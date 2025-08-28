Minneapolis shooting suspect attended Annunciation Catholic School, motive under investigation

Minneapolis shooting suspect attended Annunciation Catholic School, motive under investigation

Dozens of first responders crowd the street in front of Annunciation Catholic Church that was the scene of a shooting that killed two children and wounded seventeen other people on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minn. (Renee Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images)

(MINNEAPOLIS) — As police search for a motive in the deadly mass shooting at the Annunciation Catholic School, Minneapolis ABC affiliate KSTP obtained a yearbook entry from the school describing suspected shooter Robin Westman as a member of the class of 2017.

“We believe he had been a student here,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told KSTP, adding, “His mom had worked here in the past.”

Westman, 23, who was born Robert Westman, died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Driver’s license information reviewed by ABC News described Westman as a female, born on June 17, 2002. A name change application for a minor born on the same date, June 17, 2002, was approved by a district court in Minnesota in 2020, changing the name of a Robert Westman to Robin Westman, explaining the minor child “identifies as a female and wants her name to reflect that identification.”

Two children — an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old — were killed and 17 people were injured when the shooter opened fire through the windows of the Minneapolis school’s church on Wednesday morning.

Fourteen of the injured victims were children ages 6 to 15, and the three adults who were shot were parishioners in their 80s, police said.

All injured victims are expected to survive and some victims have already been released from the hospital, O’Hara said late Wednesday.

Officers recovered three guns — one rifle, one shotgun and one handgun — at the scene, all of which are believed to have been fired in the attack, police said. All were purchased legally by Westman, police said.

The suspect had no criminal history, police added.

As Minneapolis mourns, Mayor Jacob Frey is stressing the need for gun control, telling ABC News’ “Good Morning America,” “How many times have you heard politicians talk of an ‘unspeakable tragedy’? And yet this kind of thing happens again and again.”

“Prayers, thoughts, they are certainly welcomed, but they are not enough,” Frey said. “There needs to be change so that we don’t have another mayor, in another month-and-a half, talking about a tragedy that happened in their city.”

O’Hara said additional police patrols will be provided as children return to school across the Minneapolis area.

ABC News’ Mariama Jalloh, Pierre Thomas, Jack Date, Luke Barr, Aaron Katersky, Sasha Pezenik and Michael Pappano contributed to this report.

Appeals court rejects Trump’s bid to challenge $5 million E. Jean Carroll judgment
(NEW YORK) — A federal appeals court on Friday declined to rehear President Trump’s challenge to a $5 million civil judgment after a jury found him liable in 2023 for the battery and defamation of the writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s.

A jury in Manhattan federal court found in 2023 that Trump attacked Carroll in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s and later defamed her when he denied her claim.

Trump had sought a hearing before the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit after a three-judge panel declined to overturn the judgment.

A divided court left intact the decision upholding the jury’s damage award.

The appellate court denial of an en banc hearing came without explanation, as is common.

In a concurring opinion, three judges said they found “no manifest error by the district court” that would warrant additional review.

In dissent, Judge Steven Menashi, a Trump appointee, said the district court should have allowed the defense to present evidence that Trump believed Carroll’s lawsuit “had been concocted by his political opposition — and therefore that he was not speaking with actual malice.”

In a statement responding to Friday’s decision, Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, said, “E. Jean Carroll is very pleased with today’s decision. Although President Trump continues to try every possible maneuver to challenge the findings of two separate juries, those efforts have failed. He remains liable for sexual assault and defamation.”

Trump is also appealing a separate defamation award of $83 million to Carroll.

5 soldiers injured in shooting at Fort Stewart in Georgia

(FORT STEWART, Ga.) — Five soldiers were shot by a fellow service member in an active shooter incident at Fort Stewart in Georgia on Wednesday, according to a U.S. official and the military base.

The shooting at the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area was reported at 10:56 a.m. The suspect — a male soldier, according to a U.S. official — was apprehended at 11:35 a.m., Fort Stewart said.

“There is no active threat to the community,” the base said.

No fatalities were reported, a U.S. official said. Their conditions were not immediately clear, but two of the victims were rushed to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, which is a Level 1 trauma center, hospital officials told ABC News.

Fort Stewart is about 40 miles southwest of Savannah.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said on social media, “We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers.”

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Heat indices could hit 120 as sweltering temperatures grip Eastern US
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — More than 185 million people across from South Dakota to Florida and up the East Coast to Boston are on alert for widespread, dangerous heat on Monday and into the new work week, and parts of the Southeast could experience the brunt of the sweltering conditions.

On average, nearly 2,000 Americans die from extreme heat each year, according to CDC data going back to 2020.

The highest temperatures on Monday will be focused in the southeast from the Carolinas to Florida where extreme where heat indices — that is, what the temperatures feel like when humidity is factored in — are forecast to be between 105 and 113 degrees.

Parts of Mississippi and Louisiana are on alert for heat indices up to 120 degrees.

Extreme heat is also expected to continue on Monday and Tuesday in the Midwest, where over the weekend temperatures felt between 97 to 111 degrees from Lincoln, Nebraska, up into Minneapolis.

The Northeast coast from Philadelphia to Boston, including New York City, are in store for multiple days of dangerous heat. Heat indices in the Northeast are forecast to make it feel like the mid-90s to 113 on Monday.

In addition to the sweltering condition, smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to continue to create hazy conditions in New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut. Over the weekend, smoke from multiple wildfires in Canada prompted an air-quality alert.

Looking ahead to the work week, potentially life-threatening heat and humidity are expected to continue across the eastern half of the country through Wednesday. Major cities including St. Louis, Memphis, Charlotte, Savannah, Tampa, and Jackson, Mississippi, are all likely all see actual temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. A prolonged heat wave is forecast for those regions as an abundance of tropical moisture settling in is expected to drive the feels-like temperatures up to between 105 to 115 degrees over multiple consecutive days.

Nighttime and early mornings are not expected to provide relief from the sweltering conditions. Overnight and early morning lows are expected to fall only to the 70s or higher.

Between Monday and Wednesday, large portions of the Southeast are expected to be under an extreme heat risk at a four-out-of-four level, including the cities of Atlanta, Charlotte, and Jacksonville and Tallahassee, Florida.

On Sunday, Tampa, Florida, broke an all-time heat record — reaching 100 degrees for the first time in 130 years of recordkeeping.

