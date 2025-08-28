Minneapolis shooter ‘expressed hate towards almost every group imaginable’

Dozens of first responders crowd the street in front of Annunciation Catholic Church that was the scene of a shooting that killed two children and wounded seventeen other people on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minn. (Renee Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images)

(MINNEAPOLIS) — A motive in the Annunciation Catholic School mass shooting remains under investigation, and police said they’ve not identified a specific trigger for why the children at this church were targeted.

Police did confirm that Robin Westman, the 23-year-old suspect, had attended the school, and Westman’s mother previously worked in the parish.

Investigators determined that Westman “harbored a whole lot of hate towards a wide variety of people and groups of people,” and also “had a deranged obsession with previous mass shooters,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told ABC News Live on Thursday.

“This person, you know, committed this act with the intention of causing as much terror, as much trauma, as much carnage as possible for their own personal notoriety,” O’Hara said.

“The shooter expressed hate towards almost every group,” Joe Thompson, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Minnesota, said at a news conference on Thursday. “The shooter expressed hate towards Black people, the shooter expressed hate towards Mexican people, the shooter expressed hate towards Christian people, the shooter expressed hate towards Jewish people. In short, the shooter appeared to hate all of us.”

The shooter also “expressed hate” toward President Donald Trump, he said.

“There appears to be only one group that the shooter didn’t hate, one group of people who the shooter admired — the group were the school shooters and mass murderers that are notorious in this country,” Thompson said.

“More than anything, the shooter wanted to kill children, defenseless children. … The shooter wanted to watch children suffer,” Thompson said.

An 8-year-old and a 10-year-old were killed and 18 people — including 15 kids — were injured when the shooter opened fire through the windows of the Minneapolis school’s church on Wednesday morning. All injured victims are expected to survive, police said.

Westman never entered the church building, but could have entered after shooting out a door-sized window, O’Hara told ABC News.

“These children were slaughtered by a shooter who could not see them,” O’Hara said at a news conference, noting the shooter “was standing outside of the building firing through very narrow church windows.”

Westman died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Driver’s license information reviewed by ABC News described Westman as a female, born on June 17, 2002. A name change application for a minor born on the same date, June 17, 2002, was approved by a district court in Minnesota in 2020, changing the name of a Robert Westman to Robin Westman, explaining the minor child “identifies as a female and wants her name to reflect that identification.”

Investigators are reviewing hundreds of pages of documents, videos and other evidence as they look for a motive, O’Hara said.

Police have also conducted dozens of interviews with witnesses as well as people who knew the suspect, though investigators “have not been successful” in talking to Westman’s mother, the chief said.

Officials are investigating a series of videos posted to YouTube believed to be associated with the suspect, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the matter. Two videos, posted Wednesday morning and since removed by YouTube, show someone flipping through dozens of pages of notes dated over the course of several months, which include what appears to be doodles of weapons, middle fingers and expletives, as well as repeated references to killing.

Writings in notebooks and on the guns indicate a series of grievances, anger and ideations of harm to self and to others. The writings also appear to show overt references to other high-profile school shootings and shooters.

Officers recovered three guns — one rifle, one shotgun and one handgun — at the scene, all of which are believed to have been fired in the attack, police said. All of the guns were purchased legally by Westman, police said, and authorities believe they were purchased recently in Minnesota.

Three shotgun shells and 116 rifle rounds were recovered, police said. One live round was recovered from a handgun that appeared to malfunction, leaving the bullet stuck in the chamber, the chief said.

As Minneapolis mourns, Mayor Jacob Frey is stressing the need for gun control, telling ABC News’ “Good Morning America,” “How many times have you heard politicians talk of an ‘unspeakable tragedy’? And yet this kind of thing happens again and again.”

“Prayers, thoughts, they are certainly welcomed, but they are not enough,” Frey said. “There needs to be change so that we don’t have another mayor, in another month-and-a half, talking about a tragedy that happened in their city.”

Danielle Gunter, whose son, an eighth grader, was shot and wounded, said in a statement to Minneapolis ABC affiliate KSTP, “We feel the pain, the anger, the confusion, and the searing reality that our lives will never be the same. Yet we still have our child.”

“We grieve and we pray: for the others who were shot, for their families, and for those who lost loved ones,” she said.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he’s sending state law enforcement to help with security at schools and places of worship in the city.

ABC News’ Alex Perez, Alyssa Acquavella, Mariama Jalloh, Pierre Thomas, Jack Date, Luke Barr, Aaron Katersky and Sasha Pezenik contributed to this report.

LAPD

(LOS ANGELES) — The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects who are allegedly involved in a series of attacks against a transgender woman — with the most recent incident taking place on Sunday.

Police released photos of the three suspects and said that an initial attack and sexual assault allegedly took place on April 8, while the most recent attacks that police believe to be “perpetrated by the same individuals” allegedly took place at around 11:38 p.m. local time on Saturday.

