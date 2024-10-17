Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt go on sci-fi adventure in ‘The Electric State’ trailer

Paul Abell/Netflix ©2024

Millie Bobby Brown is living among robots in a new trailer for The Electric State.

A trailer for the sci-fi movie starring Brown and Chris Pratt arrived on Thursday and features the pair searching for Brown’s sibling in the movie.

The Netflix film, directed by the Russo Brothers, takes place “in the aftermath of a robot uprising in an alternate version of the ’90s,” according to a synopsis. The story centers around “an orphaned teenager who ventures across the American West with a cartoon-inspired robot, a smuggler, and his sidekick in search of her younger brother.”

The Electric State will premiere on Netflix on March 14, 2025.

“Right now all of us have something in common,” Brown’s character, Michelle, says in the trailer, which is tracked to a version of the Oasis hit “Champagne Supernova.”

“We all lost something in the rebellion,” she continues. “Robots lost their freedom, humans lost connection with each other, and I lost everyone I loved — or so I thought.”

Pratt, who plays a smuggler, enters the trailer, telling Michelle he will accompany her on a trip to recover her lost brother. The action-packed trailer showed the pair’s ensuing adventure, which includes several robot battles.

Along with Pratt and Brown, the film stars Ke Huy Quan, Woody Norman, Giancarlo Esposito, Martin Klebba and Stanley Tucci. A star-studded group including Woody Harrelson, Jason Alexander, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Hank Azaria, Colman Domingo and Alan Tudyk also star in voice roles.

‘Reminders of Him’ by Colleen Hoover to be adapted into a film
Montlake

Colleen Hoover‘s Reminders of Him is the author’s next novel heading to the big screen.

Universal Pictures announced Monday that Hoover’s 2022 bestselling novel will be adapted into a film.

Hoover co-wrote the screenplay with Lauren Levine, who previously produced Bridge to Terabithia in 2007 and the series Confess in 2017. The duo will also produce the film through their new production company Heartbones Entertainment, according to Universal Pictures.

Reminders of Him follows a woman named Kenna Rowan, who returns to her small town, hoping to reunite with her 4-year-old daughter after serving time in prison for a tragic mistake.

In a statement shared by Universal, Hoover said that she is “thrilled to be working with Universal to bring Kenna Rowan’s world to life.”

“I hear from many readers who tell me they found something of themselves in her story of living with and through tragedy and doing the often messy and imperfect work of healing and turning the page to a fresh chapter in life,” Hoover said. “I am excited as Reminders of Him holds a special place in my heart too.”

Reminders of Him follows the film adaptation of Hoover’s 2016 novel It Ends With Us, which was released in August, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Reminders of Him will be released in theaters Feb. 13, 2026.

Tom Holland launches nonalcoholic beer brand
BERO co-founders Tom Holland and John Herman

While many celebrities have been making a mint hawking liquor, Tom Holland is bucking the trend by launching an alcohol-free beer, BERO. 

The movie star said in a press release, “For me, BERO is personal. After two years on my sobriety journey, I wanted to create something that reflected my lifestyle and values.”

As reported, Holland has embraced the sober life. In 2023 he told the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast he called it “the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Holland says in the announcement, “This beer isn’t just for those on a similar path, but for everyone who appreciates quality, craftsmanship and living life to the fullest. BERO delivers the taste and experience of a great brew, and never asks you to settle for less.” 

According to the ad copy, BERO provides “not only exceptional flavor, but … it is a brand designed to be aspirational and inclusive, aiming to honor all the best aspects of beer. It’s made for discerning drinkers who want more from life, whether or not alcohol is part of the equation.”

The line, which will roll out in 2025, includes Kingston Golden Pils, named after Tom’s hometown Kingston Upon Thames; Edge Hill Hazy IPA, named for Tom’s school; and Noon Wheat, named in honor of Tom’s beloved schnauzer.

Holland told Shetty that after a particularly boozy holiday season he decided to give Dry January a go and just kept on — not that it wasn’t “difficult.”  

However, he found by the time his birthday rolled around that June that it was worth it. “I could sleep better. I could handle problems better … I felt better. I felt fitter. And I just said to myself, ‘Why am I so obsessed with having this drink?'”

In brief: Anya Taylor-Joy returns to Netflix, Tim Curry’s big screen return, and more
Tim Curry, the actor possibly best known for playing Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the 1975 cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show, will return to the big screen for the first time in nearly two decades in the upcoming horror film Stream, according to Variety. Curry has appeared in the films Legend, Clue and Home Alone 2, as well as playing Pennywise in the TV miniseries IT. However, following a stroke in 2012, Curry has focused more on voice acting …

Katey Sagal and Mark Harelik have been tapped to play Dr. Kureha and Dr. Hiriluk, respectively, in season 2 of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda‘s manga series One Piece, according to Deadline. The series follows the adventures of a young pirate captain — played by Iñaki Godoy — and his crew, as he tries to become the next pirate king while searching for the mythical treasure that shares the show’s title …

Anya Taylor-Joy, star of the 2020 Netflix thriller The Queen’s Gambit, is set to play the lead role in the streaming service’s upcoming adaptation of Bella Mackie’s novel How to Kill Your Family, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The book follows the story of Grace, the illegitimate daughter of a millionaire who abandoned her and her mother. She seeks revenge by killing every member of his family, saving him for last …

Netflix has announced Oct. 17 as the premiere date for season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer, according to Deadline. The 10-episode season is based on the fifth book in Michael Connelly’s The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Gods of Guilt. The series follows Manuel Garcia-Rulfo‘s Mick Haller, a defense attorney who conducts his business out of the back seat of his chauffeur-driven Lincoln. Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson also return for season 3, along with Neve Campbell and Elliott Gould

