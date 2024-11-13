Microporous to Invest $1.35 Billion and Create Over 2,000 Jobs in Pittsylvania County 

Battery separator manufacturer will establish over 1 million square feet of facilities on the Southern Virginia Megasite

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Microporous LLC, a leading manufacturer of battery separators, will invest $1.35 billion to establish a new manufacturing facility in Pittsylvania County. The company will develop two phases of the project on Lot 1 of the Southern Virginia Megasite, each facility phase being approximately 500,000 square feet. Lot 2 of the Megasite is anticipated to be under consideration for future expansion. This project will create 2,015 new jobs. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina for the project.

“This historic $1.35 billion investment by Microporous in Pittsylvania County marks a new chapter in Virginia’s incredible advanced manufacturing story,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This project not only brings over 2,000 new jobs to Southside Virginia, but also positions the Commonwealth at the forefront of our nation’s resurgence in manufacturing. Microporous’ decision to establish their new facility here underscores Virginia’s competitive advantages and our commitment to leading the way in innovative industries.”

“The decision by Microporous to locate in the Southern Virginia Megasite demonstrates the transformative power of strategic long-term economic development,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This investment will undoubtedly catalyze growth in the region’s advanced manufacturing sector and strengthen Virginia’s position in the rapidly evolving battery technology industry. We’re proud to welcome Microporous to the Commonwealth and look forward to supporting their success.”

“With the new facility in Berry Hill, Microporous is taking a major step toward the future of energy storage technology,” said Microporous CEO John Reeves. “We extend our deepest gratitude to the Department of Energy, the Commonwealth of Virginia, Pittsylvania County, and the City of Danville for their incredible support and collaboration in making this project possible. Microporous is dedicated to developing the local workforce, investing in the community to improve opportunities for the local economy, and creating a better tomorrow for everyone.”

Berry Hill Megasite

“Microporous’ selection of Pittsylvania County is a massive win for Southside and the entire Commonwealth,” said U.S. Senator Mark Warner. “This investment was made possible in part by a $100 million award courtesy of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which I was proud to help negotiate. This new manufacturing facility will not only create over 2,000 good-paying jobs but will also help to continue to position Virginia as the advanced manufacturing hub of the United States. I look forward to welcoming Microporous to the Commonwealth and to working together for years to come.”

“I’m thrilled that Microporous is receiving federal funding I helped secure from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to build a facility at the Southern Virginia Megasite in Pittsylvania County, creating over 2,000 jobs and growing the region’s economy,” said U.S. Senator Tim Kaine. “This is a testament to years of hard work and collaboration, including working in a bipartisan way to address permitting challenges at economic development sites in Southside. With major federal investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and smart moves to cut red tape, it’s clear our work is paying off. I look forward to continuing to partner with the company and local stakeholders to ensure Microporous’ success in Virginia.”

“Securing a project of this caliber is a major win for Danville, Pittsylvania County, the region, and the Commonwealth, and we look forward to the positive economic impact Microporous will create,” said Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission Chair Senator Louise Lucas. “Catalyzing economic development in Virginia is a top priority, and I am proud the MEI Commission could play a role in this important project.”

“Microporous’ billion-dollar investment in Pittsylvania County will bring more than 2,000 jobs into Virginia’s 5th District,” said Congressman Bob Good. “Their choice to locate a battery separator manufacturing facility here reflects the strength of our regional commitment to economic growth, and the employees, their families, and the surrounding communities will all benefit.”

“I am thrilled to see Microporous choose Pittsylvania County for this groundbreaking investment. The creation of over 2,000 jobs and the expansion of advanced manufacturing in our region is a major victory for our community and highlights the strength of Southern Virginia’s workforce and infrastructure,” said Senator Tammy Mulchi. “This project will not only boost our local economy but also create new opportunities for families across the region to thrive for years to come. I look forward to supporting Microporous as they grow and succeed here in the Commonwealth.”

“We are at a pivotal moment for the 48th District, and I couldn’t be more excited to celebrate the groundbreaking of this project,” said Delegate Eric Phillips. “The dedication of our local economic development teams in Pittsylvania County and the City of Danville, alongside the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance, has been instrumental in bringing us to this point. Microporous is the perfect partner for this venture, and I have full confidence that their leadership will enhance our community. I extend my gratitude to Governor Youngkin and our state partners for their unwavering support. I also want to acknowledge the late Senator Frank Ruff and Delegate Danny Marshall for their tireless efforts in securing the necessary resources to make this vision a reality. This project marks the first step in a transformative journey for our region, positioning us as a hub for advanced manufacturing in Virginia’s future.”

“It is with great pleasure and excitement that we welcome Microporous to the Southern Virginia Megasite and Pittsylvania County. I want to credit our economic development team, the Regional Industrial Facility Authority and the City of Danville with facilitating this announcement,” said Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Darrell Dalton. “Microporous brings a new level of technological advancement to our business community as well as high paying jobs that offer another opportunity for our young people to remain and raise families in and near their hometowns. Microporous will also provide the County with added revenue to better serve our citizens. We look forward to many years of Microporous’ growth and success and Pittsylvania County is honored to be part of that journey.”

“This announcement of the first tenant in the Southern Virginia Megasite represents years of collaboration, hard work, and determination between Pittsylvania County, the City of Danville, our state representatives, and regional partners,” said Tunstall District Supervisor and Chair of the Danville-Pittsylvania County Regional Industrial Facility Authority Vic Ingram. “A U.S.-headquartered company, Microporous will bring more than 2,000 high paying, highly skilled jobs to Pittsylvania County and the entire Southside region, providing a substantial boost to the economy in a multitude of ways. We are thrilled that Microporous decided to locate at Berry Hill, as their investment will highlight the advantages to the Megasite, and signal to other businesses and corporations that Pittsylvania County is a great place to do business.”