No arrests had been made in this case as of Monday afternoon, an LAPD spokesperson told ABC News.

“[The suspects] returned to the victim’s location and physically assaulted her, inflicting serious injuries. The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived,” the LAPD said in a statement released on Sunday.

Police said the victim is a 61-year-old transgender woman but did not disclose her identity. However, the victim of the alleged attacks — Sabrina de la Peña — came forward in an April 28 interview with ABC Station in Los Angeles, KABC.

De la Peña, a small business owner in the Westlake neighborhood, recounted the alleged April 8 attack. She told KABC she believed that being transgender made her a target.

She said that the first suspect came into her store and attempted to flirt with her but became angry when she turned him away.

“He pushed me down… on the floor and we start fighting on the floor,” she said.

According to an April 28 police statement, “the suspect sexually assaulted the victim and discovered she was a transgender woman. The suspect pulled away and threatened to kill the victim.”

“Subsequently, the same suspect returned to the location multiple times with additional suspects and committed hate crimes against the victim,” police said.

According to police, during one incident the suspect allegedly struck the victim with a skateboard, and on another occasion, he pepper-sprayed her. During a third incident, the suspect allegedly “threw an unknown liquid at the victim while another suspect attempted to stun her with a Taser,” police said.

De la Peña said that after the initial incident on April 8, the suspect allegedly returned the next day with another man and beat her with a skateboard.

“He take me to the alley, out my door…and he beating me,” she told KABC. “I think he hate transgender women because he tell me many times… ‘I’m gonna kill you.'”

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the three alleged suspects and urging people to review the photos and share any tips with LAPD Rampart Division Detectives at (213) 484-3495.

Benji Paysnoe

(NEW YORK) — A new species of ancient shark has been discovered at Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky, officials said.

 

Named Macadens olsoni, the fossils were found in the Ste. Genevieve Formation, dating back approximately 340 to 335 million years to when Mammoth Cave was submerged in a warm, shallow sea teeming with life including crinoids and corals, according to the National Park Service.

 

“This discovery is a remarkable addition to our understanding of ancient marine life and underscores the importance of preserving and studying our natural history,” said Superintendent Barclay Trimble.

 

Growing to less than a foot in length and most likely feasting on mollusks and worms, the new shark species is notable for its unique curved row of teeth designed for crushing small sea creatures.

 

“The name Macadens olsoni pays tribute to both Mammoth Cave and Rickard Olson, a retired park scientist who played a crucial role in documenting shark fossils in the park as part of a recent Paleontological Resource Inventory (PRI),” officials said. “The research was conducted by a team of scientists from the National Park Service Paleontology Program, Mammoth Cave National Park, and the Smithsonian Paleobiology Department. In addition to Macadens olsoni, researchers studied another ancient shark, Helodus coxanus, now renamed Rotuladens, meaning “Wheel Tooth.” This species shares similarities with Macadens olsoni and highlights the diversity of ancient marine life.” 

 

More than 40 different species of fossil sharks and relatives have been identified from Mammoth Cave specimens in the past 10 months, officials said.

 

“This finding not only enhances our knowledge of ancient marine ecosystems but also emphasizes the critical role of paleontological research in our national parks,” Trimble added. “Every discovery connects the past with the present and offers invaluable educational opportunities for students and the public.”

Two good Samaritans are being hailed as heroes after they dove into a creek in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, to pull a rideshare driver from his vehicle when he drove into the water. Isle of the Palms Police Department

(ISLE OF PALMS, S.C.) — Two good Samaritans are being hailed as heroes after they jumped into a creek at a South Carolina marina and rescued a ride-share driver who accidentally drove into the water during a rainstorm, according to police.

The dramatic rescue in Isle of Palms, near Charleston, was captured by a marina security camera and released on Monday by the Isle of Palms Police Department.

“We are extremely grateful to the two men who acted quickly and heroically to save a life in need,” the police department said in a social media post.

The accident unfolded just after 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Isle of the Palms Marina, according to police.

The driver, whose name was not released, apparently drove into Morgan Creek when heavy rain obscured his vision and he failed to differentiate the roadway in the marina parking lot from a boat ramp, officials said.

The civilian rescuers were at a large gathering at the marina when they witnessed the car go into the water and immediately start to sink, according to police. One of the men jumped over a railing and entered the water, while the other ran down the boat ramp and waded into the water, according to the security video.

“Two good Samaritans pulled the driver from the car before it went underwater,” police said in a statement.

The driver was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries, police said.

“This incident underscores the dangers of driving during severe weather conditions, including heavy rain and flooding, particularly at night. Water can quickly obscure where the roadway ends and make it difficult to gauge depths.” Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett said in a statement.

ABC News’ Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.

