Mike Pence calls for the release of the Epstein files: ‘I’ve always believed in transparency’

Julia Demaree Nikhinson – Pool/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Former Vice President Mike Pence joined the chorus of Republicans calling on the Trump administration to release files about the case of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, telling CBS News in an interview that he believes the administration should release all of the files about Epstein — breaking with the president he once served under.

“I think the time has come for the administration to release all of the files regarding Jeffrey Epstein’s investigation and prosecution,” Pence said in the Wednesday interview.

Asked if he believes there should be an inquiry into if accomplices to Epstein should be exposed to criminal prosecution, Pence said, “I just think we ought to get the facts to the American people. I’ve always believed in transparency.”

“It’s important that we protect the names of the victims. They should be excluded from any disclosure. But whether or not the facts justify charges, I think that anyone who participated or was associated with this despicable man ought to be held up to public scrutiny.”

In recent weeks, many of President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters and congressional Republicans continue to demand answers about the files.

Pence is more moderate ideologically than many of the high-profile names calling for the files to be released. More broadly, Pence has threaded a needle over the first six months of Trump’s second presidency, occasionally critiquing and occasionally praising the second-term policies or opinions of the president who he once served under.

Trump continued Wednesday to dismiss calls within his own party for more transparency into the Epstein investigation and made claims, without evidence, that the controversy was designed to undermine him.

In a lengthy social media post, which included references to the president’s previous claims about the 2017 Russian election interference probe, Trump blamed Democrats for creating what he called a “scam” and “hoax.”

Asked what Trump means when he says the Epstein controversy is a “hoax,” Pence didn’t answer directly, but said Epstein’s prosecution began during the Bush administration and continued during the Obama administration.

“I know of no reason why this administration, once the victims’ names are protected, should not release all the files on Jeffrey Epstein,” Pence added.

The Justice Department and FBI earlier this month stated they found no evidence the deceased financier kept a “client list” of associates whom he blackmailed or conspired with to victimize dozens of women.

Klobuchar on slain Minnesota lawmaker: ‘Such a decent person’
ABC News

Sen. Amy Klobuchar mourned the two Minnesota state lawmakers shot early Saturday at their homes in what leaders are calling an “act of targeted political violence,” calling them “friends” and “decent people” who were simply “trying to represent the people that they were elected to represent.”

The Minnesota Democrat told ABC News’ “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz that people should “know” the victims of political violence and threats — in this case, state Rep. Melissa Hortman, who was killed alongside her husband, and state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, who underwent surgery after the attack.

“She was a true leader, and I loved her work, but was always so grounded and such a decent person. I think that’s probably the best word to describe her. You look at her pictures and you know what she was about. So we miss her greatly, and so when you hear about statistics about political violence and threats, I just want people to know who we’re talking about,” Klobuchar said about Hortman.

“Or Senator Hoffman. Equally respected. Got into politics because his daughter has spina bifida and she couldn’t get insurance, and he wanted to advocate for her. Decent people who didn’t deserve this to happen to them,” Klobuchar continued.

Authorities have identified 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter as the suspected gunman and are continuing to search for him.

Klobuchar described Hortman as an illustrious lawmaker and compassionate public servant, who began her career in public service as a mother with young children who had a background working at her father’s auto parts company. Hortman easily juggled teaching Sunday school, leading a Girl Scout troop and training service dogs for veterans, Klobuchar said.

The senator said she first got to know Hortman when she was a young lawmaker and she was struck with how she was able to know “practically every person in her district.”

“Melissa Hortman was a woman that I wish everyone around the country knew,” Klobuchar told Raddatz. “When you think about a true public servant who goes into it for the right reasons, it’s Melissa.”

Klobuchar said that Hortman’s ability to “juggle it all” may have contributed to the political success she’d been able to notch, especially in the past year with a divided legislature, when she worked alongside the state Senate’s Republican leader to artfully negotiate a budget and avoid government shutdown.

When she was the Speaker of the House, Hortman also spearheaded landmark legislation like paid family leave and free lunch for students, Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar called the suspect “evil,” and “smart” on Sunday.

“He’s evil. He is smart. He has killed without a second thought, and there’s a $50,000 reward,” she told Raddatz.

