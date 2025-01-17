Miguel Cardona signs off as top education official
(WASHINGTON) — Education Secretary Miguel Cardona signed off Friday as the nation’s top education official — calling it his “dream job.”
“To the students, families, educators, and education leaders I’ve served these last 4 years, I want to make it clear that while I will no longer be your Secretary of Education, I will still be your partner in all that we hope to achieve for America’s students,” Cardona wrote in a farewell post on X.
During his tenure, the former Connecticut education commissioner touted helping President Joe Biden safely reopen K-12 schools for in-person learning after monthslong closures. He also championed the department’s efforts to fix the so-called broken student loan system and cancel debt for millions of borrowers. The secretary also faced right-wing attacks at every turn, including the classroom culture wars battle. He vowed to continue fighting after leaving his post.
“Our fight for education is happening all around us in classrooms and communities across the country and it continues,” he wrote. “And I’ll be right there with you in the fight.”
However, Cardona’s tenure was mired by higher education woes. For the past 2 1/2 years, the education secretary has been criticized for the botched rollout of a new Free Application for Federal Student Aid application and for how his department’s student debt relief plan was unconstitutional — facing Supreme Court rejections in 2023.
In his capstone event on Tuesday, Cardona laid into the next administration for choosing “a billionaire donor to lead the department of education.”
The Trump administration is expected to hand over the Department of Education to WWE co-founder Linda McMahon if she is confirmed by the Senate.
McMahon, a Trump loyalist and donor, is expected to carry out the president-elect’s policies, which Trump has said include shutting down the very department McMahon has been tapped to lead.
(WASHINGTON) — President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to head the Justice Department — former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi — faces questions before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.
Democrats want to ask her about her vow to “prosecute the prosecutors — the bad ones” — referring to special counsel Jack Smith and other DOJ lawyers who investigated Trump.
Bondi says there are no discussions about probing political enemies
Welch brought up Trump’s vow to go after his political opponents, including President Joe Biden.
Bondi testified that she has not had conversations with Trump about any plan to prosecuted Biden, Cheney, Sen. Adam Schiff and others.
However, she made unsubstantiated claims that such political prosecutions have taken place under Biden.
“No one will be prosecuted or investigated because they are a political opponent. That’s what we’ve seen in the last four years,” she said without sharing any specifics.
Hearing resumes
The heading ended its lunch break. Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont has begun his questioning.
Tillis says it’s ‘absurd, unfair’ to ask about Jan 6 pardons
Without asking Bondi a direct question, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis attacked Democrats for asking Bondi whether she would support pardons for violent Jan. 6 rioters — even after Bondi declined to answer directly earlier in the hearing whether such a move would be acceptable to her.
“I find it hard to believe that the president of the United States, or you, would look at facts that were used to convict the violent people on January the sixth,” he said.
Despite Tillis’ statement, Trump has made clear his plans to pardon a large number of Jan. 6 defendants once he takes office, and his transition has repeatedly declined to give clarity on the scope of those pardons.
Hearing breaks for lunch
The hearing paused for a 30-minute lunch break.
Bondi evades questions on investigating Jack Smith, Liz Cheney
Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono brought up Bondi’s past statements saying she would go after the “bad ones” in the Justice Department, asking her if she would prosecute former special counsel Jack Smith or former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney.
Trump has called for both of them to be investigated and jailed for their probes.
Bondi said she would not answer hypothetical questions and claimed that “no one has been prejudged” and that no one will be prejudged.
Bondi dodges question of who won 2020 election for 3rd time
For the third time during Wednesday’s hearing, Bondi dodged when asked who won the 2020 presidential election.
“We want an attorney general who bases decisions on facts,” Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono said. “So, I want to ask you a factual question. Who won the 2020 presidential election?”
“Joe Biden is the president of the United States,” Bondi replied.
Hirono accused Bondi of refusing to directly answer the question of who won.
“I can say that Donald Trump won the 2024 election. I may not like it, but I can say it,” Hirono said. “You cannot say who won the 2020 presidential election. It’s disturbing that you can’t.”
Bondi doesn’t commit to enforcing pending TikTok ban
Blumenthal asked whether she would enforce the TikTok ban, which is slated to begin on Sunday.
Bondi cited the pending Supreme Court case and claimed she could not comment. Trump once pushed for a ban but has come against the bipartisan bill approved last year that would ban it unless its owners divested from Chinese ownership.
