Millie Bobby Brown on how she and Jake Bongiovi knew marriage was ‘right’ decision

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown is opening up about how she knew her marriage to husband Jake Bongiovi was the “right” decision.

The Stranger Things star, who is the Vanity Fair cover star for March, said that she and Bongiovi “were pretty united going into” marriage. Brown was 20 and Bongiovi was 22 when they tied the knot in May 2024 after three years together.

“We talked about our political views, what kind of family we want to build, the kind of home we want to live in, the kind of relationship we’re looking for, the kind of careers we want,” she said. “It’s such an important decision, and we wanted to make sure we were making the right one. I knew I was. It always felt right with him.”

She added that Bongiovi is “the first man I’ve ever loved and been in love with. If we’re not fully invested, then what’s the point? We have to be, and we always have been.”

The duo had two weddings: a small intimate ceremony in May 2024 and a second wedding in Tuscany in September 2024.

Looking ahead, Brown is gearing up for the final season of Stranger Things. The actress, who has starred in the hit Netflix series since 2016, wrapped filming in December.

“It wasn’t hitting me this entire time — until yesterday,” Brown said about filming the show’s penultimate scene. “I was on set, and I was like, ‘Well, I have one more day left.’ And I started crying. I don’t actually like to cry at work. I’m a really emotional person, but I try to stay super strong. It made me feel so uncomfortable. Jake was like, ‘It’s good, you have to get it out!’ and I just started welling up.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Moana’ 2 tops Thanksgiving weekend box office with record-breaking 1 million debut
Disney

Disney’s Moana 2 posted a heroic box office box office debut, setting a Thanksgiving weekend box office record with an estimated $221 million. 

The animated adventure, featuring Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson returning as the voices of Moana and Maui, respectively, was the biggest five-day domestic opening of all time, surpassing The Super Mario Bros. Movie which had $204.6 million in 2023. Moana 2 is also the all-time biggest Thanksgiving weekend debut, beating the $125 million five-day Thanksgiving haul held by Disney’s Frozen in 2013.

Overseas, Moana 2 grabbed an estimated $165.3 million, for a global tally of $386.3 million.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Meanwhile, Wicked continued its impressive box office run, earning an estimated $117.5 million over the long weekend for a second place finish. That brings its two-week North American tally to $262.4 million and $359.3 million worldwide.

It’s now the highest-grossing musical based on a Broadway musical.

Third place went to Gladiator II, delivering an estimated $44 million in its second week of release. Its two week totals currently stand at $111.2 million domestically and $320 million worldwide.

The holiday adventure Red One snagged the number four spot, adding an estimated $18.7 million, bringing its North American tally to $75 million, for a total of $148.6 million globally.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever rounded out the top five with an estimated $4.9 million over the Thanksgiving weekend. Its domestic gross now stands at $32 million and $32.1 million globally.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Will Ferrell dresses in full ‘Elf’ gear for NHL hockey game
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Will Ferrell is closing out the holiday season in iconic form.

The actor and comedian was spotted at the Los Angeles Kings game Sunday night, sitting rinkside decked head to toe in full Elf gear, a callback to his wildly popular role as Buddy the elf — aka Buddy Hobbs, the goofy human who grew up as one of Santa’s elves — from the 2003 hit comedy movie.

Ferrell wore Buddy’s iconic green and yellow cap and green fur-trimmed coat to watch the NHL game with his wife and son at Crypto.com Arena.

He sported an uncharacteristic scowl, switching between a beverage and what appeared to be an un-lit prop cigarette throughout the game.

The LA Kings got in on the fun as well, celebrating the appearance of the legendary Christmas character by posting on social platform X, “BUDDY THE ELF IS OFFICIALLY IN #HOCKEYWOOD.”

The Kings went on to win the matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4.

Elf premiered in November 2003. It tells the story of Buddy the elf’s adventures around New York City as he tries to reconnect with his birth father, Walter Hobbs (James Caan), after being raised at the North Pole by his adoptive father, Papa Elf (Bob Newhart), and working in Santa Claus’ (Ed Asner) workshop.

According to The Numbers, a film industry data website, Elf raked in $227,909,435 at the worldwide box office.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Kristen Bell to host 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards and more
The Apple TV+ series Silo has been renewed for a third and fourth season, the streamer announced on Monday. Season 4 will also be the series’ last, bringing the Rebecca Ferguson-starring sci-fi series to its conclusion. The second season of the show is currently airing and will drop its final episode on Jan. 17, 2025. Tim Robbins, Common, Steve Zahn and Harriet Walker also star in the show’s second season, which releases new episodes every Friday …

We’re getting even more episodes of A Man on the Inside. The Netflix comedy series, which stars Ted Danson as a retired man who gets a new lease on life when he becomes a mole in a secret investigation, has been renewed for season 2. The new season is set to premiere in 2025. From creator Mike Schur, the show is based on 2021 Oscar nominee for Best Documentary feature The Mole Agent

Kristen Bell is returning to host the Screen Actors Guild Awards. This marks her second time hosting the ceremony, which will stream live on Netflix on Sunday, Feb. 23. She will host the 31st annual edition of the event, which is returning to a host format after going host-less since Megan Mullally last took on the gig in 2019 …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.