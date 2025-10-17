Miles Teller, Nikki Glaser and Glen Powell to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Miles Teller, Nikki Glaser and Glen Powell to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Miles Teller attends the premiere of ‘Eternity’ during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 7, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

The next three hosts of Saturday Night Live season 51 have been revealed.

NBC has announced that Miles Teller, Nikki Glaser and Glen Powell are set to host three episodes of the late-night sketch comedy series in November.

Teller will take over hosting duties for the second time on the Nov. 1 episode of the show. Brandi Carlile joins him as the musical guest for her third individual appearance on the program and fourth musical guest gig overall.

Glaser is set to make her SNL hosting debut on the Nov. 8 episode. The comedian will be joined by sombr as the musical guest. He also makes his first appearance on the show just as his breakout song “back to friends” has crossed 1 billion streams.

Glaser posted the news about her hosting gig to Instagram. “SCHWING!! @nbcsnl,” she captioned her post.

Also making his SNL hosting debut is Powell. The actor will host for the first time on the Nov. 15 episode, while musician Olivia Dean will join him to make her musical guest debut.

SNL returns live on Saturday when Sabrina Carpenter will serve as both the host and musical guest.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘Hamnet’ trailer, ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel news, and more
In brief: ‘Hamnet’ trailer, ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel news, and more

Rian Johnson isn’t quite finished with detective Benoit Blanc. The director says he would like to continue making Knives Out films despite his two-picture deal with Netflix coming to an end with the upcoming third installment in the series, Wake Up Dead Man. “I’d be thrilled to keep making these for the rest of my life,” Variety reports Johnson said at the BFI London Film Festival …

The official trailer for Hamnet has arrived. Focus Features released the new trailer for Chloé Zhao‘s upcoming adaptation of the fictional story of the love and loss that inspired William Shakespeare‘s Hamlet. Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal star in the film, which comes to theaters Nov. 27 …

Bradley Cooper is in talks to star in an upcoming Ocean’s Eleven prequel with Margot Robbie. Variety reports the new film is expected to be set ahead of the events of the 2001 Steven Soderbergh heist film starring George Clooney, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

77th Emmys: Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel take ‘Gilmore Girls’ fans back to Stars Hollow
77th Emmys: Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel take ‘Gilmore Girls’ fans back to Stars Hollow
(L-R) Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham speak onstage during the 77th Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel reunited at the Emmys in a nostalgic moment for Gilmore Girls fans.

The actors brought the audience back to Connecticut as they posed on the red carpet together, and again when they appeared onstage in front of the iconic Stars Hollow set.

“Twenty-five years ago, a show called Gilmore Girls premiered, and apparently took the season of fall hostage,” Graham said onstage.

As they presented the nominees for outstanding writing for a comedy series, Graham and Bledel reverted to their mother-daughter characters and shared their quick-moving dialogue.

“We had scripts.” “Great scripts.” “Big scripts.” “Terrifying scripts!”

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the beloved show, which was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Anime rules the box office: ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle’ lands at #1
Anime rules the box office: ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle’ lands at #1
Poster for ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle’/Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Anime took over the box office this weekend.

Box Office Mojo reports that the film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle nabbed the #1 spot this weekend, bringing in $70 million in its debut week.

According to Variety, Demon Slayer’s haul marked a record for the biggest opening for an anime film ever, surpassing the previous record of $31 million set by Pokémon: The First Movie – Mewtwo Strikes Back in 1999.

Last week’s #1, The Conjuring: Last Rites, brought in another $26.1 million to come in at #2 this weekend, followed by the third and final film in the Downton Abbey franchise, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, which brought in $18.1 million in its debut week to land at #3.

Two other new releases rounded out the top five: The Long Walk, which brought in $11.5 million to nab #4, and a rerelease of Toy Story at #5 with $3.5 million.

Other new releases landing in the top 10 this weekend include Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, which landed at #9 with $1.67 million, and a 60th anniversary rerelease of The Sound of Music, which landed at #10 with $1.48 million

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle – $70 million
2. The Conjuring: Last Rites – $26.1 million
3. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale – $18.1 million
4. The Long Walk – $11.5 million
5. Toy Story – $3.5 million
6. Weapons – $2.72 million
7. Hamilton – $2.2 million
8. Freakier Friday – $2.1 million
9. Spinal Tap II: The End Continues – $1.67 million
10. The Sound of Music (60th Anniversary) – $1.48 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.