Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz makes a name for himself in the Harris veepstakes

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz makes a name for himself in the Harris veepstakes
Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — As Vice President Kamala Harris continues to search for her 2024 running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is receiving some new buzz.

Walz, a veteran and former public school teacher now in his second term as governor, is making a name for himself in the veepstakes conversation as he stumps for Harris on the campaign trail and in cable news hits on CNN, MSNBC and even Fox News.

Clips of him at an event for Harris in St. Paul on Saturday clad in a simple gray T-shirt and camouflage baseball hat have gone viral online, as are his comments describing Donald Trump and J.D. Vance as “weird” people.

While he hasn’t said if he’s received vetting materials from the Harris campaign, Walz said on Sunday it was “certainly an honor” to be mentioned as a possible pick.

“I put him pretty low, as most of us did, as a candidate for vice president but he’s absolutely everywhere at this point and he’s getting a really good bounce,” said David Schultz, a professor of political science at Hamline University in Minnesota.

Walz, 60, served in the Army National Guard and was a high school social studies teacher and football coach before he was elected to Congress in 2006. He served for six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives representing a rural area of the state that had typically leaned conservative.

As governor, with the help of a narrow Democratic majority in the state legislature, he’s implemented a bevy of progressive policies including: paid family leave, universal school breakfast and lunch, legalization of recreational marijuana use, state codification of abortion rights and gun control measures like universal background checks and red flag laws.

“He’s good at articulating the argument for the Democratic Party’s agenda and he himself can say, ‘Look, I’m an example. My state is an example of what happens when you elect Democrats,'” said Schultz.

“He seems to have some buzz with some progressives, with some younger voters at this point,” he added. “He’s been able to check the box with a lot of critical constituencies in terms of where he stands on a variety of issues.”

One vocal supporter of Walz in recent days has been David Hogg, the co-founder of March for Our Lives — one of the country’s largest youth-led movements. The group made its first-ever presidential endorsement in support of Harris last week.

Hogg has said Walz would make an “incredible VP” and praised the governor as “so down to earth and such an excellent communicator.”

Others online have shared similar views, saying Walz “talks like a human” and comes across as “authentic.”

“Governor Walz has caught fire not because of one viral interview but because he talks to voters like they’re his neighbors,” said Tim Hogan, a Democratic strategist who was the communications director for Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s 2020 presidential campaign.

“He speaks in a way that is real, and the more voters learn about him, the more they like him,” Hogan said. “With a slim majority in Minnesota, he lowered costs for families and improved health care. It’s a Prairie Populist agenda that has worked in the Midwest, and he’s now bringing it to the national stage.”

As a surrogate for Harris, Walz has praised her for reenergizing the party and has defended her record against Trump’s attacks claiming she is “ultra-liberal.”

“He’s going to roll it out, mispronounce names, you know, to try and make the case,” Walz said of Trump attacking Harris during an appearance Sunday on CNN. “The fact of the matter is where you see the policies that Vice President Harris was a part of making, Democratic governors across the country executed those policies and quality of life is higher, the economies are better, all of those things, educational attainment is better.”

Walz’s communication style, Midwest bonafides and blue-collar background could make him an attractive pick for Harris.

Still, there are things working against him when it come to what Harris may be seeking in a running mate, Schultz said.

Unlike other contenders, such as Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly or Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Walz doesn’t represent a key 2024 swing state battleground.

And his record, while a boon for Democrats, could be fodder for Republicans to tag a Harris-Walz ticket as too progressive.

“By Minnesota standards, Walz is center-left,” Schultz said. “If you look at the critical swing states across the United States, like Georgia and Pennsylvania, he’s absolutely liberal in those states.”

Walz has also responded to criticisms that he may be viewed as too liberal.

“What a monster!” Walz quipped on CNN. “Kids are eating and having full bellies so they can go learn and women are making their own healthcare decisions … So, if that’s where they want to label me, I’m more than happy to take the label.”

