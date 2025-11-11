Millions face 1st deep freeze and snow of the season
(NEW YORK) — Millions of Americans from the Midwest to the Northeast to the South are facing the first deep freeze and snow of the season.
Parts of Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan saw more than 1 foot of lake effect snow on Monday, with the Indiana State Police saying it “responded to hundreds of calls for assistance.”
Flurries even fell in Nashville, Tennessee, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
The snow moved east on Tuesday, hitting Buffalo and Syracuse in upstate New York, as well parts of Pennsylvania. Hydetown, Pennsylvania, recorded more than 12 inches of snow while Central Square, New York, near Syracuse, saw more than 11 inches.
New York City saw light snow on Tuesday, and local emergency officials warned of reduced visibility on Tuesday afternoon due to the combined gusty winds and snow showers.
The lake effect snow will continue across western New York and northern New England through Wednesday. A winter weather advisory is in effect in Buffalo for an additional 3 to 5 inches of snow through Wednesday morning.
The cold blast brought record low temperatures to dozens of Southern cities, from Knoxville, Tennessee, to the Florida Keys.
Wednesday will be another chilly morning for the South. The wind chill — how cold it feels — will drop to 34 degrees in Jacksonville, Florida; 36 degrees in Charleston, South Carolina; 30 in Atlanta; 35 in Nashville, Tennessee, and Montgomery, Alabama; and 29 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Northeast will also be feeling the freeze, with temperatures feeling like the 20s to low 30s.
(NEW YORK) — A Columbia law professor who is a friend and adviser to former FBI Director James Comey was subpoenaed last week by federal prosecutors in connection with a criminal probe into whether Comey allegedly lied in testimony before Congress, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.
Daniel Richman has previously acknowledged his role as an intermediary between Comey and reporters in the wake of Comey’s 2017 firing by President Donald Trump during his first term over Trump’s anger with the FBI’s investigation into his 2016 campaign.
Richman met with federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia on Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter said.
In public statements, Richman has said he shared the content of memos written by Comey about his interactions with Trump with a reporter from the New York Times.
Trump later accused Comey of breaking the law by sharing his memos, arguing they contained classified information, though Richman later told ABC News in a statement that none of the documents had any classification markings.
The subpoena to Richman, according to sources, stems from an investigation into testimony Comey made before Congress in September 2020 about the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Comey has repeatedly defended his handling of the early stages of the investigation and denied any decisions were based out of political animus towards Trump.
A previous investigation by the Justice Department’s inspector general faulted Comey for violating FBI policies over his handling of the memos regarding his interactions with President Trump, though the DOJ under Trump’s first administration declined to prosecute him.
An attorney for Richman and an attorney for Comey did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.
A Justice Department spokesperson also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(MEMPHIS) — A Missouri woman was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison on Tuesday for what prosecutors called a “brazen” attempt to fraudulently put Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate up for auction.
Lisa Findley, 54, pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud in U.S. District Court in Memphis, Tennessee, in February.
A federal judge sentenced her to 57 months in federal prison, with three years supervised probation, saying he wanted impress upon Findley the seriousness of her crime.
“It was brazen,” U.S. District Judge John Fowlkes told Findley at her sentencing at the federal courthouse in Memphis.
When asked by the judge if she had anything to say prior to being sentenced, Findley declined to speak.
No members of the Presley family were present at the sentencing hearing.
Findley has been in custody since her arrest in August 2024.
In the plea agreement, Findley admitted the government’s factual basis in the case is “true and accurate,” and that had the case gone to trial the evidence would have established her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
As part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss one count of aggravated identity theft that was previously filed against her.
The mail fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
In the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to recommend Findley be sentenced to 57 months in federal prison.
“There is a strong need to deter the defendant from future criminal conduct and to protect the public,” prosecutors wrote in a recent court filing, arguing a “substantial period of incarceration is appropriate.”
Federal prosecutors said Findley formulated a “brazen scheme” to try to “extort a settlement from the Presley family.”
“The defendant boldly attempted to extort funds from the estate of L.M.P. [Lisa Marie Presley] by the creation and filing of a false and fraudulent Deed of Trust,” they stated in the court filing.
