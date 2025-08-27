Milwaukee judge fails in bid to dismiss case over allegedly helping undocumented man evade arrest

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan walks into the Milwaukee Federal Courthouse on May 15, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Judge Dugan has been charged with trying to help Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, an undocumented immigrant, elude federal arrest while he was making an appearance in her courtroom on April 18. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(MILWAUKEE) — A federal judge in Wisconsin has denied Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan’s motion to dismiss federal charges alleging that she concealed an undocumented immigrant to prevent his arrest by immigration authorities.

In the decision, issued Tuesday, the judge did not agree with Dugan’s argument of judicial immunity.

“There is no basis for granting immunity simply because some of the allegations in the indictment describe conduct that could be considered ‘part of a judge’s job,'” Judge Lynn Adelman wrote.

The order follows an earlier magistrate judge’s recommendation to have the case continue.

Dugan was arrested in April and charged in a two-count federal indictment alleging she knowingly concealed a person sought for arrest by immigration authorities and for obstruction of official Department of Homeland Security removal proceedings. She has pleaded not guilty.

Her criminal case will go forward with a scheduling hearing set for Sept. 3.

Lawyers for Dugan, in part citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in President Donald Trump’s immunity case, had argued she has judicial immunity for official acts and her prosecution is unconstitutional. Prosecutors, meanwhile, had contended in court filings that her motion to dismiss the charges ignored “well-established law that has long permitted judges to be prosecuted for crimes they commit.”

According to federal prosecutors, Dugan encountered federal agents who were at Milwaukee County Circuit Court on April 18 to arrest an undocumented man appearing in her courtroom on a battery charge.

Prosecutors say that after speaking to the agents, Dugan directed them to the chief judge’s office down the hall and then sent the man and his attorney out a non-public door in an alleged attempt, authorities claim, to help him evade arrest on immigration violations.

The man was later arrested.

Dugan was arrested and charged a week following the incident.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court suspended Dugan in the wake of her arrest, stating in an order that it found it was “in the public interest that she be temporarily relieved of her official duties.”

9 dead, dozens hurt in fire at assisted-living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts: Officials
(FALL RIVER, Mass.) — Nine people have been killed and dozens are hurt as a fire tore through an assisted-living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, officials said.

About 50 firefighters, including about 30 who were off duty, descended on the scene of the Sunday night fire at the Gabriel House assisted-living facility, officials said.

Some people were rescued through their windows at the hard-to-access building, Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon said.

Thirty people, including five firefighters, were taken to local hospitals after the five-alarm fire, Bacon said.

One person is in critical condition, Bacon said. The five firefighters have already been released, officials said.

The building — which was home to about 70 people — is now clear, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. One official briefed on the probe told ABC News that, as a preliminary matter, the fire does not appear to have been set intentionally. More likely, the source said, it appears to have been caused by some sort of electrical or mechanical problem.

It’s not clear if the sprinklers went off, officials said.

“My heart goes out to those who are waking up to the most horrific news imaginable about their loved ones this morning,” Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement on Monday. “I’m grateful to the firefighters and first responders whose heroic efforts saved lives. We are all praying for those who lost loved ones and for the full recovery of those who were injured.”

“A full investigation is already underway,” she continued. “I know the people of Fall River are strong and resilience, and now is the time for us to all come together to support one another through this terrible tragedy.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Matt Foster and Jessica Gorman contributed to this report.

GOP Rep. Cory Mills accused of threatening to release sexually explicit videos of ex-girlfriend
Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., talks with reporters on the House steps of the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Florida Republican Congressman Cory Mills is facing allegations from an ex-girlfriend that he threatened to release sexually explicit images and videos of her following the end of their relationship, according to a police report obtained by ABC News.

Lindsey Langston, a Republican state committee member and 2024 Miss United States winner, filed a police report on July 14 alleging that Mills threatened to release the videos of her after their breakup earlier this year and that Mills threatened to harm any future partners, according to the report obtained from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

In response, Mills said in a statement to ABC News, “These claims are false and misrepresent the nature of my interactions,” and accused a former Florida primary opponent of “weaponizing the legal system to launch a political attack against the man who beat him.”

According to the police report, Langston stated the relationship lasted from November 2021 to February 2025 and ended after she saw media reports regarding Mills being allegedly involved in an unrelated alleged assault in Washington that reportedly involved another woman, an incident which Mills has denied and was never charged. The woman has retracted her allegations.

“Lindsey confronted Cory about the woman, to which Cory told her he was not in a romantic relationship with her and the press fabricated the story. Lindsey then found a social media account for the other woman and saw posted photos of her with Cory,” the police report reads.

After Langston moved out of Mills’ residence, “Cory has contacted Lindsey numerous times on numerous different accounts threatening to release nude images and videos of her, to include recorded videos of her and Cory engaging in sexual acts,” according to the police report.

The police report, which was first reported on by Drop Site News, also states that Langston provided police with text messages and Instagram messages between her and Mills, “which consisted of Cory threatening to harm any men Lindsey intended to date in the future.”

Langston also told police Mills misled her by claiming he was separated from his wife, though he remains married.

After Columbia County’s initial involvement with the police report, the matter was referred to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Anthony Sabatini is weaponizing the legal system to launch a political attack against the man who beat him in the primary, using his corporate legal office to push a narrative built on lies and flawed legal arguments – all to score political headlines. We have not been made aware of any report or allegations from law enforcement or the alleged complainant.” Mills said in his statement.

“These claims are false and misrepresent the nature of my interactions. I have always conducted myself with integrity, both personally and in service to Florida’s 7th District. Out of respect for the legal process, I won’t comment further at this time. My team and I will fully cooperate to ensure the truth is made clear. I remain focused on serving my constituents and advancing America First policies.”

Sabatini, an attorney who serves as a County Commissioner for District 1, briefly represented Langston but no longer does. Previously, he lost a Republican primary for the seat Mills now represents. He also served as a member of the Florida House of Representatives from 2018-2022.

Earlier this year, Mills, who represents Florida’s 7th congressional district, voted in favor of the “Take It Down Act,” a bipartisan law championed by first lady Melania Trump that the president signed into law in May.

The “Take it Down Act” was a bipartisan bill aimed at cracking down on the nonconsensual sharing of sexually explicit videos and photos, including deepfakes generated by artificial intelligence.

Pennsylvania experiencing ‘intermittent’ 911 outages: Police
(PHILADELPHIA, Pa. ) — Pennsylvania is experiencing “intermittent” statewide 911 outages, officials confirmed on Friday.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency confirmed on social media there are “some outages” and they are working to resolve the issue and restore service.

“Please only call 911 for true emergencies. Do not call just to check whether it is working,” the agency said.

The Philadelphia Police Department said the outage is “intermittent” and that “some calls are still successfully going through.”

The outage may impact that the ability of some residents to reach emergency services through the traditional 911 system, police said.

If residents are unable to reach 911, police urge residents to call their local Philadelphia Police District directly.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

 

