Mickey faces off with Winnie-the-Pooh in ‘The Dark Domain: MVW Mickey-Vs-Winnie’ trailer
It’s the battle of the public domain characters.
Untouchables Entertainment, a banner that releases films based around intellectual properties who have entered the public domain, has released the first trailer for The Dark Domain: MVW Mickey-Vs-Winnie.
The upcoming film is a horror story that finds the Mickey from the Disney short Steamboat Willie and Winnie-the-Pooh coming face-to-face to haunt a group of childhood friends.
Billing itself as “the first public domain crossover film,” and also venturing to launch the Dark Domain Universe through its release, the movie takes place in what is called the Hell Forest, and introduces other monsters along for the ride with Dark Mickey and Dark Winnie.
Notably, the film does not refer to their Mickey as Mickey Mouse, as he was only referred to as Mickey in the 1928 short film, Steamboat Willie.
The movie is directed by Glenn Douglas Packard, who shared a statement about the film with Variety.
“I love that we can take these iconic childhood characters from A.A. Milne’s original Winnie-the-Pooh and the 1928 Steamboat Willie version of Mickey and create a whole new wicked universe,” Packard said. “Our film is like the Upside Down World, with these public domain icons getting into a horror smackdown akin to Freddy vs. Jason.”
The latest batch of Oscars presenters has been announced.
Joe Alwyn, Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Connie Nielsen, Ben Stiller and Oprah Winfrey join the lineup. Nick Offerman will be this year’s announcer for the show.
Previously announced presenters include last year’s winners in the acting categories, Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Emma Stone. Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb and Bowen Yang are also among those presenting.
Conan O’Brien hosts the 97th Oscars on March 2, airing live on ABC and streaming live on Hulu at 7 p.m. ET.
Patti LuPone is joining the cast of And Just Like That. While her role is being kept a secret, the show’s executive producer Michael Patrick King told Entertainment Weekly her character will have “an arc on our show this season.” Also joining the cast of the Sex and the City spinoff is Kristen Schaal, while Rosemarie DeWitt is set to return as Aidan’s ex-wife Kathy …
You’ll be able to watch The Wild Robot at home before the end of the month. The DreamWorks animated film will stream exclusively on Peacock on Jan. 24. The film, which follows a robot who gets shipwrecked on an uninhabited island, stars Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal and Kit Connor. Peacock will also become the streaming home for other DreamWorks animated films, including the first three Shrek films, the first three Kung Fu Panda movies, The Bad Guys and Spirit Untamed …
If you’ve seen Normal People, then you’ve watched Paul Mescal get behind the wheel. But in a recent cover story with W magazine, the actor revealed he lied about his driving expertise to land his role. In fact, the actor did not even have his driver’s license. “We’d signed the paperwork, I’d gotten the part, and then I’d forgotten about doing my driver’s license,” Mescal said. “So I ended up doing Normal People on a provisional license. I could only drive the car if there was a fully licensed driver beside me.” …
Blake Lively’s The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars are supporting the actress amid her legal action against her It Ends with Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.
America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel, who starred with Lively in the 2005 hit movie, signed a joint statement on Sunday, offering Lively “solidarity” in her fight “against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation.” The message was posted in a joint post to Ferrera and Tamblyn’s social media accounts.
On Friday, Lively filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department accusing Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios of waging a smear campaign against her and accusing the actor of sexual harassment, allegations which Baldoni has denied via a lawyer.
“Throughout the filming of It Ends with Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice,” read the statement from Lively’s former co-stars.
The statement from the group called out “the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors’ stories to silence a woman who asked for safety,” adding, “The hypocrisy is astounding.”
“We are struck by the reality that even if a woman is as strong, celebrated, and resourced as our friend Blake, she can face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe working environment,” continued the statement.
The group also said they were “inspired” by Lively’s “courage to stand up for herself.”
The author of It Ends With Us,Colleen Hoover, also offered support for Lively on social media. “Blake Lively you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met…Never change. Never wilt,” she wrote on Instagram over the weekend.
Robyn Lively, Blake Lively’s sister, also posted a message of support on Instagram Story, linking to TheNew York Times‘ initial coverage of the complaint writing “Thank you, the truth is finally out.”
Bryan Freedman, an attorney for Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios, denied the allegations in a statement to ABC News:
“It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations against Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and its representatives, as yet another desperate attempt to ‘fix’ her negative reputation which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film; interviews and press activities that were observed publicly, in real time and unedited, which allowed for the internet to generate their own views and opinions,” Freedman said. “These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media.”
Lively starred alongside Ferrera, Tamblyn, and Bledel in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, a story of four friends who buy a mysterious pair of pants that fits each of them despite their differing sizes. The film, released in 2005, was based on the popular book of the same name by Ann Brashares. A sequel came out in 2008.