Blumenthal calls out Bondi for dodging question about 2020 election integrity
Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he was “deeply disturbed” by some of Bondi’s responses during the hearing, particular her earlier not answering directly when asked whether Trump lost the 2020 election.
“You have to be able to say that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election,” he said. “You dodged that question when you were asked directly by Senator Durbin.”
Bondi questioned about resigning if asked to do illegal act
Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons questioned Bondi again about her independence — and if she would resign from her post if she were asked to do something illegal or unethical.
Coons noted Donald Trump’s attorneys general in his first term were fired for failing to cooperate with his orders.
Bondi said she would not talk about hypotheticals and reiterated her statement that she would follow the law.
“Senator, I wouldn’t work at a law firm, I wouldn’t be a prosecutor, I wouldn’t be attorney general If anyone ask me to do something improper, and I felt I had to carry that out, of course I would not do that,” she said.
Bondi says no ‘intention of shutting anything down’ on FBI national security work
After pressing Bondi over what he called Trump FBI director pick Kash Patel’s “enemies list,” Sen. Whitehouse shifted to questioning Bondi on whether she would shut down the FBI’s national security and counterterrorism work, to which Bondi answered that, while she will look at every agency, she has no “intention of shutting anything down.”
She then expanded on her TV appearance with Fox News host Sean Hannity, where she called for “investigating the investigators.”
She gave the example of a so-called “bad” prosecutor in the Justice Department as Kevin Clinesmith. Clinesmith was an ex-FBI lawyer who entered into a plea deal with former special counsel John Durham and received a sentence of probation for altering an email that was used to support an application for a foreign surveillance warrant.
Bondi responds to her claim that some DOJ prosecutors will be prosecuted
Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse questioned Bondi about her past statement that prosecutors who investigated Trump should be prosecuted for what she claimed was wrongdoing.
Bondi reiterated her claims that Trump was unfairly targeted by the Justice Department for years and it was her duty to hold everyone to standards of the law.
“None of us are above the law,” she said.
When asked about prosecuting journalists, Bondi said, “I believe in the freedom of speech. Only if anyone commits a crime.”
Bondi defends Kash Patel, says she doesn’t believe he has ‘enemies list’
Bondi was questioned about Trump’s FBI director pick Kash Patel, who has spoken about using that role to “root out” Trump’s political enemies.
Patel has referred to these targets as “Deep Staters,” citing what critics call conspiracy theories about alleged sinister elite groups controlling the country.
Bondi said she has never had an “enemies list,” and said she does not believe Patel has one.
“I don’t believe he has an enemies list. He made a quote on TV, which I have not heard,” Bondi said.
“There will never be an enemies list within the Department of Justice,” she added.
Bondi said she believes Patel is “the right person at this time” for the role.
Graham brings up Laken Riley case
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham turned to immigration in his question and brought up the Laken Riley murder to ask Bondi if she would push for more detention beds for detained immigrants in the U.S. illegally.
“We let this dude go because we didn’t have enough beds to hold them,” Graham said of Jose Ibarra, convicted in the 2024 killing.
Bondi said she would look into it.
Bondi sidesteps when asked if Trump lost 2020 election
Bondi, who boosted Trump’s false claims of 2020 election fraud, sidestepped in her answer to Durbin’s question on whether Trump lost the 2020 election.
“I accept, of course, that Joe Biden is president of the United States. But what I can tell you is what I saw firsthand when I went to Pennsylvania as an advocate for the campaign,” Bondi said.
Bondi said she “saw many things there,” but did not specify what she referred to as “issues with election integrity in our country.”
“I think that question deserved a yes or no,” Durbin replied, “And I think the length of your answer is an indication that you weren’t prepared to answer ‘yes.'”
Bondi dodges questions about Jan. 6 pardons
Durbin asked Bondi if she thinks those convicted of violent assaults on police officers on Jan. 6 should be pardoned.
Bondi said that while pardons fall under the purview of the president, “if asked to look at those cases, I will look at each case and advise on a case by case basis.”
She continued to dodge questions about her thoughts on those convictions but said, “I condemn any violence against any law enforcement member in this country.”
Bondi vows alleged DOJ weaponization ‘will be gone’
After being sworn in, Bondi, in her opening statement, laid out her experience as a prosecutor in Florida, particularly her two terms as the state’s attorney general.
