Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak share praise at her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony

Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak share praise at her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak shared their admiration for each other while she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday.

During her speech at the ceremony, the actress gushed over her former The Office co-star, who is also the godfather to her kids.

“He’s such an important and integral part of my family,” Kaling said, before noting “sometimes I forget that the reason that I know him is because we worked together professionally.”

She continued, jokingly, “I’m as starstruck by him now at age 29 as I was when I first met you—at 24.”

Before Kaling took the stage, Novak shared his own praise, both personal and professional, highlighting Kaling’s impact on her audience and those around her.

“Mindy respects and understands [fame] in a very intuitive way because in addition to being a brilliant and wildly successful showrunner, an incredible mother of three, a deep and caring daughter, and friend and mentor to so many, she always makes the extra effort to show people her real personality, her real values, her real standards, her real sense of style, her real sense of humor. And I’ve seen what a difference it makes,” he shared.

Concluding his remarks, he said, “You’d be on the walk of talent if they had one. You’d be on the walk of friendship. You’d be on the walk of compassionate parenthood. But let’s face it, all of these would be terrible field trips, so here you are instead, very deservedly, a person who means so much to so many on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Last June, Kaling shared in an Instagram post for her 45th birthday that she had given birth to her daughter Anne in late February. She is also mom to daughter Katherine, born in 2017, and son Spencer, born in 2020.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon face off in ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ trailer
Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon face off in ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ trailer
Glen Wilson

Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon go toe-to-toe in a brand-new chaotic trailer.

In the new look at the upcoming comedy You’re Cordially Invited, released Wednesday, the two stars play concerned family members of brides-to-be in the film about double-booked weddings. Also featured in the trailer is an appearance from NFL legend Peyton Manning and a rogue alligator.

Along with Ferrell and Witherspoon, the film, which comes to Prime Video on Jan. 30, stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Stony Blyden, Leanne Morgan, Rory Scovel, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ramona Young, Jack McBrayer and Celia Weston.

The trailer shows the point of contention in the film with Ferrell and Witherspoon both arriving in the hotel lobby as McBrayer, who plays a hotel employee, informs them, “We’ve double-booked your weddings.”

This realization kicks off a wild battle between Witherspoon and Ferrell’s characters to make sure each of their family’s special weekends goes off without a hitch.

The trailer concludes with Ferrell holding down an alligator in a hotel bed as Witherspoon looks on in horror.

Ferrell and Witherspoon both serve as producers on the project alongside Nicholas Stoller, Conor Welch, Lauren Neustadter and Jessica Elbaum. Stoller also wrote and directed the project.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement after 8 years
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement after 8 years
Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a divorce settlement after eight years, according to documents submitted by Jolie’s legal representatives.

Jolie filed a declaration for default or uncontested dissolution of her two-year marriage to Pitt with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on Dec. 30.

The form notes that both she and Pitt have appeared in the case and have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support.

Jolie’s document shows that she is knowingly giving up forever any right to receive spousal or partner support.

A judge will need to sign off on the agreement.

Good Morning America has reached out to Pitt’s lawyers for a statement but has yet to hear back.

“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family,” Jolie’s lawyer, James Simon, said in a statement to ABC News. “This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

Jolie first filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. The former couple, nicknamed “Brangelina” by the media, met on the set of the 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith and married in August 2014.

In April 2019, a judge declared Jolie and Pitt legally separated while negotiations on other issues continued.

The former couple shares six children, three of whom were adopted first by Jolie and later by Pitt — Maddox, Zahara and Pax — as well as three biological children — Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Harry Potter’ TV series to start filming summer 2025 and more
In brief: ‘Harry Potter’ TV series to start filming summer 2025 and more

The next chapter of the Wizarding World will begin shooting this summer, Warner Bros. Discovery announced Thursday. The upcoming Harry Potter TV series, which will reboot the franchise, starts filming in Leavesden, England, in summer 2025. Showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod revealed during a presentation on Thursday that 32,000 children have auditioned for the lead roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, and that the casting team is reviewing 500 to 1,000 audition tapes per day to find the perfect trio …

Actors and married partners Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are going to play a fictional couple in the new TV seres Duo, a drama that’s being developed for NBC, Deadline reports. Wood wrote the project, which has found Rina Mimoun to serve as showrunner. The show follows a blue-collar worker who crosses paths with a magnetic performer and begins a partnership that changes them forever …

Julie Bowen has found her next TV show. The Modern Family actress and Emmy winner is set to star in the new half-hour comedy Taste for NBC and Universal Television, according to Deadline. The show follows employees at a food magazine in the Bay Area who encounter changes when the publication is bought by a Silicon Valley tech mogul …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.