The Minnesota Democrat lauded the cooperation between Minnesota leaders and state law enforcement.

“We couldn’t be getting more help from law enforcement,” Klobuchar said, applauding also local police officers’ swift work on the ground, when they checked in on Hortman soon after getting called to Hoffman’s house.

“Those local police officers at that moment not only appear to have saved [Hoffman] and his wife’s life, but also had given us major leads to who he was and why he was doing this,” Klobuchar said.

Klouchar said she “hasn’t seen” the target list written by the gunman, something that law enforcement sources say had dozens of Minnesota Democrats on it.

Those on the list included Minnesota lawmakers Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and state Attorney General Keith Ellison, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the matter.

Klobuchar called political violence a “rampant problem” and said she “believes” that could have been one of the gunman’s motivations for the Minnesota lawmaker shootings.

“I believe that there’s some things in the manifesto that would lead you down that trail to believe that this was one of his motivating forces,” Klobuchar said.

She also highlighted the bipartisan statement against political violence that the Minnesota congressional delegation released after the shootings on Saturday.

“You speak with one voice to condemn this political violence. There’s no place for this politically motivated violence in our democracy,” Klobuchar said on Sunday. “This is a rampant problem that the public and all of us have to deal with — and also against judges, and all of us should condemn all of that violence,” she said.

Michael Waltz expected to depart as Trump’s national security adviser, sources say
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Michael Waltz is expected to leave his post, sources familiar with the decision told ABC News Thursday.

This move comes as President Trump has been increasingly frustrated by Waltz after he came under intense scrutiny for inadvertently adding a reporter to a Signal chat.

The White House and Waltz have not commented on the moves. Sources cautioned the move is not final until Trump announces it.

The president is expected to announce the changes soon, according to sources.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Trump heaps praise on Saudi crown prince as he touts economic development
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump spent the bulk of what was billed as a “major foreign policy address” to outline his vision for the Middle East instead touting his domestic policies and heaping praise on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman while speaking at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum on Tuesday.

Four years after the U.S. intelligence community report was released that concluded that the crown prince approved the assassination of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Trump lauded the crown prince for his leadership and friendship.

“He’s your greatest representative, greatest representative. And if I didn’t like him, I’d get out of here so fast. You know that, don’t you? He knows me well. I do — I like him a lot. I like him too much. That’s why we give so much, you know? Too much. I like you too much,” Trump said while speaking in Saudi Arabia.

The speech marks a remarkable turn from the United States, especially considering the international condemnation then-President Joe Biden received when he visited Saudi Arabia in 2022 and famously fist-bumped the crown prince. While Biden once labeled Saudi Arabia a “pariah,” Trump celebrated the kingdom, its leader and its potential.

“For the people of this room, the days of economic misery under the last administration are rapidly giving way to the greatest economy in the history of the world,” Trump said.

Speaking to members of the royal family and some of the most powerful business leaders in the world, Trump credited the crown prince for Saudi Arabia’s recent economic development.

“Riyadh is becoming not just a seat of government but a major business, cultural and high-tech capital of the entire world,” Trump said.

“Mohammed, do you sleep at night? How do you sleep?” Trump said as the crowd applauded. “Critics doubted that it was possible, what you’ve done, but over the past eight years, Saudi Arabia has proved the critics totally wrong.”

Throughout his remarks, the crown prince smiled on, applauding and laughing at Trump’s jokes, with billionaire Elon Musk seated prominently over his shoulder.

The president also announced he will be ordering the end of sanctions against Syria and suggested he did so at Saudi Arabia’s request, as well as Turkey’s.

“Oh, what I do for the crown prince,” Trump quipped. “The sanctions were brutal and crippling and served as an important, really an important function, nevertheless, at the time. But now it’s their time to shine.”

Trump then touted his immigration policies, his win in November and his own economic agenda.

“The United States is the hottest country, with the exception of your country,” he told Prince Mohammed. “I have to say right, I won’t. I’m not going to take that on. No, Mohammed, I’m not going to take that on. Wouldn’t that be a terrible thing if I made that full statement? But I will get to it. You’re hotter, at least as long as I’m up here. You’re hotter.”