There are about 12 people being considered for Harris’s running mate, a source familiar with the matter told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce. Harris is expected to make her announcement by Aug. 7.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Supreme Court rejects challenge to Biden admin’s contact with social media companies
Supreme Court rejects challenge to Biden admin’s contact with social media companies
Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a First Amendment challenge to the Biden administration’s communication with social media companies in an effort to remove misinformation on the platforms about COVID-19 and the 2020 election.

The 6-3 opinion was authored by Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

Barrett, writing for the majority, said two Republican-led states and five individual users lacked standing to sue the government because they could not show that the government outreach directly resulted in censorship of their views.

“The plaintiffs, without any concrete link between their injuries and the defendants’ conduct, ask us to conduct a review of the years-long communications between dozens of federal officials, across different agencies, with different social-media platforms, about different topics,” she wrote. “This Court’s standing doctrine prevents us from ‘exercis[ing such] general legal oversight’ of the other branches of Government.”

Barrett explained that the private companies, including Facebook and Twitter, have their own First Amendment rights and were lawfully moderating content on the platforms — removing and reducing posts — well before contact from the Biden administration.

The plaintiffs “must demonstrate a substantial risk that, in the near future, they will suffer an injury that is traceable to a government defendant,” Barrett wrote. The court concluded they did not meet that bar.

It is “entirely speculative” that the companies’ future moderation decisions “will be attributable, even in part, to the defendants,” Barrett said.

The ruling means executive branch agencies involved in the case — the White House, Surgeon General, CDC, FBI and CISA, among others — can continue to interact with social media companies over moderation of content on their platforms.

Public health and election integrity groups praised the decision as a win for efforts to ensure accurate information is available to users. National security analysts have said it will also ensure the government can continue to freely coordinate with the online companies over threats.

In dissent, Justice Alito wrote that the court was condoning a “serious threat to the First Amendment.”

“For months, high-ranking government officials placed unrelenting pressure on Facebook to suppress Americans’ free speech,” he wrote.

The case pit the government’s ability to persuade private companies to undertake certain action, which is generally lawful, against claims that it had ventured into coercion, at times badgering and threatening consequences, which potentially may not be lawful.

The Supreme Court did not offer any new guidelines for determining when government contact might cross the line, leaving those questions for another day.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Biden said he might leave office ‘if I had some medical condition that emerged’
Biden said he might leave office ‘if I had some medical condition that emerged’
Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden said in an interview airing on Wednesday that, should his doctors tell him he had a “medical condition,” he would consider leaving office and turning over power to Vice President Kamala Harris in a second term.

It is his latest explanation of what might cause him to step aside as a growing number of Democrats pressured him to do so.

“If there had [muffled] some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if the doctors, came to me, said, ‘you got this problem and that problem.’ But I made a serious mistake in the whole debate, ” he told BET’s Ed Gordon n a preview clip of the interview set to air at 10 p.m. ET

The interview was done before the White House announced late Wednesday that Biden had tested positive for COVID-19, saying that his symptoms were mild.

Biden has now given several shifting reasons about what might make him decide to step aside.

He told ABC News in a July 5 interview after his poor debate performance debate that only the “Lord Almighty” might get him to drop out of the presidential race.

When ABC’s George Stephanopoulos asked, “If you can be convinced that you cannot defeat Donald Trump, will you stand down?” Biden answered, “Well, it depends on .. on if the Lord Almighty comes down and tells me that, I might do that.”

In a news conference a week ago, he said he would stay in the race unless his aides told him he had no chance to win a second term.

“No, unless they came back and said, ‘There’s no way you can win.’ “No one is saying that. No poll says that,” Biden told reporters.

Also in the BET interview, Biden said, “When I originally ran, I said I was gonna be a transitional candidate, and I thought that I’d be able to move from this just pass it on to someone else. But I didn’t anticipate things getting so, so, so divided and quite frankly, and I think the only thing age brings a little bit of wisdom,” he said. “And I think I’ve demonstrated that I know how to get things done for the country, in spite of the fact that we [were] told we couldn’t get it done. But there’s more to do, and I’m reluctant to walk away from that.”

