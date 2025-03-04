Millie Bobby Brown claps back at critics over comments about her appearance: ‘I’ve had enough’

Jb Lacroix/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown is standing up to critics who have commented on her appearance throughout her career — and she’s making it clear she’s not here for the negativity.

In a candid video shared to Instagram on Monday, the Stranger Things star, 21, addressed ongoing scrutiny over how her look has changed since she first stepped into the spotlight as a child.

“I started in this industry when I was 10 years old,” Brown said. “I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target.”

Brown went on to specifically call out articles and headlines that she said were “amplifying” that criticism, rather than questioning why adults were “mocking a young woman’s appearance.”

“This isn’t journalism. This is bullying,” she added.

“Let’s do better,” she said. “Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing.”

The actress’s message appeared to resonate with her fans, many of whom applauded her for speaking out against the unrealistic beauty standards often placed on women, especially those who grow up in the public eye.

In February Brown showed off a brand-new blond hair look that captured the attention of fans. She’s since made several appearances showing off not only her hair color, but a new style to match.

Brown donned a sparkling gown with a bustier top and draping at the hip for the premiere of Netflix’s The Electric State on Feb. 24 in LA. The ensemble included a structured bolero, and the actress wore her hair in a soft, curled updo with full bangs. She finished the look with long, crystal-covered nails and sparkling jewelry.

Brown also caught the attention of many at the 2025 BRIT Awards, wearing a belted chainmail gown that included a deep, draped neckline and a hood.

Meet the 25 women competing for Grant Ellis’ heart on ‘The Bachelor’
Matt Sayles/Disney

The women who will compete for Grant Ellis‘ heart on season 29 of The Bachelor have been revealed.

ABC announced the 25 contestants hoping to receive a rose from Ellis, a 31-year-old day trader and self-proclaimed mama’s boy from Houston, Texas, on Monday.

Among the women are a boxing trainer, a luxury travel host, a venture capitalist and a wedding planner.

Ellis, a former pro basketball player, was named the newest Bachelor lead following his elimination on Jenn Tran‘s season of The Bachelorette.

“I’m looking for love. I want a wife. I’m searching for that happiness,” Ellis said in a promo released in December. “To get what you want out of life, you have to take a chance. Love is a choice. Love is hard. But ultimately, the hardest things have the biggest reward.”

Scroll down to meet the 25 women Ellis will meet on his journey to find love:

Alexe, 27, a pediatric speech therapist from New Brunswick, Canada
Alli Jo, 30, a boxing trainer from Manalapan, New Jersey
Allyshia, 29, an interior designer from Tampa, Florida
Bailey, 27, a social media manager from Atlanta, Georgia
Beverly, 30, an insurance salesperson from Howard Beach, New York
Carolina, 28, a public relations producer from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico
Chloie, 27, a model from New York, New York
Christina, 26, a marketing director from Fargo, North Dakota
Dina, 31, an attorney from Chicago, Illinois
Ella, 25, a luxury travel host from Los Angeles, California
J’Nae, 28, an account coordinator from Colorado Springs, Colorado
Juliana, 28, a client service associate from Newton, Massachusetts
Kelsey, 26, an interior designer from Brooklyn, New York
Kyleigh, 26, a retail manager from Wilmington, North Carolina
Litia, 31, a venture capitalist from Salt Lake City, Utah
Natalie, 25, a Ph.D. student from Louisville, Kentucky
Neicey, 32, a pediatrician from Blythewood, South Carolina
Parisa, 29, a pediatric behavior analyst from Birmingham, Michigan
Radhika, 28, an attorney from New York, New York
Rebekah, 31, an ICU nurse from Dallas, Texas
Rose, 27, a registered nurse from Chicago, Illinois
Sarafiena, 29, an associate media director from New York, New York
Savannah, 27, a wedding planner from Charlottesville, Virginia
Vicky, 28, a nightclub server from Las Vegas, Nevada
Zoe, 27, a tech engineer and model from New York, New York

Ellis’ season of The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 27, on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

ABC, Hulu
The Oscars: Awards season comes to a close in a celebration of the best films of the past year, hosted by Conan O’Brien.

CBS, Paramount+
Survivor: Find out who will outwit, outplay and outlast in the season 48 premiere.

Netflix
Running Point: Kate Hudson leads Mindy Kaling‘s latest comedy series, about a woman who’s put in charge of her family’s pro basketball team.

Movie theaters
Last Breath: Watch the true story of seasoned deep-sea divers who battle to save their crewmate, who is trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean’s surface.

My Dead Friend Zoe: Travis Kelce produces the film about a veteran who keeps seeing the presence of her best friend who died in combat.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

