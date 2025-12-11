Milly Alcock stars in official ‘Supergirl’ teaser trailer

Milly Alcock as Supergirl/Kara Zor-El on the poster for ‘Supergirl.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

It’s a bird … it’s a plane … it’s the official Supergirl teaser trailer.

Warner Bros. Pictures released the first trailer for the upcoming superhero film on Thursday.

Milly Alcock stars as the titular Supergirl/Kara Zor-El in the second film in the new DC Universe. Craig Gillespie directs the superhero film about Clark Kent’s cousin from a script written by Ana Nogueira.

The movie follows what happens “when an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home,” according to its official synopsis. “Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.”

The trailer starts off by showing Kara’s everyday world. To the tune of Blondie‘s “Call Me,” we see her messy bedroom and her dog, Krypto, waking her up in the morning. We also see Kara spending her 23rd birthday alone at a bar.

“What’s Superman like?” Kara gets asked later on in the teaser.

“He sees the good in everyone. And I see the truth,” she says in response.

Alcock shared the film’s teaser to her social media.

“It’s finally here!” she wrote. “Thank you thank you [to] all the people who where involved in the making of this movie. It took a village!”

Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa also star in the movie.

Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26, 2026.

‘Chad Powers’ renewed for season 2 at Hulu
Glen Powell stars in ‘Chad Powers.’ (Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.)

Touchdown! Chad Powers has been renewed for season 2 at Hulu.

The original comedy series, which stars Glen Powell as the titular football player, is set to return for a sophomore season on the streaming service.

Chad Powers is based on the Eli’s Places segment from ESPN and Omaha Productions, which found Eli Manning in a prosthetics-heavy disguise as he participated in a walk-on tryout at Penn State. Both he and his brother Peyton Manning serve as executive producers on this series.

Along with Powell, who also co-created the half-hour comedy, season 1 starred Perry Mattfeld, Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett, Frankie A. Rodriguez and Steve Zahn.

“Eight years after an unforgivable mistake nukes his promising college football career, hotshot quarterback Russ Holliday tries to resurrect his dreams by disguising himself as Chad Powers – a talented oddball who walks on to the struggling South Georgia Catfish,” according to the show’s official synopsis.

Powell shared a celebratory renewal announcement video to his Instagram Story.

“If you ever commented ‘SEASON 2 WHEN???’ this one’s for you,” the caption reads. “Chad Powers is officially renewed for Season 2.”

Tom Cruise gets honorary Oscar: ‘Making films is not what I do, it is who I am’
Tom Cruise poses onstage during the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Tom Cruise has added another accolade to his already illustrious collection.

The Mission Impossible actor received an honorary Oscar on Sunday night at the 16th Governors Awards in Los Angeles.

The Honorary Award is given “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences in any discipline, or for outstanding service to the Academy,” according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Cruise began his acceptance speech by thanking Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Iñárritu, who presented him the award. Then, he paid tribute to his fellow honorees, acclaimed production designer Wynn Thomas; dancer, actress and choreographer Debbie Allen; and music legend and philanthropist Dolly Parton, who received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

“I am truly grateful to have this moment,” Cruise said, adding that “it allows me to acknowledge all the people who have helped me, all the people that I have been fortunate enough to create these films with.”

Cruise went on to describe his love for cinema, saying his passion for film unlocked “a hunger to understand humanity, to create characters, to tell a story, to see the world.”

“Making films is not what I do. It is who I am,” he added.

Cruise has received four previous Oscar nominations in his career, earning best actor nods for 1990’s Born on the Fourth of July and 1997’s Jerry Maguire, a best supporting actor nod for his role in 2000’s Magnolia and a best picture nod for his work as a producer on 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick.

Jonas Brothers on ‘funny’ new Christmas movie: ‘There’s no joke we haven’t heard about ourselves’
The Jonas Brothers attend the world premiere of ‘A Very Jonas Christmas Movie’ at the New York City Center, November 10, 2025 (Disney/Jose Alvarado Jr.)

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie debuts on Disney+ and Hulu on Friday. If the idea of a holiday film where people keep breaking into song sounds cheesy, save your snark: The Jonas Brothers have heard your jokes and they’re already in the film.

The film has Nick JonasJoe Jonas and Kevin Jonas constantly fighting. Nick is uptight, Joe is shallow and Kevin is boring, as they’re each playing caricatures of themselves. Nick tells ABC Audio they can poke fun at themselves because they’ve already worked through their issues in real life.

“We’ve been through a lot at this point. We kind of feel like we don’t have much to prove. We’re here, we’re still kicking and love what we’re doing,” Nick explains. He added it’s “really meaningful” for them to make a film where they “just get to have fun.”

“Draft one was quite funny to read, because the writers were looking at us while we were reading it, like, ‘Either they’re gonna think this is funny or very offensive,'” Joe notes. “We’re really happy with it … there’s no joke we haven’t heard about ourselves. We’ve been [parodied] on South Park.”

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie co-stars Chloe Bennet as a woman from Joe’s past who comes back into his life. She also sings in the film, and though she had a music career as a teen, she admits it was “terribly intimidating” to sing in front of the brothers. She even kicked Joe out of the studio, telling him, “You cannot watch me. … This is too embarrassing!”

Unbeknownst to the Jonas Brothers, Bennet had a connection to them before she was cast in the film.

“I did sneak into one of their concerts when I was 13,” she tells ABC Audio. “I snuck backstage and met them. I pretended like I was a journalist. Security escorted me out.”

“I don’t know if I’ve told them that,” she laughed. “They’ll know now.”

 Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

 

