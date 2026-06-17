Mike Myers says there will be an ‘Austin Powers 4’

Mike Myers says there will be an ‘Austin Powers 4’
Mike Myers attends the 2024 Vulture Festival Los Angeles at Nya Studios on Nov. 16, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Groovy, baby!

Mike Myers says there will be a fourth film in the Austin Powers franchise.

The actor seemingly announced the news after he was asked if another film in the franchise was in the works during Trevor Noah’s World Cup Watch Party on Tuesday. Noah posted a clip of the moment to his Instagram.

When Noah asked Myers if fans were ever going to see a fourth film, he simply answered, “Yes.” There was no further elaboration from the actor.

“Wow, that was a quick yes,” Noah said in response.

“Did Mike Myers just casually reveal Austin Powers 4?!” Noah captioned his post.

The first film in the Austin Powers franchise, International Man of Mystery, was released in 1997. It was followed by its sequel, The Spy Who Shagged Me, in 1999. The third movie, Goldmember, debuted to theaters in 2002. 

This would make a potential fourth Austin Powers movie the first in over 20 years. Jay Roach directed all three of the previous films.

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‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ actor Anthony Head dies at 72
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Anthony Head attends the launch of a new attraction based on the hit BBC One drama series at Warwick Castle on April 13, 2011, in Warwick, Warwickshire. (Tony Woolliscroft/WireImage via Getty Images)

Anthony Head, the British actor known for his roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso, has died, the Associated Press reported Friday. He was 72.

His daughters, Emily Head and Daisy Head, told the Press Association news agency that their father died due to complications from pneumonia.

“Our grief is far greater than the hole he has left behind, but we know his legacy will live on, in the shows he was a part of, and in the audiences that love them,” Emily Head and Daisy Head said in a statement. “How lucky we are to know we are able to watch him doing what he loved, even when he is no longer with us.”

Anthony Head was born in London on Feb. 20, 1954. He was predeceased by his longtime partner, animal welfare activist Sarah Fisher, in 2025.

The actor is known for his role as librarian Rupert Giles, who mentored Sarah Michelle Gellar’s titular character in the TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The series ran from 1997 to 2003.

He is also known for playing Rupert Mannion, the ex-husband of Hannah Waddingham’s Rebecca, in the Apple TV comedy series Ted Lasso.

ABC News has reached out to Anthony Head’s representatives for confirmation. 

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Hello, Goodbye: Paul McCartney turns off the lights on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ‘
Hello, Goodbye: Paul McCartney turns off the lights on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ‘
Paul McCartney and Stephen Colbert perform on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ ( Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Back in 1964, Paul McCartney played The Ed Sullivan Show with The Beatles. And on Thursday night, he returned to the same venue to turn out the lights on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Sir Paul returned to Ed Sullivan Theater, as it was renamed in 1967, to sit for an interview with Colbert on the host’s final broadcast, and then performed The Beatles’ “Hello Goodbye,” with Colbert singing backup, along with Elvis Costello, former bandleader Jon Batiste and the show’s staff.

During the interview, Colbert asked McCartney if the theater still brings back memories. “When you close your eyes, do you hear the girls screaming?” “Yeah,” McCartney replied as the women in the audience screamed wildly.

“How often does that happen to you at this point?” Colbert asked when the screams died down. “Often,” said McCartney.

McCartney also reminisced about how, when The Beatles were on Ed Sullivan, they got makeup put on them for the cameras and “it was, like, bright orange.” “That’s very popular in certain circles these days,” joked Colbert.  “Now we know where it started. Thanks a lot, Paul McCartney!”

Sir Paul also talked about the romantic vision The Beatles had of America as “the land of the free, the greatest democracy,” adding, “That was what it was. It still is, hopefully.”

Prior to “Hello Goodbye,” Colbert, Costello and Batiste performed an obscure Costello song, “Jump Up.”  Then, as “Hello Goodbye” faded out, Colbert went to turn out the lights, and beckoned McCartney to join him. He threw the switch, the building went dark, and it was then sucked into a wormhole and spit out into a snow globe, being sniffed at by a dog. We then heard Colbert’s voice saying, “C’mon Benny, let’s go,” and the show ended.


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In brief: Ryan Gosling thinks he’s part of the five-timers club in ‘Saturday Night Live’ promo and more
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