Millie Bobby Brown says she ‘understood I was young’ when she got married

Millie Bobby Brown attends the Netflix’s ‘The Electric State’ fan screening at The Paris Theatre on March 11, 2025, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Millie Bobby Brown has made some rare comments regarding her decision to get married at age 20.

The actress spoke about her marriage to Jake Bongiovi in a new interview with British Vogue.

Brown, who wed Bongiovi in May 2024 before the pair celebrated with their families at a larger ceremony that October, told the outlet she understood she was getting married at a young age. She was 20 at the time, while Bongiovi was 22.

“I understood I was young — I know that,” Brown said.

The actress said at the time of their first wedding the couple had been together for almost three years.

“I truly just can’t say it enough: when you meet that person, you know it,” Brown said.

Bongiovi is the second-youngest son of Jon Bon Jovi. The couple became parents this summer when they adopted their daughter. They shared the news to social media in August.

“We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” the couple wrote at the time.

Brown also spoke about what it has been like to become a parent, calling it “a beautiful, amazing journey” and saying their daughter has “taught us so much already.”

“Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love. It’s just endless joy,” Brown said.

She also revealed she has no plans to share her daughter’s name, hoping to keep her life private.

“For me, it’s really important to protect her and her story until she’s old enough to potentially one day share it herself,” Brown said. “It’s not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly. If she chooses to share her personality one day with the world, like I did when I was young, that’s something we’d support.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Kumail Nanjiani thought ‘Eternals’ would bring Marvel roles ‘for the next 10 years’
Kumail Nanjiani attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 23, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kumail Nanjiani expected his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to lead to many more jobs.

The actor portrayed Kingo in the 2021 Chloé Zhao film Eternals, for which he underwent a major physical transformation. Nanjiani spoke about his experience after the film was released during a recent appearance on the Working It Out podcast.

“It came out, it got really bad reviews, and it didn’t do that well. It shattered me too much,” Nanjiani said. “That’s when I was like, ‘Oh, I need to go to therapy to figure this out.’”

One of the things he had to understand “was just realizing too much of my self-esteem was tied up in other people’s reaction to my work,” he said.

Nanjiani said he originally signed on for six Marvel films.

“I was like, ‘This is going to be my job for the next 10 years.’ I signed on for six movies. I signed on for a video game. I signed on for a theme park ride. They make you sign on for all this stuff. You’re like, ‘This is the next 10 years of my life. OK, so I’ll be doing Marvel movies every year, and in between, I’ll do my own little things. Whatever I want to do.’”

The star-studded cast of Eternals included Angelina JolieSalma HayekKit HaringtonBarry KeoghanGemma ChanRichard Madden and Brian Tyree Henry.

“There were a few too many people in Eternals, if the reviews are to be believed,” Nanjiani said. “I loved the movie. I’m very proud of the movie.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’ final trailer released
Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’/(Courtesy of 20th Century Studios)

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere hits theaters in less than two weeks, and now the final trailer for the film has been released.

The trailer opens with Springsteen, played by Jeremy Allen White, recording the track “Born in the U.S.A.,” cut with clips of Springsteen performing onstage. While listening to the song, Springsteen stops the track, saying, “No, put ‘Born in the U.S.A.’ on the shelf. I want this record to feel different.”

“Born in the U.S.A.” was originally part of the demos for Springsteen’s 1982 solo acoustic album, Nebraska, but didn’t make the album. It instead became the title track of Springsteen’s 1984 album, which went to #1.

After scrapping “Born in the U.S.A.,” the trailer focuses on Springsteen’s decision to record Nebraska despite pushback from his label and shows the support he received from his manager, Jon Landau, played by Jeremy Strong. It also features clips of White with actress Odessa Young, who plays Springsteen’s love interest in the film.

It ends with White performing Springsteen’s classic tune “Born to Run” onstage in front of thousands of fans.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere opens in theaters and IMAX on Oct. 23. Tickets are on sale now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Melissa McCarthy to star in ‘Miss Nelson is Missing!’ film and more

Melissa McCarthy is starring in a live-action film adaptation of the beloved children’s book Miss Nelson is Missing! Variety reports that Netflix is developing the movie, which will follow a misbehaving class whose teacher is mysteriously absent from school one day and replaced by a strict substitute named Viola Swamp …

Sorry, Baby will soon be available to stream at home. The A24 film will make its streaming debut on HBO Max on Oct. 30. It will debut on HBO linear on the same day at 8 p.m. ET. Eva Victor wrote, directed and stars in the film, which also features Naomi AckieLucas Hedges and John Carroll Lynch …

The Handmaid’s Tale star Yvonne Strahovski is set for season 2 of Apple TV+’s comedy Bad MonkeyDeadline reports that she has closed a deal for a series regular role opposite Vince Vaughn in the upcoming second season. Strahovski will play an attorney named Delaney in the new season. The first season of the show was based on the Carl Hiaasen novel, while season 2 will follow an original story …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.