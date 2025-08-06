Minnesota man missing after leaving for 3-day hike in Big Horn National Forest in Wyoming: Sheriff

Grant Gardner has been missing for over one week after leaving for a three-day hike at the Big Horn National Forest in Wyoming, according to the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office. Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office

(BIG HORN, Wyo.) — A Minnesota man has been missing for over one week after leaving for a three-day hike in Wyoming’s Big Horn National Forest, according to the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office.

Since Friday, officials continue to search for Grant Gardner, who had planned on a three-day hike “through the Misty Moon Lake area, eventually summiting Cloud Peak,” which is the highest peak within the Big Horn National Forest, the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Monday.

Gardner had contacted his wife on July 29 saying he had made it to the summit, but “since that time there has not been any contact with Gardner,” officials said.

As of Tuesday, Gardner remains missing, with search and rescue efforts actively continuing, officials said.

Officials discovered Gardner’s vehicle in the parking lot of the West Ten Sleep trailhead — where he began his journey — and also learned via the hiking log at the trailhead that he had entered the area “as he had indicated in his hiking plan,” officials said.

Phone records also revealed that he had reached the summit at Cloud Peak — which is around 13,000 feet — at approximately 7 p.m., which was concerning to officials due to the “lack of visible trails through cliffs, timber line, boulder fields and other hazards that had to be navigated after dark before reaching clear trails and safe terrain,” officials said. 

A text Gardner sent to his wife also indicated that the climb was “more taxing than he expected and he was tired,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said they have extensively searched for Gardner using helicopters, planes, foot teams and canines, but “conditions are extremely challenging,” with at least two rescuers suffering from “medical conditions” and needing treatment.

“In addition to high altitude and terrain challenges, difficult weather patterns including winds, thunder and lightning storms have made search efforts difficult at various times of the day,” officials said.

Big Horn National Park is over 1 million acres, with 191,000 acres dedicated to the Cloud Peak Wilderness area, which is where Gardner is believed to have been traveling, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Officials said their “hearts go out” to Gardner’s family and are asking for the public’s “thoughts and prayers on their behalf, and for the searchers who are risking life safety in this beautiful but unforgiving wilderness area.”

The sheriff’s office said updates will be provided regarding the search for Gardner “as appropriate.”

Anyone who may have had contact with Gardner is urged to contact the Big Horn Sheriff’s Office or the Wyoming Missing Person Tip Line.

The Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

(NEW YORK) — More than 130 million people across most of the United States are on alert for widespread, dangerous heat on Sunday and into the new work week, and parts of the Southeast coast could experience the brunt of the sweltering conditions.

The highest temperatures on Sunday will be focused between Savannah, Georgia, and Virginia Beach, Virginia, where extreme heat warnings are in effect as heat indices — that is, what the temperatures feel like when humidity is factored in — are forecast to be between 108 and 116 degrees.

Extreme heat is also expected to continue on Sunday in the Midwest, where temperatures will feel between 97 to 111 degrees from Lincoln, Nebraska, up into Minneapolis.

Charleston, West Virginia, and St. Louis, Missouri, are in store for hot and sticky weather on Sunday, with both cities under extreme heat warnings for feels-like temperatures between 102 and 112.

Elsewhere, heat advisories have been issued for Dallas, Texas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Florida; Little Rock, Arkansas; Kansas City, Missouri; and Washington, D.C. Heat indices in those cities are forecast to range from the 90s up to 110 degrees.

Looking ahead to the work week, heat advisories are expected to be in effect on Monday and Tuesday for parts of the I-95 corridor from Boston down to New York City and are forecast to stretch into Tuesday, with heat indices expected in the mid-90s to 105 degrees.

The potentially life-threatening heat and humidity are expected to continue across the eastern half of the country through Wednesday. Major cities including St. Louis, Memphis, Charlotte, Savannah, Tampa, and Jackson, Mississippi, are all likely all see actual temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. A prolonged heat wave is forecast for those regions as an abundance of tropical moisture settling in is expected to drive the feels-like temperatures up to between 105 to 115 degrees over multiple consecutive days.

Nighttime and early mornings are not expected to provide relief from the sweltering conditions. Overnight and early morning lows are expected to fall only to the 70s or higher.

Between Monday and Wednesday, large portions of the Southeast are expected to be under an extreme heat risk at a four-out-of-four level, including the cities of Atlanta, Charlotte, and Jacksonville and Tallahassee, Florida.

Meanwhile, parts of southern and central Minnesota and eastern South Dakota are under a severe thunderstorm watch until midnight. Parts of northern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 1 a.m.

Later on Sunday, more severe storms are possible for parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

As thunderstorms hit the northeast on Sunday, 1,105 flights have been canceled nationwide and 8,320 flights are delayed as of 9:30 p.m. ET.
 

(NEW YORK) — A heat advisory is in place across the Northeast, from Maryland to Maine, where residents are bracing for temperatures 5 to 15 degrees above average.

The heat index — what the temperature feels like with humidity — could reach 103 degrees in Philadelphia on Wednesday and Thursday.

New York City and Boston could feel like 100 degrees with humidity on Wednesday and Thursday.

Further north, the heat index may climb into the upper 90s in Burlington, Vermont, and Syracuse, New York, on Wednesday.

The dangerous heat is also invading the South and West.

The heat index could hit a scorching 105 to 109 degrees on Wednesday in New Orleans; Memphis, Tennessee; and Little Rock, Arkansas.

In the West, a heat advisory is in place from Northern California to northern Washington with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above average. Portland, Oregon, could near 100 degrees on Wednesday and Seattle could reach the 90s.

(MOUNT KATAHDIN, MAINE) — A man has been found dead and his daughter remains missing while attempting to hike to the summit of Mount Katahdin in Maine, officials said Tuesday.

Tim Keiderling and Esther Keiderling, both of Ulster Park, New York, set out to hike the summit on Sunday, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

They were last seen Sunday morning on the Katahdin Tablelands heading toward the summit, which is the northern terminus of the Appalachian Trail and located in Baxter State Park.

Baxter State Park rangers began searching for them Monday morning after their vehicle was still found parked at the trailhead in the day-use parking lot, park officials said.

The search on Katahdin expanded Tuesday to include the help of more than 30 Maine game wardens, including the Maine Warden Service Search and Rescue team, and the Maine Warden Service K9 team. The Maine Forest Service and the Maine Army National Guard also responded as part of an aerial search.

The body of Tim Keiderling, 58, was found Tuesday afternoon, officials said. A Maine Warden Service K9 search team located him at approximately 2:24 p.m. on the Tablelands near the summit of Katahdin, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said.

The search for his 28-year-old daughter is ongoing.

“We know that many of our social media followers share in our deep sadness for the family and friends of Tim Keiderling, and appreciate your support,” as the search for his daughter continues, Baxter State Park said in a statement on Facebook.

Baxter State Park notes on its website that hiking Katahdin “is a very strenuous climb, no matter which trailhead you choose.” The average round-trip time for a Katahdin hike is eight to 12 hours, it said.

All Katahdin trailhead trails are currently closed until further notice, the park said.