“We welcome Microporous to Virginia and our region as it launches this transformative project,” said Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. “The significant investment and job creation represent a major step forward for our region, positioning us at the forefront of advanced manufacturing in the lithium-ion battery industry. This partnership strengthens our local economy and underscores Virginia’s commitment to fostering innovation and growth. We look forward to supporting Microporous and seeing the positive impact this facility will have on our community for years to come.”

“Welcoming an industry leader with over 80 years of experience, yet at the forefront of industry innovations, as the first tenant in the Southern Virginia Megasite sets an inspiring precedent,” said Southern Virginia Regional Alliance Executive Director Linda Green. “Their commitment to a community benefits plan that aligns their growth with our region’s economic prosperity establishes a high standard for future companies. This partnership not only attracts promising new businesses to our area but also reinforces a shared vision for sustained regional success.”

“It is tremendously gratifying to see the nearly 20 years of planning, investment, and hard work that Pittsylvania County, the City of Danville, and the Tobacco Commission have put into the Southern Virginia Megasite pay dividends for our community,” said Delegate Danny Marshall, Tobacco Commission member. “I applaud the decision by Microporous to locate here in Southern Virginia and I thank them, our local partners, the Virginia Resource Authority, Southwest Virginia Natural Gas, VEDP, and others who have worked behind the scenes to make today’s announcement possible. It is also important that we recognize the work Senator Frank Ruff did over many years to make this announcement, and the Southern Virginia Megasite as a whole, a reality. His efforts were instrumental in the success we are seeing today and will see in the years come. This announcement is a testament to the kinds of generationally impactful projects we can bring to Southern Virginia when we all work together, break down silos and create a collaborative, pro-business environment. I am excited to see this project get underway, and look forward to future projects right around the corner at the Southern Virginia Megasite.”

“This is a significant addition to Virginia’s corporate community and investment in Pittsylvania County from what we hope will be a big user of The Port of Virginia,” said Virginia Port Authority CEO and Executive Director Stephen Edwards. “Microporous has a lot of work ahead of it and the port is ready to help this company succeed, grow, and move its products to markets around the globe. Our team is looking forward to collaborating with Microporous so the company can take full advantage of the port and the benefits it offers in terms of access to the world.”

Microporous, headquartered in Piney Flats, Tennessee, is a manufacturer, developer, and marketer of battery separators and engineered materials. The company plans to build on its core strength of lead battery separators, expanding into battery separators for lithium-ion batteries which are used in electric vehicle, energy storage systems, industrial, and consumer electronics applications.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Danville-Pittsylvania County Regional Industrial Facility Authority, Pittsylvania County, the City of Danville, the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance, the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, and the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission (MEI Commission) to secure the project for Virginia. Microporous will be eligible to receive an MEI Commission-approved special appropriation of up to $60.6 million based on an investment of more than $1.3 billion and the creation of jobs estimated to be in excess of 2,000, subject to approval by the Virginia General Assembly. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, which has invested nearly $35 million in the Southern Virginia Megasite since 2008, approved up to $25 million in low-interest financing to bring major natural gas service to the project. Additionally, the company is eligible to apply for state grants from the The Port of Virginia.

Support for Microporous’ job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, ranked the No. 1 Customized Workforce Training Program in the United States by Business Facilities in 2024. The program, created by VEDP in collaboration with higher education partners, accelerates new facility startups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.

WARNER & KAINE APPLAUD MICROPOROUS INVESTMENT AT SOUTHERN VIRGINIA MEGASITE

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) applauded the announcement that Microporous LLC will invest $1.35 billion to build a new manufacturing facility at the Southern Virginia Megasite, which is managed by Pittsylvania County and the City of Danville. This will create 2,015 new jobs. With support from Warner and Kaine, Microporous received $100 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which the senators voted to pass, to support the construction of the new facility. The facility is also eligible for additional federal incentives because it falls within an area designated that has been designated an “energy community” by the Inflation Reduction Act, which both senators cast deciding votes for.

“Microporous’ selection of Pittsylvania County is a massive win for Southside and the entire Commonwealth,” said Warner. “This investment was made possible in part by a $100 million award courtesy of the bipartisan infrastructure law, which I was proud to help negotiate. This new manufacturing facility will not only create over 2,000 good-paying jobs but will also help to continue to position Virginia as the advanced manufacturing hub of the United States. I look forward to welcoming Microporous to the Commonwealth and to working together for years to come.”

“I’m thrilled that Microporous is receiving federal funding I helped secure from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to build a facility at the Southern Virginia Megasite in Pittsylvania County, creating over 2,000 jobs and growing the region’s economy,” said Kaine. “This is a testament to years of hard work and collaboration, including working in a bipartisan way to address permitting challenges at economic development sites in Southside. With major federal investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and smart moves to cut red tape, it’s clear our work is paying off. I look forward to continuing to partner with the company and local stakeholders to ensure Microporous’ success in Virginia.”

Warner and Kaine long worked to lay the foundation for economic development at the Southern Virginia Megasite. Previously, the senators worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and led bipartisan efforts, including permitting reform legislation, to address permitting issues that were early impediments to the Megasite’s development as a competitive site. The senators have also worked to expand clean energy manufacturing through the Inflation Reduction Act, which included provisions and tax credits to incentivize investments in clean energy, including set-aside benefits for communities like Berry Hill that qualify as energy communities. Last year, Kaine held a roundtable discussion with local leaders at Berry Hill. In April 2023, Kaine hosted an event in Big Stone Gap with local leaders, state and federal officials, and businesses to strategize on how communities in Virginia can best take advantage of those provisions.