She noted her work on taking on drug cartels and other gangs.
“If confirmed, I will do everything in my power, and it would be my duty, to make America safe again,” she said.
Bondi said she wanted to fight the “partisanship and weaponization” in the Justice Department and work with all senators and law enforcement agencies across the country.
“The partisanship, the weaponization will be gone. America will have one tier of justice for all,” she said.
Durbin raises concerns Bondi’s connections to Trump cases Durbin said he had concerns about Bondi’s work for Trump in his attempts to cast doubt on his 2020 election loss.
“You repeatedly described investigations and prosecutions of Mr. Trump, Trump as a witch hunt, and you have echoed his calls for investigating and prosecuting his political opponents. This flies in the face of evidence,” he said.
Durbin also as said he had concerns about Bondi’s controversial move to not investigate fraud claims against Trump University in 2016 when she was Florida’s attorney general.
“I also have questions whether you will focus on the needs of the American people rather than the wealthy special interests,” he said.
Durbin to challenge Bondi as hearing gets underway
In his prepared opening statement, top committee Democrat Dick Durbin will tell Bondi, “Ms. Bondi, you have many years of experience in law enforcement, including nearly a decade of service as attorney general in one of the largest states in the nation. But I need to know you would tell President Trump ‘No’ if you are faced with a choice between your oath to the Constitution and your loyalty to Mr. Trump.”
Trump says Bondi will end alleged ‘weaponization’ of DOJ
“For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans – Not anymore,” Trump wrote in his announcement of Bondi for attorney general.
Bondi boosted Trump’s false claims of 2020 election fraud
Pam Bondi has developed a reputation as one of President-elect Donald Trump’s most loyal defenders — a vocal political and legal advocate who represented Trump during his first impeachment, boosted his efforts to sow doubts about his 2020 election loss, and stood by him during his New York criminal trial. Read more about her background here.
Democrats to grill Pam Bondi over loyalty to Trump Bondi – Trump’s pick to head the Justice Department – has vowed, in a 2023 interview on Fox News, to ‘’prosecute the prosecutors – the bad ones’’ who investigated Donald Trump.
Dick Durbin, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee — whose members will question Florida’s former attorney general – has said ‘’she has echoed the President[-elect]’s calls for prosecuting his political opponents, and she has a troubling history of unflinching loyalty to the President-elect.”
(WASHINGTON) — Taking office at the start of the Biden administration, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., hasn’t had that much face time with a commander in chief.
On Saturday, she’ll be one of a handful of blue-state Republicans meeting with President-elect Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago, in one of several planned strategy sessions between Trump and House Republicans this weekend, less than two weeks from his inauguration.
“It’s going to be a good discussion,” Malliotakis said Thursday.
Trump’s meetings come as Republicans debate how to best advance their policy agenda. They have spent the week debating whether to pass an energy, tax and border security package along party lines in a single package — an approach favored by House leaders and Trump — or split it up into two bills, which Senate Republicans have endorsed.
Trump hosted members of the hard-line House Freedom Caucus on Friday. Over the weekend, he will meet with other groups of lawmakers, including House GOP committee chairs, blue-state Republicans and appropriators.
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters it was Trump’s “idea to bring in small groups of Republicans to come together and just have fellowship together, to talk about the issues and talk about the vision that we have for the year ahead of us.”
The Republican balancing act
The groups are each expected to push different priorities for the all-encompassing policy bill — from various proposed spending cuts to regional tax and policy issues that could be difficult for the GOP to fit into its legislative package.
New York Republicans plan to bring up changes to the cap on state and local tax deductions, a limit imposed in the 2017 Republican rewrite of the tax code set to expire at the end of 2025 and affects taxpayers in high-tax states such as New York, California and New Jersey. That change helped finance other tweaks the law made to the tax code.
Nearly all of the 12 Republicans who voted against Trump’s tax package came from one of those states. But now, with a one-seat majority in the House, the president-elect and Johnson can’t afford any defections.
Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., who will meet with Trump this weekend and has introduced legislation to boost the cap on the “SALT” deduction, said it’s unlikely Republicans will be able to reverse the tax provision fully.
“We will work to get the number as high as we can as part of the negotiation, but you have to look at everything in totality,” he said. “There’s a lot of factors here, as you work through it.”
