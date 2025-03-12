Millie Bobby Brown says she would shave her head again: ‘Really liberating’

Millie Bobby Brown says she would shave her head again: ‘Really liberating’
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images via Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown is interested in shaving her head again.

The 21-year-old actress, who plays Eleven on Stranger Things, recently told host Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast she would be interested in revisiting her character’s iconic shaved head look.

Brown said she initially did not care about shaving her head for the part.

“I didn’t have anxiety, I wasn’t sad when they shaved it off. I just thought, ‘Cool. Now this is what I’m doing,'” she recalled. “I think it started to hit me months and months in,” Brown said.

She then explained why the insecurity started hitting her.

“You get to that age where you’re 11 now and you’re shaving it consecutively every three days because it cannot grow past a certain length because we’re filming. So every time it started to grow and I’d get excited, we’d shave it again. So, I think it [got] to the point where — I was like 11 or 12 — where I was like, the boys started liking girls and I was kind of like, ‘Why are boys not liking me?'”

Now, however, Brown says she is interested in shaving all of her hair off again, this time as a woman.

“Honestly, I still to this day loved the experience and I would do it again,” Brown said. “I always tell [husband] Jake [Bongiovi], for my first baby, I want to shave my hair off. It was really liberating, I would suggest it for anyone — any girl.”

Brown called the feeling of having a shaved head liberating, reiterating that shaving it off before giving birth would be ideal.

“I just think hair is such an ordeal anyway to deal with. I’m gonna nurture my child, why deal with my hair?” she said. “I had that experience as a girl, but I’d like to have that experience as a woman.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: Ke Huy Quan, Lili Reinhart to star in horror film ‘Bad Boy’ and more
In brief: Ke Huy Quan, Lili Reinhart to star in horror film ‘Bad Boy’ and more

A star-studded cast has been gathered for the new comedy Old Pals. Henry Winkler, Brian Cox, Emma Roberts and Evan Rachel Wood will star in the film, Deadline reports. The movie comes from director Wendey Stanzler and writer Rick Cisario, and follows two recent widowers, played by Winkler and Cox, who are forced to become friends when their daughters, played by Roberts and Wood, conspire to bring them together …

Ke Huy Quan and Lili Reinhart are set to star in Bad Boy, a horror film about a woman’s fight to escape a serial killer told through the eyes of the killer’s faithful pet dog. Deadline first reported the news of the project being underway from Dave Caplan, the producer of Longlegs. Jacob Chase will direct the movie from a script by Travis Braun. Casting is still underway for the dog, which will likely be a terrier. The film begins production in August …

Robert De Niro will star in an adaptation of the Alex North novel The Whisper Man, Deadline reports. The film, which will be made for Netflix and AGBO, will come from director James Ashcroft and producers Joe and Anthony Russo. The Whisper Man follows a widowed crime writer who looks to his estranged father, a retired police detective, for help after his young son is abducted …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Kristen Wiig, Bill Murray to star in comedy ‘Epiphany’ and more
In brief: Kristen Wiig, Bill Murray to star in comedy ‘Epiphany’ and more

Kristen Wiig and Bill Murray are joining forces in the upcoming odd-couple comedy film Epiphany. Deadline reports that the pair will star in the new film from director Max Barbakow, who will direct from a script by Scrooged screenwriter Mitch Glazer. The film will follow an heiress, played by Wiig, who embarks on a two-week search for a rich husband after her fortune evaporates overnight. She then meets an eccentric billionaire, played by Murray, who needs her spontaneity like she needs his money …

Focus Features will handle the release of Wes Anderson‘s latest film, The Phoenician Scheme, the studio has announced. The movie, which is described to follow the story of a family and a family business, will get a limited theatrical release on May 30 and a wider expansion on June 6. Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton and Michael Cera star in the film, which also features Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Riz Ahmed, Mathieu Amalric, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Richard Ayoade, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis and Benedict Cumberbatch

Amy Adams will lead the Cape Fear series in the works at Apple TV+, Variety reports. She joins Javier Bardem in the show, which will have 10 episodes. According to the series’ logline, it follows a storm that “is coming for happily married attorneys Anna (Adams) and Tom Bowden when Max Cady (Bardem), a notorious killer from their past, gets out of prison.” The show will be based on the John D. MacDonald novel The Executioners, as well as the 1962 film Cape Fear and its remake, which was directed by Martin Scorsese in 1991 …
 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Milo Ventimiglia, Jarah Mariano welcome 1st child together after losing home in LA fire
Milo Ventimiglia, Jarah Mariano welcome 1st child together after losing home in LA fire
Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Images | Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Actor Milo Ventimiglia and his wife, Jarah Mariano, have welcomed their first child together.

Mariano took to Instagram on Friday and shared the good news just weeks after she and the This is Us actor lost their home in the LA wildfires.

“Houseless, never homeless,” Mariano wrote in the caption of a post, which featured her baby’s feet and her dog’s paw.

“Welcome back Ke’ala Coral Ventimiglia … 1.23.25,” she continued. “Jan 7th my family & I evacuated from the Palisades Fire. We lost our home that we were living in & everything we own, as well as our home under construction that we were about to move into.”

Mariano said that she was 38 weeks pregnant and revealed that evacuating from the Palisades fire was the second time she’s had to evacuate in recent weeks. She said she previously had to evacuate from the Franklin Fire in Malibu in December.

“I take it as a gift that I was able to essentially do a practice run for what was inevitably to come,” she said. “I’m also forever grateful that we were able to evacuate from the Palisades Fire in the daytime, when we could feel more prepared & not caught completely off guard in the middle of the night, for example.”

Mariano continued, “My family & I are together, happy, healthy & safe, which is truly all that matters. We are deeply grateful to all of the heroes who help battle fires, as well as care for everyone affected by the aftermath for years to come.”

“This will be an extended process of rebuilding and grieving for many, but we are feeling optimistic & inspired to welcome all of the exciting newness of our fresh start!” she added.

She ended her post by saying thank you to those who have supported her and Ventimiglia during this time, including her friends, her family, her birthing team and hospital staff.

She added, “Gentle reminder to all, to please allow us this time & space to nest with our newborn in such a delicate phase. We already have everything we need in abundance & will be back around with updates in our own time.”

Ventimiglia and Mariano tied the knot in October 2023.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.