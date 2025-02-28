Miley Cyrus, Miles Teller announced as final 97th Oscars presenters

Miley Cyrus, Miles Teller announced as final 97th Oscars presenters
TheStewartofNY/WireImage via Getty Images, Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus and Miles Teller have been announced as the final presenters for the 97th Academy Awards.

In a post shared to Instagram on Friday, the academy shared that Cyrus and Teller will appear at the ceremony, while also teasing more surprises up its sleeve.

“Miley Cyrus and Miles Teller round out our presenters… or do they?” the academy captioned the post.

Cyrus and Teller join a star-studded group of previously announced Oscars presenters, including Joe Alwyn, Dave Bautista, Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Elle Fanning, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Whoopi Goldberg, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Cillian Murphy, Connie Nielsen, Amy Poehler, Margaret Qualley, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña, June Squibb, Ben Stiller, Emma Stone, Oprah Winfrey, Bowen Yang and Rachel Zegler.

At the 97th Oscars Creative Team press conference, executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor teased the ceremony would have an element of surprise to it.

“There is still more to come. There are people that are not going to be announced. You need to keep a sharp lookout for cameos that happen throughout,” Kapoor said.

Conan O’Brien will host the awards ceremony, which will take place on March 2. The show will be televised live on ABC and stream live on Hulu for the first time ever. A special edition of 20/20, Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts, premieres Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Bowen Yang, Lily Gladstone star in trailer for new comedy ‘The Wedding Banquet’
Bowen Yang, Lily Gladstone star in trailer for new comedy ‘The Wedding Banquet’
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The teaser trailer for Bowen Yang and Kelly Marie Tran‘s chosen family comedy The Wedding Banquet is here.

Based on the 1993 Ang Lee film of the same name, this updated remake stars Yang, Tran, Lily Gladstone and Han Gi-chan as two same-sex couples who navigate cultural identity, family expectations and their own queerness.

The trailer sets up the premise: after commitment-phobe Chris (Yang) rejects his boyfriend Min’s proposal, Min (Gi-chan) then proposes to their friend Angela (Tran) in an effort to keep his green card and remain in the United States. Angela accepts the proposal after Min promises to fund her partner Lee’s (Gladstone) IVF treatment.

Chaos erupts when Min’s grandmother, who does not know he is gay, travels from Korea to meet the person he is to marry.

“Min’s grandmother flew in from Korea to meet her future granddaughter-in-law,” Yang’s Chris says in the trailer. “We gotta de-queer the house!”

Fire Island director Andrew Ahn helmed the film and co-wrote the script along with James Schamus.

Joan Chen and Youn Yuh-jung also star in the Bleeker Street film, which debuted at Sundance Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 27. It arrives in theaters on April 18.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off, ‘Friday Night Lights’ reboot lands at Peacock and more
In brief: ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off, ‘Friday Night Lights’ reboot lands at Peacock and more

The upcoming Friday Night Lights reboot has landed at Peacock. Netflix lost out to the NBCU streamer for the new adaptation of the high school football-centric drama series in a battle that played out over the last several days. Jason Katims, the original series’ showrunner, will helm for Universal Television, while original director Peter Berg and producer Brian Grazer are also set to return …

Hold on to your horses: there’s more Yellowstone on the way. The universe is expanding, as Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are set to star in a brand-new spin-off series as their characters, Beth and Rip, Variety reports. The news comes just days before the season 5 finale of Yellowstone airs …

Eddie Redmayne will join Julia Roberts in the new thriller Panic Room. Deadline reports that Elizabeth Olsen is also attached to the Warner Bros. film, which will be directed by Sam Esmail. While the plot is being kept under wraps, it has been described as a paranoid thriller similar to Esmail’s previous Emmy-winning show, Mr. Robot
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan smile in new look from ‘Peaky Blinders’ set
Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan smile in new look from ‘Peaky Blinders’ set
ROBERT VIGLASKY/Netflix

Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan are all smiles in a new photo from the Peaky Blinders film set.

The pair, co-starring in the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, grinned together while dressed in the show’s traditional flat caps and long coats in a new photo released by Netflix on Thursday.

In the upcoming film, Murphy reprises his role as British gangster Tommy Shelby. In August, it was announced that Keoghan joined the cast of the highly anticipated movie.

Netflix also announced that production has wrapped for the movie, which is described by the streamer as an “epic continuation of the multi-award-winning, six-season gangster saga.”

Along with Murphy and Keoghan, the cast includes Dune alum Rebecca Ferguson, Reservoir Dogs actor Tim Roth and Boiling Point actor Stephen Graham.

Murphy portrayed the gangster for six seasons between 2013 and 2022. He stars in the new film for Netflix, which was written by show creator Steven Knight and was directed by series veteran Tom Harper.

Peaky Blinders was set in Birmingham, England, between 1919 and 1934 and centered on Tommy and his family making a name for themselves on the mean streets of England.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.