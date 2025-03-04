Mikey Madison, Sean Baker on ‘Anora”s five Oscar wins: ‘A huge honor’

Mikey Madison, Sean Baker on ‘Anora”s five Oscar wins: ‘A huge honor’
Anora was the big winner at the 97th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday.

The independent, Neon-distributed film, directed by Sean Baker, took home the biggest award of the evening with best picture. It also won best actress, best director, best editing and best original screenplay.

After the ceremony, Baker and the film’s star, Mikey Madison, spoke to press backstage about how surreal it was for the film to have won five Oscars.

“I never thought anything like this would happen in my life,” Madison said. “I love making movies and I’ve dreamed of being an actress that would be able to be in a film like Anora my entire career as an actress. It’s a huge honor, one that I think will soak in later down the line, hopefully.”

The film follows a young sex worker from Brooklyn who marries the son of a Russian oligarch after a whirlwind romance. While speaking to press after his four Oscar wins, Baker said he thinks sex work should be decriminalized.

“It’s our oldest profession, yet it has an incredible, unfair stigma applied to it,” Baker said. “What I’ve been trying to do with my films is sort of chip away at that very unfair stigma. Personally, I think it should be decriminalized, and I guess through my work, through hopefully humanizing my characters that are usually seen as perhaps caricatures in most film and television, it will help do that.”

‘Emilia Pérez’ star Karla Sofía Gascón becomes 1st openly trans actor to snag Oscar nomination
Karla Sofía Gascón is making history with her 2025 Oscars nomination.

With her best actress nomination for Emilia Pérez, Gascón becomes the first openly trans actor to be nominated for an Academy Award.

Gascón plays the titular role in the film, a Mexican drug cartel leader who — with the help of a lawyer played by Zoe Saldaña — fakes her death and undergoes gender-affirming surgery. Years later, Emilia attempts to right the wrongs of her past and reconnect with her former wife, played by Selena Gomez, and her children.

The Spanish actress previously won the best actress award at the Cannes Film Festival — shared with co-stars Saldaña, Gomez and Adriana Paz — and was nominated for a Golden Globe. In addition to her Oscar nomination, she is up for a Critics’ Choice Movie Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Elliot Page was previously nominated for an Oscar for his role in Juno in 2008, prior to coming out as transgender.

Emilia Pérez is the most-nominated film of the year at the 97th Academy Awards, having scored 13 nominations — including Gascón’s and a coveted best picture nod.

Other nominations for the film include best supporting actress for Saldaña, best cinematography, best director for Jacques Audiard, best film editing, best international feature film, best makeup and hairstyling, best original score, best original song for “El Mal” and “Mi Camino,” best sound and best adapted screenplay.

Find out if Gascón can take home the trophy when the 2025 Oscars air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu on Sunday, March 2, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

In brief: ‘Dune 3’ to shoot this summer and more
Did you miss Queer in theaters? You’ll soon be able to watch it exclusively on Max. The film begins streaming on the platform on March 28 and will then debut on HBO linear on March 29. The A24 movie was directed by Luca Guadagnino and stars Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey, Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, Henrique Zaga and Omar Apollo. Taking place in 1950, the film follows an American expat living in Mexico City who falls for a former solider who is also new to the city …

Denis Villeneuve is heading back to Arrakis this summer. Deadline reports that the director is aiming to film his third Dune movie sometime after June this year. Villeneuve is currently in preproduction on the film, which would be an adaptation of Frank Herbert‘s sequel novel, Dune Messiah. A title for the film has yet to be announced. Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya starred in Dune and Dune: Part Two, which both earned best picture Oscar nominations …

The Blue Bloods universe is expanding. CBS has ordered a new series based on the character Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg. The show has the working title Boston Blue and will be for the 2025-26 broadcast season. The series will follow Danny Reagan as he takes a position with the Boston Police Department, where he’s then partnered with the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family …

30th annual Critics Choice Awards: The winners
The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards took place Friday night, hosted by Chelsea Handler. The show aired on E! and is now available to stream on Peacock. Here’s the list of winners: 

Film categories:

BEST PICTURE
Anora

BEST ACTOR
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

BEST ACTRESS
Demi Moore – The Substance

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS
Maisy Stella – My Old A**

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Conclave

BEST DIRECTOR
Jon M. Chu – Wicked

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Peter Straughan – Conclave

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked

BEST EDITING
Marco Costa – Challengers

BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Paul Tazewell – Wicked

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Pierre-Olivier Persin – The Substance

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Part Two

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Wild Robot

BEST COMEDY (TIE)
A Real Pain
Deadpool & Wolverine

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Emilia Pérez

BEST SONG
“El Mal” – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille – Emilia Pérez

BEST SCORE
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers

 

Series categories:

BEST DRAMA SERIES
Shōgun

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kathy Bates – Matlock

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Moeka Hoshi – Shōgun

BEST COMEDY SERIES
Hacks

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jean Smart – Hacks

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Michael Urie – Shrinking

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

BEST LIMITED SERIES
Baby Reindeer

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Rebel Ridge

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Colin Farrell – The Penguin

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Liev Schreiber – The Perfect Couple

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
Squid Game

BEST ANIMATED SERIES
X-Men ’97

BEST TALK SHOW
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Ali Wong: Single Lady

