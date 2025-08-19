Michelle Williams thanks her surrogate for ‘the miracle of’ her fourth child

Michelle Williams thanks her surrogate for ‘the miracle of’ her fourth child

Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams attend the ‘Dying For Sex’ New York City premiere on April 2, 2025. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Michelle Williams is sharing details about her newborn child.

The actress opened up about the birth of her fourth child during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday.

Williams and her husband, Thomas Kail, welcomed their third child, her fourth, through a surrogate earlier in 2025. During her appearance on the late-night show, guest host Tiffany Haddish complimented Williams on her figure, telling her it looks like she has never had any children.

“Then I’ve got to give a big shoutout to Christine, cause this last baby did not come through my body,” Williams said. “But the miracle of our little girl is thanks to Christine. Maybe you’re watching out there; thank you, Christine.”

She continued her praise of her surrogate, saying, “Thanks to Christine, I have three under 5 at home.”

These comments appear to be the first time Williams has confirmed the sex of her youngest child.

Williams had her first child, Matilda Rose Ledger, with the late Heath Ledger in October 2005. Her first child with Kail, named Hart Kail, was born in 2020. The married couple welcomed a second child in 2022 followed by this third child earlier in 2025. The names of their two youngest children have yet to be announced publicly.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Selena Gomez to appear in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ season 2
Selena Gomez to appear in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ season 2
Disney/Eric McCandless

Selena Gomez is returning to Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

The actress is reprising her role of Alex Russo in season 2 of the Wizards of Waverly Place spinoff. She made the announcement of her return to the Disney Channel show through posts shared to her Instagram Story on Friday.

“Just feels right,” Gomez wrote over a photo of her holding Alex’s signature red wand while sitting on the show’s set.

She also shared a photo of her sitting next to her on-screen brother, David Henrie.

“We want to do this forever… luv you brudder,” Gomez wrote.

Gomez previously made two guest appearances in season 1 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Notably, Alex introduced her brother, Justin Russo (Henrie), to the show’s protagonist, Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), in the pilot episode.

Season 2 of the series will find Billie grappling “with the fact that being part of the Russo family might be more complicated than she thought — especially now that she’s not the only wizard in the house,” according to its official synopsis. “Thanks to Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo’s (Max Matenko) new magical powers, Justin is now tasked with training three young wizards for the Family Wizard Competition. As the stakes rise inside and outside the family, a mysterious new threat emerges — one that could unravel the Russos forever.”

Gomez and Henrie both serve as executive producers on the sequel series.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Queer Eye’ to end with upcoming season 10 on Netflix
‘Queer Eye’ to end with upcoming season 10 on Netflix
Jenny Anderson/Netflix

Queer Eye is coming to an end.

Netflix has announced that the series will conclude with its upcoming 10th season. The Fab Five have settled down in Washington, D.C., for the final season of heartfelt transformations and makeovers. Production on the season officially began on Wednesday.

“10 seasons. fab five. one last go ‘round,” Netflix captioned a photo of Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jeremiah Brent and Karamo Brown standing in front of the Lincoln Memorial. “the final season of QUEER EYE is officially in production!”

Van Ness also shared photos from the first day of production to Instagram.

“Season 10, the final season,” Van Ness captioned the post. “We are so excited to bring this season to you, and excited for whats next.”

France also shared a message to Instagram about starting the final season.

“First day of the FINAL season of Queer Eye. It’s been a long, beautiful journey we’ve been on, and I truly appreciate all of the love and support for our little show, that changed my life in ways I never thought possible,” France said. “As we begin our farewell season here on D.C I simply want to say thank you! Thank you!!!!!”

Queer Eye is Netflix’s longest-running unscripted series. It has won 11 Emmys and holds the record for the most wins in the outstanding structured reality program category, having won the award six consecutive times.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Johnny Knoxville to host ‘Fear Factor’ reboot at Fox
Johnny Knoxville to host ‘Fear Factor’ reboot at Fox
FOX

The Fear Factor reboot has found its host.

Johnny Knoxville will host the reboot of the reality competition series with the working title Fear Factor: The Next Chapter.

Fox Television President Michael Thorn made the announcement, saying that Knoxville is “the champion of fearless entertainment.”

“His wild sense of humor, unmatched ability to push boundaries and take on the extreme makes him the perfect fit to lead this bold new reinvention of Fear Factor,” Thorn said.

This new version of the classic reality series is coming back in a way Fox promises will be bigger, bolder and more daring.

Contestants will be dropped into a remote location where the group of strangers will be forced to live together under one roof. They will face harrowing stunts, challenges and the game of social strategy under conditions where it is hard to trust your neighbor.

“Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize,” according to an official description from Fox.

Sharon Levy, the CEO of Endemol Shine North America, said that if you reimagine a show like Fear Factor, “you need a host who is the epitome of daring charisma and spectacle, and that’s Johnny Knoxville personified.”

“We’ll be pushing fear and social strategy to places that will redefine reality competition, which makes Johnny the perfect host for what will be a wild, unforgettable ride, and we’re beyond excited to see him unleash all the fear (and the fun) on our contestants and our viewers,” Levy said.

Joe Rogan hosted the original NBC series Fear Factor for seven seasons. A revival hosted by Ludacris aired for two seasons on MTV.

Fear Factor: The Next Chapter will premiere during the 2025-26 season on Fox.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.