As part of the scheme, prosecutors said Findley forged the signatures of Elvis Presley’s late daughter Lisa Marie and Florida notary Kimberly Philbrick in order to claim Lisa Marie Presley did not pay back a $3.8 million loan from a purported company called Naussany Investments that listed Graceland as collateral.
Naussany Investments, an unregistered entity that prosecutors said Findley was behind, filed public notices in May 2024 stating it would auction off Graceland at the front of the Shelby County Courthouse.
A Shelby County chancellor issued a temporary injunction at the eleventh hour that prevented such an auction from taking place, citing an affidavit from Philbrick that stated her signature was forged and she never met Lisa Marie Presley.
Philbrick spoke exclusively to ABC News, telling “Good Morning America” in August 2024 and “IMPACT x Nightline” in October 2024 that she never notarized anything for Lisa Marie Presley and has no idea how her name got involved in the scheme.
When Findley realized she was under investigation, prosecutors say she “attempted to deflect responsibility onto fictitious third persons.”
“Fortunately, the defendant’s scheme was unsuccessful,” prosecutors stated in the court filing.
(WASHINGTON) — As the government shutdown continues and the impacts become more widespread, the Senate will not vote again on the clean funding bill until Tuesday night.
It is expected to fail for an eighth time.
Meanwhile, over the weekend, President Donald Trump announced that he ordered the Pentagon to use “all available funds” to pay some 2 million service members on Oct. 15 to avoid missing a paycheck as the shutdown drags on.
“The Department of War has identified approximately $8 billion of unobligated research development testing and evaluation funds (RDTE) from the prior fiscal year that will be used to issue mid month paychecks to service members in the event the funding lapse continues past October 15th. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” the Department of War said in a statement on Sunday.
It remains unclear what would happen to future paychecks if the government shutdown were to continue for an extended period of time.
Vice President JD Vance said on Fox News that “a lot” of that pay would come from income tax revenue, with some additional revenue from tariffs.
“Some of it will come from tightening the belts in other areas but, Maria, this is exactly right. A lot of this will come from incoming revenues to the Internal Revenue Service,” Vance said on Sunday. “Tariff revenue, but also income tax revenue that is going to make it possible for us to pay our troops.”
Trump’s tariffs are being challenged in court.
The Supreme Court will decide whether Trump’s sweeping global reciprocal tariffs are an illegal use of emergency authority granted by Congress – and whether tens of billions of dollars collected so far must be refunded.
Vance touted Trump’s maneuvers to pay the military, saying the White House is confident in the legality of their actions.
“We’re doing some pretty non-conventional things, as President Trump often does, to ensure that our troops are able to get paid. We are confident we’ve identified the legal pathways in order to do this, but it’s really important for the president of the United States even though (Senate Minority Leader Chuck) Schumer has shut down the government, he doesn’t want our troops to suffer because of it, of course,” Vance said.
Last week, the White House followed through on its threat to lay off federal employees. Vance warned that “deeper” and “painful” cuts would happen the longer the shutdown goes.
Mass firings have hit the Department of Education, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hard.
The nation’s special education services have been significantly impacted after Friday’s mass layoffs within the Department of Education and it could have an immediate impact on children with disabilities, education department sources told ABC News.
“Do people realize that this is happening to this population of vulnerable students?” one education department leader told ABC News.
Vance said on Sunday that the job cuts are legal.
“Of course, we always follow the law, and we always follow court cases, and we think that we have the authority to do what we need to do. I’m sure that some people will sue, and that will get figured out in court,” Vance told Fox News.
Trump said at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting that he’s going to be cutting “only” Democratic programs as a result of the shutdown.
“And we’ll be making cuts that will be permanent, and we’re only going to cut Democrat programs. I hate to tell you, I guess that makes sense, but we’re only cutting Democrat programs, but we’re going to start that,” Trump said
Office of Management and Budget Russ Vought announced $8 billion in green energy projects had been canceled. The projects were in 16 states that voted for Democrats in the last election.
The impacts of the shutdown are also hitting popular attractions in Washington, D.C. Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo were closed temporarily starting on Sunday.
ABC News’ Jay O’Brien spoke to one employee who may have to find another job and get by for now on the minimal savings he has.
“I need to support my family. I need to do anything to bring the money in the house…to pay the bills. You know, because bills, they can’t wait. Rent can’t wait. The mortgage can’t wait,” the worker told ABC News.