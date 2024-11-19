Michelle Yeoh on her infertility journey, why she feels ‘very blessed’ in life

Michelle Yeoh on her infertility journey, why she feels ‘very blessed’ in life
ABC

Michelle Yeoh is opening up about her infertility journey.

Yeoh appeared on the BBC’s Woman’s Hour podcast Monday, and discussed her desire to have children and how she learned to live with no regrets when children weren’t a possibility.

“I always wanted to have children,” Yeoh said. “It didn’t happen, so I went and did fertility … I think that that’s the worst moment to go through … every month you feel like such a failure.”

“And I think at some point, you stop blaming yourself and go, you know, ‘There are certain things in your body that doesn’t function in a certain way. That’s how it is,'” she continued. “You just have to let go and move on. And I think you come to a point where you just have to stop blaming you.”

Yeoh said not being able to have children was “the main factor” in her divorce from her first husband, Hong Kong entrepreneur Dickson Poon. The two were married from 1988 to 1992.

Yeoh married her second husband, former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt, in July 2023 after a nearly two-decade engagement. They welcomed a grandson, whom Yeoh called “a little miracle,” on New Year’s Day 2024.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once alum said having a grandchild makes her feel that she’s “still very, very blessed, because you do have a baby in your life.”

In a separate interview with The Sunday Times published Sunday, Yeoh said not having her own child is “the biggest sadness in my life,” but said she focuses on the “beauty” of having six godchildren, as well as many nephews and nieces.

“I don’t live with regrets because I have always given it my 110 percent,” she said. “You have to learn to let go, and sometimes letting go helps you move forward.”

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: Live action ‘Rugrats’ movie in the works, and more
In brief: Live action ‘Rugrats’ movie in the works, and more

Paramount is developing a live-action/CGI feature based on the 1990s kids cartoon Rugrats, according to Variety. Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore is set to helm the movie, from a script written by Saturday Night Live cast member Mikey Day and SNL head writer Streeter Seidell. Plot details have not been revealed. Rugrats ran for several seasons on Nickelodeon beginning in 1991 and spawned a series of theatrical films, including The Rugrats Movie, Rugrats in Paris and Rugrats Go Wild. A sequel series, All Grown Up, aired on Paramount in 2021 …

Halle Berry is in talks to star in Crime 101, which already stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Barry Keoghan, according to Deadline. The film is based on Don Winslow‘s short story centering on detective Lou Lubesnick, who tracks a jewel thief adhering to the “Crime 101” rules — a strict set of guidelines for the perfect heist. Crime 101 is slated for a 2025 release …

Succession‘s Sarah Snook is Broadway-bound following her critically acclaimed West End run in the new adaptation of Oscar Wilde‘s The Picture of Dorian Gray, according to Deadline. The play is set to open for a limited engagement in March and will mark Snook’s Broadway debut. “Wilde’s timeless text is revolutionized by [director Kip] Williams’ celebrated collision of form employing an explosive interplay of video and theater through an intricately choreographed collection of on-stage cameras bringing to life a dizzying 26 characters, each brought to life by Snook,” reads the official synopsis …

A 9-1-1 spinoff from Ryan Murphy is in the works at ABC, according to Variety. “9-1-1 moved to ABC and suddenly became, I think, the biggest show on Thursday night. They obviously have an appetite for that, so we’re going to give them another one that I really love,” Murphy tells Variety. The concept and location of the new 9-1-1 spinoff is yet to be determined, per the outlet …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

HBO drops new trailer to second season of ‘The Last of Us’
HBO drops new trailer to second season of ‘The Last of Us’
HBO

On Sept. 26 — or Outbreak Day, as fans of the post-apocalyptic game know it — HBO debuted the second-season trailer to its video game adaptation The Last of Us

One of its new cast additions, Catherine O’Hara, is featured prominently, apparently conducting a therapy session with one of the show’s main protagonists, Pedro Pascal‘s Joel. “Let’s try something different,” she advises in voice-over. “You can’t heal something unless you’re brave enough to say it out loud.” 

Music plays a big part in the trailer, particularly Pearl Jam‘s 2013 track “Future Days,” which Joel plays for Ellie in The Last of Us Part II, the video game’s hit sequel. 

And while the trailer begins with a respite from the show’s zombie outbreak, things pick up considerably by its end, with a horde of zombies rushing a fence, which collapses under their weight, leaving Kaitlyn Dever‘s Abby Anderson crawling on her hands and knees to escape.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of another new cast member, Oscar-nominated American Fiction actor Jeffrey Wright, reprising his role as Isaac, the former Marine-turned-resistance group leader that he played in the game. 

Season 2’s cast also includes Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Spencer Lord as Owen and Danny Ramirez as Manny.

The Last of Us season 2 will premiere in 2025. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

UK company reportedly looking to serve up British version of ‘Cheers’
UK company reportedly looking to serve up British version of ‘Cheers’
Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

Thirty years after Ted Danson‘s Sam Malone declared, “Sorry, we’re closed,” to end the 11-season classic sitcom Cheers, a U.K. company is reportedly interested in serving up an English version.

That’s the news from Deadline, which reports that the U.K. company Big Talk has tapped Men Behaving Badly writer Simon Nye to develop a new version of the show that was based at that Boston bar where everybody knew your name. 

Cheers opened for business on NBC on the evening of Sept. 30, 1982, and its finale, “One for the Road,” attracted 40 million viewers on the evening of May 20, 1993 — one of the most-watched finales of all time. 

During its run, the show earned a total of 179 Primetime Emmy nominations and 28 wins, and spun off another Emmys magnet, Frasier, in 1993.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.