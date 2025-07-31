Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White and Jeremy Strong eyeing roles in ‘The Social Network’ sequel: Report

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co., David Jon/Getty Images for FX Networks

Several big stars are eyeing roles in Aaron Sorkin‘s upcoming sequel to The Social Network.

Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White are circling the film’s lead roles while Jeremy Strong is the supposed front-runner to take on the part of Mark Zuckerberg, according to Deadline.

ABC Audio has reached out to reps for Madison, White and Strong for comment.

Sorkin wrote the script for the upcoming film and will direct it for Sony Pictures. The high-profile sequel is inspired by a series of articles Jeff Horwitz wrote for The Wall Street Journal, known as The Facebook Files.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, if offers are made, Madison would play Frances Haugen, a data engineer and whistleblower, while White would play Horwitz.

Haugen went to the Securities and Exchange Commission and The Wall Street Journal with information on how Facebook’s own reporting showed the negative effects the platform was having on children and teens, as well as how misinformation from the platform caused violence and also contributed to the Jan. 6, 2021, attempted coup in Washington, D.C.

David Fincher directed The Social Network, which arrived in theaters in 2010. It earned eight Oscar nominations, including best actor for Jesse Eisenberg, who portrayed Zuckerberg. Sorkin won best adapted screenplay for writing its script.

2025 Emmy Awards nominations: How to watch and more
CBS

Nominations for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are almost here.

The Emmy nominations, which will be announced on Tuesday, will highlight the best of television over the past year.

Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego said in a press release that the submissions this year “reflect the remarkable talent, innovation and breadth that define our industry.”

Abrego added, “Great storytelling depends on the collaboration, dedication and vision of so many across our creative community.”

Nominations will be presented by What We Do in the Shadows actor Harvey Guillén and Running Point star Brenda Song.

Guillén’s role as Guillermo de la Cruz on the critically acclaimed FX series has earned him five Critics Choice Award nominations for best supporting actor. Song recently received Variety‘s Virtuoso Award at the 2025 Bentonville Film Festival.

Critics anticipate that contenders for this year’s Emmy awards include The Bear, Hacks, Abbott Elementary, Andor, Severance and The White Lotus.

New shows like The Pitt, Adolescence, Nobody Wants This and Paradise are also expected to receive nominations, critics say.

This year’s Emmy nominations ceremony will stream live from the academy’s Wolf Theatre on the official Emmys website at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

The 77th Emmy Awards will broadcast live on Sunday, Sept. 14, on the CBS Network and be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. It will be hosted by Nate Bargatze.

Khaaaaaaan! William Shatner plots tour that includes screening of classic 1982 ‘Star Trek’ film
Courtesy Mills Entertainment

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is a favorite of Trekkers everywhere, which is why William Shatner is taking it on the road.

The man who played Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek will tour the U.S. this summer and fall with a production that includes a screening of the film, followed by the actor taking the stage to share behind-the-scenes stories about his career and answer questions from fans. Hopefully, the questions won’t inspire Shatner to tell them to “get a life.”

1982’s The Wrath of Khan starred Ricardo Montalban reprising his role as Khan, a genetically enhanced human who he first played in the 1967 Star Trek episode “Space Seed.” In the film, Khan seeks revenge on Kirk for abandoning him on a dying planet in that episode. In the 2013 movie Star Trek Into Darkness, part of the rebooted Star Trek movie universe, the character of Khan was played by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now at williamshatnertour.com/. The tour starts July 30 in Dallas and runs through Nov. 16 in Napa, California. Visit the website for full tour information.

Joey King, Maisie Williams and more added to ‘Practical Magic 2’ cast
Cindy Ord Getty Images | Getty Images

Flip the switch and let the cauldron bubble because the Practical Magic 2 cast is getting bigger.

Joining Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock — who were both previously announced as part of the sequel film — are We Were the Lucky Ones actress Joey King and Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, according to a press release.

Also joining the cast are The Hobbit star Lee Pace, Cobra Kai actor Xolo Maridueña and Tom Jones actor Solly McLeod.

Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing, who previously portrayed the eccentric Aunt Jet and Aunt Franny in the first Practical Magic film, will also return.

“Twenty-five years ago, Sally, Gillian, Aunt Jet and Aunt Franny flew off the pages of Alice Hoffman’s beloved novel and into theaters around the world, and we are thrilled to bring the Owens family back to the big screen with Joey, Lee, Maisie, Solly and Xolo joining the next chapter in our story,” the Practical Magic filmmaking team said in the press release.

They added, “The enduring affection for these characters has been our inspiration to deliver the next installment in the Owens’ story to new fans, and those who’ve been with us since the beginning.”

Practical Magic first charmed audiences in 1998. It followed Gillian Owens and Sally Owens, two witch sisters born into a magical family and raised by their aunts in a small town, according to a synopsis.

When Gillian’s (Kidman) boyfriend dies unexpectedly, the sisters “give themselves a crash course in hard magic” and try to “resurrect him,” the synopsis states.

The original film also starred Evan Rachel Wood, Camilla Belle and Margo Martindale.

Production is underway for the sequel, which arrives in theaters Sept. 18, 2026.