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee who is scheduled to meet with Trump over the weekend, said it’s important for Republicans to discuss policy as they figure out the broader strategy to move legislation through Congress.
“This is a process where you have to do everything at the same time,” he said. “There are a million different conversations about every potential issue at the same time.”
Republicans, he added, “don’t have the luxury to say, ‘I’m going to deal with that later.'”
Malliotakis, who compared the discussions and intraparty negotiations to a “Rubik’s Cube,” said she also plans to bring up other topics in the meeting, including New York City’s new congestion pricing system and how the incoming administration can challenge it.
Democrats debate approach to new administration
In the early days of the new Congress, Democrats have taken a more cautious, less resistant approach to elements of the GOP agenda following Trump’s victory and sweep of the popular vote in the presidential election.
For the first time in decades, no Democrats raised an objection to any state’s electoral votes on Jan. 6, when the vice president presided over Congress’s counting and certifying of the presidential election results.
Forty-eight Democrats voted with House Republicans this week on a bill that would require the detention of any illegal immigrant charged with “burglary, theft, larceny, or shoplifting,” and a number of Democrats supported advancing the measure in the Senate.
And 45 House Democrats supported a GOP bill to sanction the International Criminal Court in response to the ICC issuing arrest warrants for top Israeli leaders over alleged war crimes.
Centrist Rep. Pat Ryan, D-N.Y., who voted for the ICC bill but against the immigration proposal, has called for Trump to lead bipartisan negotiations over changes to the SALT deduction cap.
“I disagree with President Trump strongly on most things — to be clear, I don’t pull my punches on that or anything,” Ryan said. “But this is a tangible thing that he said he wants to do, and I’m going to take him at his word.”
ABC News’ Lauren Peller, Allison Pecorin, Katherine Faulders and Rachel Scott contributed to this report.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin gave an impassioned defense of women in combat on Tuesday following Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Defense, arguing that the United States “should not have women in combat roles.”
“I don’t know the potential nominee, so I can’t comment on and won’t comment on anything that he said,” Austin, who was asked about the comments made by Hegseth on women in combat roles, said while in Laos to participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ Defense Ministers Meeting. “I don’t know what his experiences are, but I can tell you about my experiences with women in the military and women in combat, and they’re pretty good.”
Austin’s comments are the strongest statement from the military since Hegseth, an Army veteran who did tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, was tapped by Trump to lead the DOD.
The Fox News host has said his concerns are with women specifically in ground combat positions, not with pilots or those in other military roles, because he claims they have led to the military’s physical standards being lowered and changed capabilities of combat units.
“I’m OK with the idea that you maintain the standards where they are for everybody. And if there’s some … hard-charging female that meets that standard, great, cool, join the infantry battalion,” Hegseth said during a podcast appearance days before his nomination. “But that is not what’s happened. What has happened is the standards have lowered.”
Speaking on his experience in his tours, Austin said, “Every place I went, there were women doing incredible things, and they were adding value to to the overall effort, whether they were pilots, whether they were operational experts, whether they were intel experts. You know, I see things differently and I see that because of my experience, and that experience is extensive. And so, I think our women add significant value to the United States military, and we should never change that.”
“And if I had a message … to our women, I would say I would tell them that you know we need you. We have faith in you. We are appreciative of your service, and you add value to the finest and most lethal fighting force on earth,” he said.
Of the active-duty military personnel, 17.5% are women, and women make up 21.6% of the selected reserve, according to the Pentagon’s latest statistics.
“I love women service members, who contribute amazingly,” Hegseth said during the podcast appearance earlier this month. But three minutes later, he added, “I’m straight up just saying we should not have women in combat roles. It hasn’t made us more effective, hasn’t made us more lethal, has made fighting more complicated.”
Hegseth’s selection has drawn controversy as some service members express concerns about their futures in the military. Women began being able to be in ground combat units in 2013 after then-Defense Secretary Leon Panetta rescinded a ban on women in these roles. Over 2,500 women serve in previously closed ground combat jobs, ABC News previously reported.
Panetta has come out in opposition to Hegseth’s position on women in combat roles.
“Those kinds of comments come from a past era, and I think it’s important for him to take the time to really look at how our military is performing in an outstanding fashion,” Panetta told ABC News. “We’ve got the best military in the world, and the reason is because we have the best fighting men and women in the world who are part of it.”