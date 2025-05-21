Milly Alcock says someone ‘high up’ on ‘House of the Dragon’ told her she needed an acting coach

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage via Getty Images

Milly Alcock is opening up about the rough start to her time working on House of the Dragon.

While guesting on The Tonight Show, Alcock, who played young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first season of the Game of Thrones prequel series, said a person higher up on the show told her she would have to see an acting coach.

“On my second day on House of the Dragon, one of the, I’m not gonna say who, but someone very high up, pulled me aside and was like, ‘Um, we’re gonna get you an acting coach,’” Alcock said.

The actress said this encounter fueled her anxiety as she took on her first major acting role in such a popular franchise.

“It just confirmed everything that I’ve kind of known to be true, [which] is that I’m not very good at my job,” Alcock said. “You know what I mean! I was like, ‘I can’t do this. This is terrible. This is a big mistake.’”

Emma D’Arcy took over the role of Rhaenyra after there was a significant time jump during the second part of season 1. Alcock made a brief appearance in the role during season 2.

House of the Dragon is currently in production on season 3. The show is set 200 years before the events of the original series and is based on George R. R. Martin‘s novel Fire & Blood.

Michael Ealy joins the cast of Muhammad Ali series ‘The Greatest’
Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage

Michael Ealy has joined the cast of Prime Video’s The Greatest, executive produced by Michael B. Jordan, Ben Watkins and Muhammad Ali‘s widow, Lonnie Ali, according to Deadline.

He’s landed the role of Malcolm X in the series about Ali and his life, both in and out of the boxing ring. Malcolm was spokesperson for the Nation of Islam when Ali made the decision to join the group. 

Also added to The Greatest cast is Kai Parham, who will be portraying Rudy Clay, Ali’s younger brother.

The cast also includes Omari Hardwick and Dana Gourrier as Ali’s parents Cassius “Cash” Clay Sr. and Odessa “Bird” Clay. Snowfall‘s Amin Joseph will play heavyweight champion Sonny Liston, Ali’s rival.

Jordan’s Outlier Society is producing the The Greatest, while Outlier Society President Elizabeth Raposo is on board as an executive producer, alongside Authentic Brand Group’s Corey Salter, Marc Rosen and Matthew Gross, Roc Nation, Michele Anthony, Aiyana White, Jeff AugustinBoyd Muir and Josh Wakely via his Grace: A Storytelling Company.

David Blackman for Polygram will serve as co-executive producer.

Carly Rae Jepsen, Lena Dunham teaming up for ’10 Things I Hate About You’ musical
Buena Vista/Getty Images

Carly Rae Jepsen is teaming up with Lena Dunham to bring 10 Things I Hate About You to the stage as a Broadway musical.

Carly will be composing the score along with Grammy winner Ethan Gruska, with Dunham and playwright Jessica Huang writing the book.

The musical is based on the 1999 teen classic starring Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger, which itself was a retelling of William Shakespeare’s play The Taming of the Shrew. The film famously had its own iconic musical moment with a scene of Ledger performing the Frankie Valli and Bob Gaudio tune “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” on the school bleachers.

This will be Dunham’s debut on a Broadway creative team. Carly previously made her Broadway debut as Cinderella in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella in 2014.

An opening date for the 10 Things I Hate About You musical has not yet been announced.

Actor Michael Pitt arrested on sexual abuse charges
Eric Charbonneau/KCFEOLA PR via Getty Images

Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Pitt was arrested and indicted in Brooklyn on Friday on charges of sexual abuse, criminal sex act, assault and strangulation, according to court documents.

The actor pleaded not guilty and was released until his next court date in June.

The charges stem from alleged incidents that occurred in 2020 and 2021, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

The indictment alleges Pitt sexually abused an unnamed individual in April 2020 “by means of forcible compulsion.”

In August 2020, the indictment claims he allegedly forced oral sex on an individual. The indictment claims Pitt allegedly injured an individual with “a four by four” that same month.

In June 2021, the indictment claims Pitt allegedly assaulted an individual with a cinderblock.

In August 2021, the indictment claims he allegedly tried to strangle someone.

Individual identities are redacted in the indictment, so it is unclear how many people are making allegations against Pitt.

In a statement to ABC News on Wednesday, Pitt’s attorney James Goldman said, “Unfortunately, we live in a world where somebody like Mr. Pitt — an accomplished professional who would never so much as contemplate these crimes — can be arrested on the uncorroborated word of an unreliable individual. In reality, this baseless claim is suspiciously raised some four or five years after the alleged incident, from a time when the two parties were in a completely consensual relationship. We have already uncovered exonerating evidence and this case will be dismissed.”

Pitt is best known for his role as Jimmy Darmody in the hit Atlantic City-based period crime drama Boardwalk Empire.

In his role, Pitt starred opposite Steve Buscemi as an up-and-coming gangster in the underground crime world portrayed in the show.

Pitt, who also appeared in Dawson’s Creek earlier in his career, has taken on several television roles since the end of Boardwalk Empire, appearing in several episodes the NBC show Hannibal. He’s also starred in the films The Dreamers and Last Days.

