.

“I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes,'” she said at the time.

In addition to Matilda, Williams is also a mother to three children with director Thomas Kail, according to People.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV+
Government Cheese: The American Dream gets surreal in the San Fernando Valley in the new show.

Netflix
Ransom Canyon: Josh Duhamel stars in the new Western romance series set in Texas.

HBO, Max
The Rehearsal: Nathan Fielder returns for season 2 of the docuseries where he helps people prepare for life’s big moments.

Movie theaters:
Sinners: Michael B. Jordan stars in the supernatural horror film from Ryan Coogler.

The Wedding Banquet: The ’90s queer classic film is reimagined and stars Bowen Yang.

Pride & Prejudice: The 2005 film adaptation of Jane Austen‘s classic novel returns to cinemas to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ellen Pompeo honored with Walk of Fame star: ‘This doesn’t happen overnight’
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ellen Pompeo received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week.

At the ceremony, the Grey’s Anatomy and Good American Family actress said it had “taken me a long time to get my star on the Walk of Fame, but the truth is, I have been surrounded by stars my entire career.”

“This doesn’t happen overnight, and it doesn’t happen easily,” she continued. “It takes a village. I have been so lucky to be surrounded by a lot of stars who do their thing everyday and who do it brilliantly in this town.”

She thanked her team, as well as all the “brilliant women” who have surrounded her throughout her career, including Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes and Disney president Dana Walden.

Pompeo is known for her portrayal of Dr. Meredith Grey on Grey’s Anatomy, in which she’s starred in for 20 years. Over the years, Pompeo has served as an executive producer for the show. She also is a co-executive producer on Station 19, a spinoff of Grey’s Anatomy.

In 2007, Pompeo’s performance as Meredith earned her a Golden Globe nomination for best performance by a female actress in a television series – drama.

She recently starred in the Hulu limited series Good American Family.

During Tuesday’s Walk of Fame ceremony, Pompeo was celebrated by Rhimes and Debbie Allen, who plays Dr. Catherine Fox on Grey’s Anatomy and also serves as an executive producer and director.

Also in attendance were actors Christina HendricksDash Mihok and Pompeo’s husband, Chris Ivery.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ariana Grande helps introduce new ‘Wicked’ footage in Las Vegas: ‘It’s been quite a year’
Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo traded their signature pink and green ensembles for plain black on Wednesday, as they appeared at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to debut footage from the second installment of the film, Wicked: For Good.

According to Variety, Ariana told the CinemaCon attendees — who are movie theater owners — “It’s been quite a year since we joined you here last time, and we cannot thank you enough for all of your support.” Fellow Oscar nominee Cynthia added, “And we get to do it all again.”

People quotes Cynthia as telling the crowd that she and Ariana already have their “tissues packed” for their next promo tour for the new film, but promised “less waterworks this time.” 

Deadline reports that attendees “went nuts” for the first look at the Jon M. Chu film, which showed Cynthia’s Elphaba fully in control of her powers and waging a war against Jeff Goldblum‘s Wizard, while Ariana’s Glinda, back in the Emerald City, is still looking out for her estranged school friend.

“Elphaba, I know you’re out there,” says Glinda at one point in the trailer. In another, she warns, “Elphaba, they’re coming for you. Think about what we can do together.”  “This is about the Wizard and I!” Elphaba exclaims, and skywrites, “Our Wizard Lies” with her broom. 

In addition, the trailer introduces Dorothy, the Cowardly Lion, the Tin Man and the Scarecrow, who are ordered by the Wizard, “Bring me the broom of the Wicked Witch of the West!!”  The footage ends with Elphaba flying off and declaring, “I’m off to see the Wizard!”

The trailer also showcased two fan-favorite songs: “For Good” and “No Good Deed.” 

Wicked: For Good is in theaters Nov. 22.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.