On Tuesday, he wholeheartedly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as not only a “great vice president” but so great that “she could be president of the United States,” he said while addressing the NAACP national convention in Las Vegas.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated, after the full interview aired, to reflect that Biden said he would consider stepping aside from a second term if he had a “medical condition.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Biden’s former golf instructor takes a swing at Trump’s game: ‘I like the president’s chances’
Biden’s former golf instructor takes a swing at Trump’s game: ‘I like the president’s chances’
Jordi Salas/Getty Images, STOCK

(WASHINGTON) — As Joe Biden and Donald Trump continue to trade barbs over their fitness to be president, an unexpected area of dispute has arisen: golf.

“He can’t hit a ball 50 yards,” former President Trump said of President Biden during the recent presidential debate. “He challenged me to a golf match; he can’t hit the ball 50 yards.”

“I’d be happy to have a driving contest with him,” Biden fired back.

“I’m happy to play golf if you carry your own bag. Think you can do it?” Biden added in an exchange that sparked a barrage of jokes on the internet.

Then at a campaign event on Tuesday, Trump challenged Biden to an 18-hole match, offering to pay $1 million to a charity of Biden’s choice if he wins.

While Trump, who owns several golf courses and hits the links on a regular basis, might be the odds-on favorite in such a match, there’s one golf pro who likes Biden’s chances: Earl Cooper, a golf instructor who previously gave Biden lessons.

Golf is “a great way to unveil the individual’s character, because it is one of the few sports that is solely relying on you,” Cooper, who is also the cofounder of modern golf apparel company Eastside Golf, said in an interview with ABC News.

Cooper, who was approached by Ron Olivere, the father of Beau Biden’s widow, to give Biden golf lessons in 2015, told ABC News that Biden “wanted to get better at golf.”

“It was something that I appreciated because he took it very seriously,” Cooper said. “It wasn’t just a showman thing.”

Cooper, a former PGA professional with the Wilmington Country Club in Delaware, where Biden is a member, confirmed that Biden once held a single-digit handicap — a claim Trump questioned during the debate.

“[Biden] was shooting in the 70s, which is good — a single-digit handicap is a really good golfer in general,” Cooper said.

During the debate, the candidates’ golfing gloating occurred after they started trading jabs about their physical fitness.

When asked by CNN’s Dana Bash to respond to voters who have concerns about his ability to serve through the end of a next term, when Trump would be 82, Trump touted his accomplishments on the links.

“I’m in very good health. I just won two club championships, not even senior, two regular club championships,” Trump said. “To do that, you have to be quite smart and you have to be able to hit the ball a long way. And I do it. He doesn’t do it.”

“I’ve seen your swing, I know your swing,” Trump later needled Biden.

At Thursday’s NATO press conference, Biden jabbed back at Trump.

“And where’s Trump been? Riding around in his golf cart, filling out his scorecard before he hits the ball?” Biden said of the former president, who’s previously been accused of creative scorekeeping on the course.

According to Cooper, Biden — who drove his own golf cart — enjoyed playing golf at the country club “because it was the only time that he could drive himself.”

“Secret Service [was] driving him everywhere,” Cooper said. “So this was the one time that he could get in a golf cart, and drive himself.”

Cooper said that, after watching the CNN debate, “There’s no doubt [Biden] is slowing down” — but he still believes Biden could beat Trump in a golf match.

“I like the president’s chances, because I know golf, and I’m not sure about his competitor following all the rules,” Cooper said.

The Biden campaign this week addressed Trump’s golf challenge, releasing a statement that read in part, “Donald Trump hasn’t been seen in public for 12 days, now he’s … challenging the President of the United States to golf.”

“Donald Trump is … only out for himself,” the statement said. “Par for the course.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.