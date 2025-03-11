Mickey faces off with Winnie-the-Pooh in ‘The Dark Domain: MVW Mickey-Vs-Winnie’ trailer

Mario Tama/Getty Images

It’s the battle of the public domain characters.

Untouchables Entertainment, a banner that releases films based around intellectual properties who have entered the public domain, has released the first trailer for The Dark Domain: MVW Mickey-Vs-Winnie.

The upcoming film is a horror story that finds the Mickey from the Disney short Steamboat Willie and Winnie-the-Pooh coming face-to-face to haunt a group of childhood friends.

Billing itself as “the first public domain crossover film,” and also venturing to launch the Dark Domain Universe through its release, the movie takes place in what is called the Hell Forest, and introduces other monsters along for the ride with Dark Mickey and Dark Winnie.

Notably, the film does not refer to their Mickey as Mickey Mouse, as he was only referred to as Mickey in the 1928 short film, Steamboat Willie.

The movie is directed by Glenn Douglas Packard, who shared a statement about the film with Variety.

“I love that we can take these iconic childhood characters from A.A. Milne’s original Winnie-the-Pooh and the 1928 Steamboat Willie version of Mickey and create a whole new wicked universe,” Packard said. “Our film is like the Upside Down World, with these public domain icons getting into a horror smackdown akin to Freddy vs. Jason.”

