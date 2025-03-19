Mikey Madison, Jack Black and Jon Hamm to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live has announced its hosts and musical guests for its next three shows.

Best actress Oscar winner Mikey Madison will make her SNL debut as host of the March 29 episode. Country music star Morgan Wallen will serve as the musical guest. He previously appeared on the show when Jason Bateman hosted in 2020.

Jack Black will host the late night sketch comedy series for the fourth time on the April 5 episode. He previously hosted the program in 2002, 2003 and 2005. He’ll take the Studio 8H stage once again to promote his upcoming film, A Minecraft Movie, which arrives in theaters on April 4.

Elton John and Brandi Carlile will be the musical guests on Black’s episode. John previously appeared as a musical guest in 1982, and pulled double duty as host and musical guest in 2011. Carlile has performed on the SNL stage twice, once in 2021 and another time in 2022. The pair will perform on SNL together for the first time in promotion of their joint album, Who Believes in Angels?, which drops on April 4.

Finally, Jon Hamm will host the show for the fourth time on the April 12 episode. He previously hosted once in 2008 and twice in 2010, but he’s made over a dozen cameos on the show on episodes he has not hosted. Hamm is promoting his upcoming Apple TV+ show, Your Friends and Neighbors, which premieres April 11 on the streamer. Lizzo will also be making her fourth appearance on SNL as the musical guest for Hamm’s episode. She previously appeared on the program as both host and musical guest in 2022, and only the musical guest in 2019 and again in 2022 during Austin Butler‘s hosting gig.

