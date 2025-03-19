Mikey Madison, Jack Black and Jon Hamm to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Mikey Madison, Jack Black and Jon Hamm to host ‘Saturday Night Live’
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live has announced its hosts and musical guests for its next three shows.

Best actress Oscar winner Mikey Madison will make her SNL debut as host of the March 29 episode. Country music star Morgan Wallen will serve as the musical guest. He previously appeared on the show when Jason Bateman hosted in 2020.

Jack Black will host the late night sketch comedy series for the fourth time on the April 5 episode. He previously hosted the program in 2002, 2003 and 2005. He’ll take the Studio 8H stage once again to promote his upcoming film, A Minecraft Movie, which arrives in theaters on April 4.

Elton John and Brandi Carlile will be the musical guests on Black’s episode. John previously appeared as a musical guest in 1982, and pulled double duty as host and musical guest in 2011. Carlile has performed on the SNL stage twice, once in 2021 and another time in 2022. The pair will perform on SNL together for the first time in promotion of their joint album, Who Believes in Angels?, which drops on April 4.

Finally, Jon Hamm will host the show for the fourth time on the April 12 episode. He previously hosted once in 2008 and twice in 2010, but he’s made over a dozen cameos on the show on episodes he has not hosted. Hamm is promoting his upcoming Apple TV+ show, Your Friends and Neighbors, which premieres April 11 on the streamer. Lizzo will also be making her fourth appearance on SNL as the musical guest for Hamm’s episode. She previously appeared on the program as both host and musical guest in 2022, and only the musical guest in 2019 and again in 2022 during Austin Butler‘s hosting gig.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Anthony Mackie marvels at Sebastian Stan after Golden Globes win, takes over interview to celebrate
Anthony Mackie marvels at Sebastian Stan after Golden Globes win, takes over interview to celebrate
Phil McCarten/CBS

Anthony Mackie proved that, above all else, he’s a true stan for his Marvel co-star Sebastian Stan.

The actors, who first appeared on-screen together in the 2014 Marvel Cinematic Universe hit Captain America: The Winter Soldier, reunited after Stan won the Golden Globe on Sunday for best performance by a male actor in A Different Man when Mackie crashed his post-award interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“We won, we won, we won,” Mackie began as he approached Stan and bounced around with a victory dance before borrowing the interviewer’s microphone.

“Captain America, Winter Soldier, we’re comin’ back,” Stan proclaimed with a laugh. “This is my dream and my nightmare all in one.”

“I do have to thank Anthony cause actually back in the day when we were starting these press tours, they said, ‘This kid can’t talk, can’t smile, can’t say anything, we gotta put him with Anthony to get some life in him,'” Stan recalled of their early bonding moments. “Maybe I learned from you — you gotta keep smiling, man.”

That moment quickly racked up over a million likes on TikTok and spurred fans to share photos from backstage of the duo hugging in celebration, flooding the comments with various reactions to the screen partners’ friendship.

Mackie proceeded to pop into several other post-win moments, further showing his unwavering support for his longtime pal.

Earlier in the evening, Mackie also gave Stan a shout-out onstage alongside his Captain America: Brave New World co-star Harrison Ford while presenting the best animated motion picture award.

“We’re still friends with Sebastian Stan, by the way,” Mackie said, looking around and holding up a heart shape with his hands.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Wicked,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ and more nominated for 2025 GLAAD Media Awards
‘Wicked,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ and more nominated for 2025 GLAAD Media Awards
Universal Pictures

Wicked and Abbott Elementary are among some of the titles that received nominations at this year’s GLAAD Media Awards.

The annual awards ceremony, which recognizes the notable queer artists and projects that feature fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ+ community, will take place in LA on March 27.

Wicked is nominated in the outstanding film – wide theatrical release category, alongside Cuckoo, Drive-Away Dolls, Love Lies Bleeding, Mean Girls, My Old A**, Problemista and Queer. Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary is nominated in the outstanding comedy series category, along with Ghosts, Hacks, Loot, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Shrinking, Somebody Somewhere, Sort of, We Are Lady Parts and What We Do in the Shadows.

As for the nominees in the outstanding drama series category, the shows 9-1-1: Lone Star, Arcane, The Chi, Doctor Who, Found, Heartbreak High, Interview with the Vampire, Star Trek: Discovery, The Umbrella Academy and Wicked City received recognition.

The GLAAD Media Awards also offer an outstanding new series category, which this year features nominees Agatha All Along, Black Doves, Brilliant Minds, Diarra from Detroit, Fantasmas, Hazbin Hotel, How to Die Alone, Kaos, No Good Deed and Palm Royale

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Paul Rudd, Tim Robinson star in trailer for new comedy ‘Friendship’
Paul Rudd, Tim Robinson star in trailer for new comedy ‘Friendship’
A24

Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson are frenemies in the new trailer for the upcoming comedy Friendship.

The new A24 film takes Robinson’s signature cringe-style comedy to the big screen. Written and directed by Andrew DeYoung, the film follows suburban dad Craig, played by Robinson, who “falls hard for his charismatic new neighbor,” according to its official description. As Craig attempts to make an adult male friend, he threatens to ruin both of their lives.

The trailer finds Robinson’s Craig invited over to his neighbor’s house for a drink with some of his buddies. After a moment of bonding, the men break out into a rendition of “My Boo” by The Ghost Town DJ’s.

Just when Craig feels as though he’s made some new friends, he gets brought back down to earth.

“Look, we had a couple of really nice hangs, but I think it best that we go our separate ways. I don’t wish to continue this friendship,” Rudd says in the trailer.

Kate Mara and Jack Dylan Grazer also star in the film, which makes its U.S. premiere on March 9. It hits theaters sometime in May.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.