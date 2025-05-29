Mike White, Cirie Fields to compete on ‘Survivor’ season 50

Mike White, Cirie Fields to compete on ‘Survivor’ season 50
CBS

The returning contestants set for the 50th season of Survivor have been revealed.

Survivor host Jeff Probst has announced the cast for the landmark season of the reality competition series, and it includes players from throughout the entire history of the show.

Among the contestants are The White Lotus creator Mike White, who previously appeared on season 37 of Survivor. Also taking part in the season are fan-favorites Cirie Fields and Ozzy Lusth, who have both played the game four times before.

Jenna Lewis-Dougherty, who was a contestant on the first season of Survivor, is also participating in the season.

CBS describes Survivor 50 as being in the hands of the fans. Earlier in 2025, fans voted on key elements of the game for the first time in the show’s history. Contestants won’t find out what the fans voted for until they are competing on the island.

The 24 returning players will compete amongst themselves for the $1 million prize and the title of Sole Survivor.

Survivor 50 will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in spring 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jesse Plemons is Plutarch Heavensbee in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’
Jesse Plemons is Plutarch Heavensbee in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage via Getty Images

Jesse Plemons volunteers as tribute.

The actor has been cast to play Plutarch Heavensbee in the upcoming film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. It’s the movie adaptation of the prequel novel by Suzanne Collins, which was released on March 18.

The character Plutarch Heavensbee appeared in Catching Fire and the two Mockingjay films as the Head Gamemaker of The Hunger Games and also a leader of the rebellion. He was played by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman in those films, the latter which happened to be his final film role.

Plemons and Hoffman worked together on the 2012 film The Master, where Plemons played Hoffman’s son.

In this new novel, a young Plutarch Heavensbee captures the reaping of the tributes in District 12.

This new prequel film will begin filming in July. Francis Lawrence will direct the movie that revisits the world of Panem 24 years before the events of the original The Hunger Games story. Plemons joins the previously announced cast of Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak and Mckenna Grace.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will release in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Anjelica Huston opens up about secret cancer battle
Anjelica Huston opens up about secret cancer battle
Rich Fury/Getty Images for LACMA

Anjelica Huston is opening up about her secret battle with cancer.

The actress revealed she had “a bout with cancer” after she made the 2019 film John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum in an interview with People shared Wednesday.

“I managed to survive it, and I’m proud of myself,” Huston said. “It’s not something that came lightly.”

Huston has decided to keep the type of cancer she had private. She said her diagnosis came as a big shock.

“It made me conscious of what I shouldn’t do, of places I shouldn’t go. One of those places was taking life too seriously. So now when the opportunity arises, I laugh, and I try not to make a big deal out of things,” Huston said.

She also confirmed that she’s now “in the clear,” meaning fully cancer-free.

“I’m at the four-year mark, and that means so much to me,” Huston said. “It’s a fantastic thing. I’m very proud of myself, and I’ve been very lucky. My doctors have been wonderful.”

Huston had a simple celebration after she found out she was cancer-free, saying she “just walked in my garden and smelled the roses and thought how clever I was.”

Now, Huston said she is ready to share what she has been through in order to hopefully help others.

“Sometimes you feel like you don’t want to talk about it for the obvious reasons, but there’s a lot to be said for talking about it and getting it out there and celebrating the fact that one’s come through,” Huston said. “Life is tenuous and wonderful. It also gives you the idea that the world is big and you can somehow match up to it. That you’re ready for whatever happens.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Severance’ renewed for season 3
‘Severance’ renewed for season 3
Courtesy Apple TV+

The mysterious and important work will continue: Severance is hired for another season.

AppleTV+ announced that the mind-splitting workplace thriller will be back for season 3 shortly after the season 2 finale episode was released.

“Making Severance has been one of the most creatively exciting experiences I’ve ever been a part of,” said executive producer and director Ben Stiller. “While I have no memory of this, I’m told making season three will be equally enjoyable, though any recollection of these future events will be forever and irrevocably wiped from my memory as well.”

Adam Scott, who stars as Mark S. on the show, added, “I couldn’t be more excited to get back to work with Ben, [creator] Dan [Erickson], the incredible cast & crew, Apple and the whole Severance team. Oh, hey, also – not a huge deal – but if you see my innie, please don’t mention any of this to him. Thanks.”

The show follows co-workers at a cult-like company who volunteer for a procedure that separates their work life and home life memories. It also stars Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.