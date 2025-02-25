Millie Bobby Brown would ‘love nothing more’ than to be a part of the Britney Spears biopic

Millie Bobby Brown would ‘love nothing more’ than to be a part of the Britney Spears biopic
JB Lacroix/FilmMagic

Ever since the Britney Spears biopic was announced, fans have been speculating about who could play the Princess of Pop on the big screen. But now that Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has dyed her hair blond, would she be interested in taking on the role, which some fans have called for?

Asked that question by Access Hollywood, the actress — who can also sing, by the way — said, “She is an absolute icon. I would love nothing more than to be a part of her story.”

“But that’s her story,” the British star continued. “And I am in full support of her bringing her story to life how she wants to. I mean, I would … want someone to bring it to life in the most beautiful way. So, I would always be open to something like that.”

In addition to Brown, Heart Eyes star Olivia Holt has been floated as someone who could portray Britney onscreen, along with Florence Pugh, Sydney Sweeney, Elle Fanning and Sabrina Carpenter.

The biopic, based on Britney’s bestselling memoir, The Woman In Me, is being directed by Wicked director Jon M. Chu, but there’s no timetable yet. Chu told Entertainment Tonight in January, I haven’t really started anything fully yet” and added that he’d “seen all the fan casting … and I always take those into consideration because maybe there’s a good idea out there.” He also said Britney will be “very involved” in the film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez on ‘Captain America: Brave New World’
Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez on ‘Captain America: Brave New World’
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In Captain America: Brave New World, Anthony Mackie returns to his high-flying character Sam Wilson. But he’s no longer the Falcon — this time around, he’s taken up the mantle of Captain America.

The film arrives in theaters Friday. Mackie told ABC News that director Julius Onah had a clear vision of what he wanted to do with Sam’s Falcon wings to differentiate his Cap from Chris Evans‘ portrayal.

“He wanted to make him more of an aerial combat specialist,” Mackie said. “Because he didn’t take the super serum, his fighting style is different, is more brutal, is more aggressive, is more of an attack.”

Mackie says his Cap is also in touch with his emotions.

“Sam Wilson, when we first met him, he was a counselor,” Mackie said. “There was a certain level of humanity and that came along with this character.”

Danny Ramirez plays Joaquin Torres in the film, taking over the title of the Falcon. He said watching Mackie take over the role of Cap helped him step into his own role.

“Starting it that way allowed for my version of Falcon to be more like myself than necessarily trying to emulate exactly what someone else did … Joaquin is an eager, young son of a gun that’s trying to prove himself and trying to impress and kind of prove that he belongs.”

After being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for so long, Mackie says it never gets old.

“I’m so lucky to make a living at what I wanted to do since I was 7 years old. And this movie kind of reintroduced me to that,” Mackie said. “Danny will come to set every day, and he was just like a little jumping bean … his excitement for the role, his excitement for the opportunity, it reignited that in me.” 

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Last of Us’ season 2 coming in April
‘The Last of Us’ season 2 coming in April
Courtesy of HBO

The Last of Us season 2 will debut on Max in April.

A new teaser was released Monday, giving fans their first look at Kaitlyn Dever’s new character, Abby. We see her walking down a dark hallway, gun in hand.

“It doesn’t matter if you have a code like me,” we hear her say in voice-over. “There are just some things everyone agrees are just wrong.”

According to the official description for season 2, episodes pick up “five years after the events of the first season.” Pedro Pascal’s Joel and Bella Ramsey’s Ellie “are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”

Other new additions to the cast include Catherine O’Hara and Jeffrey Wright.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Oscars 2025: Short lists in 10 categories announced
Oscars 2025: Short lists in 10 categories announced
Universal Pictures

The short lists for the 2025 Oscars are in.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the short lists in 10 award categories on Tuesday: best documentary feature film, best documentary short film, best international feature film, best original score, best original song, best makeup and hairstyling, best visual effects, best animated short film, best live action short film and best sound.

Some of the films on the short lists that may receive nominations at the 97th Academy Awards include Emilia Pérez, Dune: Part Two, Mufasa: The Lion King, Gladiator II and Wicked.

Ahead of the official Oscar nominations announcement on Jan. 17, each short list was determined by members of each corresponding branch, except for international feature film and live action short film lists. For those two categories, Academy members from all branches who have “met a minimum viewing requirement” were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting.

The 2025 Oscars will take place Sunday, March 2. The ceremony will air live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on ABC and, for the first time ever, stream live on Hulu.

See the short lists for best documentary feature, best international feature and best visual effects below:

Best documentary feature film
The Bibi Files
Black Box Diaries
Dahomey
Daughters
Eno
Frida
Hollywoodgate
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Queendom
The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane
Union
Will & Harper

Best international feature film
Brazil, I’m Still Here
Canada, Universal Language
Czech Republic, Waves
Denmark, The Girl with the Needle
France, Emilia Pérez
Germany, The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Iceland, Touch
Ireland, Kneecap
Italy, Vermiglio
Latvia, Flow
Norway, Armand
Palestine, From Ground Zero
Senegal, Dahomey
Thailand, How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies
United Kingdom, Santosh

Best visual effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Civil War
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Mufasa: The Lion King
Twisters
Wicked

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.