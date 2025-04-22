Millie Bobby Brown begins production on ‘Enola Holmes 3’

Alex Bailey/Netflix

Enola Holmes is back on the case.

Netflix has announced that the third installment in the film series about Sherlock Holmes’ brilliant younger sister has started production in the U.K.

Millie Bobby Brown is back as the titular detective in Enola Holmes 3, while Louis Partridge and Henry Cavill also return as Tewkesbury and Sherlock Holmes, respectively.

Joining them are Himesh Patel as John Watson, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes and Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Moriarty.

This time around, Enola is headed abroad to take on a case in the island nation of Malta.

According to Netflix, “adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide in a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.”

Netflix shared a photo of Brown and Partridge to its socials to celebrate beginning production on the film.

“Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge spotted behind the scenes of Enola Holmes 3. NOW IN PRODUCTION!” the post reads.

Philip Barantini directs Enola Holmes 3 from a script by Jack Thorne, which is based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer.

In addition to starring, Brown also produces the film while her husband, Jake Bongiovi, executive produces.

There is currently no release date for Enola Holmes 3, though it will premiere on Netflix. 

Oscars 2025: Demi Moore, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande & more dazzle on the red carpet
Disney/Scott Kirkland

As usual, what the stars wore to the Oscars was just as important as who won the night’s awards, and there were certainly some stunners on the red carpet this year.

The Wicked gals showed up in full glam, with Ariana Grande wearing a pale pink Schiaparelli gown with a wide skirt embellished with crystals and rhinestones, while Cynthia Erivo wore a dramatic velvet dress in forest green, a nod to her Wicked character Elphaba, from Louis Vuitton.

Among the other stunners on the red carpet: Demi Moore wore a body-hugging silver Giorgio Armani Prive dress covered in crystals; Selena Gomez wore a pale pink Ralph Lauren gown, also covered in Swarovski crystals; Elle Fanning wore a stunning white lace gown from Sarah Burton, with a black velvet bow at the waist; and Halle Berry wore a strapless gown that appeared to be covered in mirrors.

The men also brought it on the red carpet. The always fashionable Colman Domingo dressed in a red custom Valentino jacket, with a black lapel and matching black pants, while Timothée Chalamet certainly stood out in his butter yellow suit by Givenchy. Actors going with a more classic tuxedo look included Sebastian Stan and Adrien Brody.

Road to the Oscars 2025: Where to watch the nominated films
It’s time to roll out the red carpet and butter the popcorn.

If you can believe it, the 2025 Academy Awards ceremony is Sunday. Perhaps the awards season has flown by and you’ve found yourself needing to catch up on this year’s Oscar-nominated films. With that in mind, here’s a guide to where you can watch the films nominated for best picture at the 97th annual Oscars.

A Complete Unknown, the Timothée Chalamet-starring Bob Dylan biopic, will be available to watch online on Feb. 24. It’s currently available for preorder on Apple TV and Prime Video. Chalamet is nominated for best actor, while Monica Barbaro picked up a nod for best supporting actress, Edward Norton is up for best supporting actor and James Mangold received a nomination for best director.

Anora, which follows a young sex worker’s marriage to the son of a Russian oligarch, is available to buy or rent on Apple TV and Prime Video. In addition to best picture, it picked up nominations for best director, best actress, best supporting actor, best original screenplay and best editing, with director Sean Baker personally up for an impressive four awards.

Brady Corbet‘s The Brutalist is still available in movie theaters, but it’s also available to buy or rent on Apple TV and Prime Video. The film, which follows a Hungarian Jewish architect who flees Europe after the war to build a new life in America, is up for an impressive 10 nominations at the awards ceremony.

Conclave, which follows the behind-the-scenes workings of selecting a new pope after the previous one’s death, is available to stream on Peacock, while the Denis Villeneuve-directed Dune: Part Two is streaming on Netflix, Max and Hulu.

Emilia Pérez, which follows a Mexican drug lord who wants to undergo gender-affirming surgery, is available to stream on Netflix. It leads the pack with the most nominations of the ceremony with 13 in total, including best director, best actress and best supporting actress.

I’m Still Here, the Brazilian film starring Fernanda Torres, is available to watch in theaters and is available to preorder on Apple TV and Prime Video, while RaMell Ross‘ Nickel Boys is currently available to buy or rent on both of those platforms.

Finally, the Demi Moore-starring The Substance is available to watch on Mubi, while Jon M. Chu‘s movie-musical Wicked will begin streaming on Peacock a few weeks after the Oscars ceremony on March 21. It is currently available to buy or rent on Apple TV and Prime Video.

Joey Bada$$: It’s ‘dope to see’ the love for his ‘Raising Kanan’ character after near-death season 3 experience
Starz

Joey Bada$$ is back on Power Book III: Raising Kanan, though his character, Unique, was nearly killed off in the show’s third season.

A fan-favorite on the cast, he tells ABC Audio it was “actually dope to see how much love and appreciation people have for the character in the event of his ‘demise.’ But it was also cool to see how people felt when they found out, ‘Oh, s***, he’s actually not gone,’ too.”

As seen in the first two episodes of season 4, Unique survived with the help of an under-the-radar doctor, who warned his injuries could lead to personality changes if he didn’t receive professional help. Those changes are coupled with his desire to seek vengeance against Raq and all those who he felt had conspired against him.

Joey says it’s different than the vengeance Unique’s brother sought in season 3 because Ronnie had “more of, like, a social disorder.” While he notes that they had similarities in their anger and frustration, he says Unique was previously “able to contain that and use it to his advantage and, like, be smart about it.”

“I think now with the brain injury he’s way more prone to flying off the handle,” Joey adds. That showed up when Unique killed Raq’s lawyer after secretly seeing the two and assuming they were together. When asked whether any of that had to do with Unique loving Raq, Joey says, “There’s a lot of conflicting ideas, thoughts and emotions going on in his head, but I think they’re all scrambled because of the brain injury.”

