Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi reveal they adopted a baby girl: ‘And then there were 3’

In this Feb. 24, 2025, file photo, Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend the world premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Electric State’ at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles. (JB Lacroix/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE)

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are officially parents.

The couple announced Thursday in a joint Instagram post that they recently welcomed a baby girl through adoption.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” they wrote. “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

“And then there were 3,” they added, signing the post, “Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”

Reached for comment, a representative for Brown directed ABC News to the couple’s Instagram statement.

A representative for Bongiovi did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

The new chapter for the couple comes more than a year after they tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in May 2024. They had a second wedding in Tuscany in September 2024.

Brown opened up about her desire to be a mom in March this year.

“My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it’s been my thing since before I met Jake,” the Stranger Things actress told the SmartLess podcast at the time. “Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.”

“And my nan, my grandmother is, she was a huge part of my life,” she continued. “Jake knows how important it is to me, and of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family for me personally.”

Brown also discussed the idea of adopting a child.

“I don’t see having your own child, you know, as really any different as in adopting,” she said. “For me, like, my home is full of love for anyone and anything, and so that is what we stand by, Jake and I — our energy in the house is like, ‘The door is always open.'”

Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe hosting ‘Are You My First?’ (Disney/Jeff Daly)

Are You My First?, a dating show about helping single virgins find “the one,” is now available to stream on Hulu.

Bachelor Nation alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Colton Underwood host the one-of-a-kind series, which released all of its 10 episodes on Monday.

Bristowe said so many of her preconceptions about who the contestants were changed as the season started. Specifically, it was Rachael Staudt who really surprised her.

“I maybe had a preconceived notion of what she would be like, and she even said it. ‘I’m a bottle service girl, I work at a club, everyone assumes I’m this,'” Bristowe said. “She’s a beautiful human inside and out … we get to see her depth and that was really nice.”

Underwood agreed, saying he adores Staudt, before calling her brave for how she approached the show.

Staudt spoke about having vaginismus, a condition in which involuntary muscle spasms interfere with inserting things into the vagina, according to Medline Plus, during her time on the show.

Underwood said he was excited for the contestants to get to speak about the reasons for their virginity on their own terms.

“When my virgin storyline came up on Becca [Kufrin]’s season [of The Bachelorette], one, I didn’t want it to come up, and two, I was still working through when people would be like, ‘Well, why are you a virgin?’ And there really isn’t always just one answer. It’s so layered and there’s so much depth to it,” Underwood said. “I feel like these people came in with the, ‘I’m a virgin because X, Y, and Z,’ and they left with a whole new perspective of why they really are virgins. And they got to work through that in a safe environment, safe place with people who they shared that with.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Denzel Washington made an appearance on Good Morning America Tuesday, where he discussed his latest film, Highest 2 Lowest. He stars in the movie alongside A$AP Rocky, but he admits he didn’t “spend that much time with him” on set.

“I wanted to stay away from him,” Denzel says. “That’s kinda how I work. We meet when we meet.”

“But I’ve spent the last couple of days with him,” he notes. “Amazing young man. Intelligent. I was like, ‘Oh, OK. Rihanna. I see. This kid is something.’”

Fellow co-star Jeffrey Wright also praised Rocky during a Monday appearance on GMA, noting they’d previously worked together in the movie Monster.

“Rocky just killed it. He was dynamic. He’s got his whole vibe,” he says of Rocky’s performance in the 2023 film. “He was fantastic, and he brings that same energy and dynamism to this [film].”

He adds that Rocky and Denzel make “a wonderful pairing” and “go toe to toe” in the upcoming movie.

Directed by Spike Lee and inspired by Akira Kurosawa‘s High and LowHighest 2 Lowest follows the story of Rocky’s Yung Felon, an aspiring rapper who kidnaps the son of Denzel’s character, music mogul David King.

Rocky says he was “not at all” afraid of playing opposite Denzel: “It was actually fun. I was in awe. I was fanning out.”

“Being with these guys. They’re big hitters and very inspirational to me,” he added of working alongside Denzel and Jeffrey. “You know, it was crazy. It was a dream come true.”

 

Brad Pitt says his personal life is always in the news: ‘It’s been an annoyance’
Brad Pitt says his personal life is always in the news: ‘It’s been an annoyance’
Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images

Brad Pitt is opening up about his personal life seemingly always making headlines.

The actor spoke about making movies while his personal life is under public scrutiny in the latest GQ cover story.

“My personal life is always in the news,” Pitt said. “It’s been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let’s put it that way.”

Pitt stars in the upcoming film F1, which arrives in theaters in June after a longer-than-expected production that stopped for a whole year due to the Hollywood strikes. Additionally, Pitt settled his divorce from Angelina Jolie toward the end of shooting F1. The divorce was settled on Dec. 30, 2024, after eight years of legal disputes.

The actor was asked if filming F1 was a refuge from what was happening in his personal life.

“It’s been an annoyance I’ve had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do. So, it’s always been this kind of nagging time suck or waste of time, if you let it be that. I don’t know. I don’t know,” Pitt said.

He continued, saying his life feels fairly contained. “It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am, that, you know, it’s like this fly buzzing around a little bit,” he said.

Pitt also said he doesn’t feel relief now that his divorce is finalized.

“No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing,” Pitt said. “Just something coming to fruition. Legally.”

