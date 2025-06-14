Minnesota shooting suspect identified as Vance Boelter, manhunt ongoing; dozens of Democrats on list, sources say

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

(BROOKLYN PARK, MN) — Authorities said they’ve identified 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter as a suspect as they search for the gunman who allegedly shot and killed a state representative and shot and wounded a state senator in a targeted act of violence early Saturday.

Authorities said they’re still investigating if Boelter knew the victims in Saturday’s shooting: State Rep. Melissa Hortman and State Sen. John Hoffman.

“There’s certainly some overlap with some, you know, public meetings, I will say, with Sen. Hoffman and the individual,” authorities said.

Police released this photo of Boelter taken on Saturday.

Dozens of Minnesota Democrats were on a target list written by the gunman, according to law enforcement sources.

The Minnesota Democrats on the list included Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and state Attorney General Keith Ellison, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the matter.

Police said the list — which was retrieved from the suspect’s vehicle — also named Hortman and Hoffman. Both victims are Democrats and Hortman was formerly the Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives.

The shooter’s list of potential targets also included the names of abortion providers and pro-choice activists, several sources told ABC News. Many of the Democratic lawmakers on the list have been outspoken about pro-choice policy positions, two sources said.

Security resources have been dispatched to protect those people named on the list, authorities said. The Capitol Police said it’s “working with our federal, state and local partners.”

The shootings began around 2 a.m. Saturday when Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were both shot multiple times at their home in Champlin, Minnesota, authorities said.

“We’re cautiously optimistic they will survive this assassination attempt,” Walz said at a news conference.

After Hoffman was shot, officers headed to pro-actively check on Hortman, who lived in the nearby town of Brooklyn Park, police said.

Around 3:35 a.m., the officers found the suspect — who was dressed as a police officer — coming out of Hortman’s house, police said.

The suspect fired at the officers; gunfire was exchanged and the suspect was able to escape and flee on foot, authorities said.

Hortman and her husband, Mark, were both found fatally shot at the house, police said.

The suspect’s vehicle — which looked like a police vehicle, including police lights — was in Hortman’s driveway, authorities said, and the list of potential targets was found inside the car.

A manhunt for the gunman is ongoing. Brooklyn Park is under a shelter in place order, officials said

Walz said in a statement, “We are not a country that settles our differences at gunpoint. We have demonstrated again and again in our state that it is possible to peacefully disagree, that out state is strengthened by civil public debate. We must stand united against all forms of violence.”

“We will spare no resource in bringing those responsible to justice,” he added.

Walz warned, “out of an abundance of caution,” Minnesotans should not attend any political rallies in the state until the suspect is caught.

Fliers reading “No kings,” were found in the suspect’s car, authorities said. Thousands of “No Kings Day” protests are set to be held across the U.S. on Saturday to protest Trump’s administration and to counterprogram the military parade in Washington, D.C.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Luke Barr, Mike Levine and Katherine Faulders contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jennifer Vasquez Sura, wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia/Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran native living Maryland, was deported in March to a mega-prison in his home country of El Salvador — despite a 2019 court order barring his deportation to that country due to fear of persecution — after the Trump administration claimed he was a member of the criminal gang MS-13.

His attorneys say that Abrego Garcia, whose wife is a U.S. citizen and who has 5-year-old child and two step-children, escaped political violence in El Salvador in 2011 and is not a MS-13 member.

The Trump administration, while acknowledging that Abrego Garcia was deported to El Salvador in error, has said that his alleged MS-13 affiliation makes him ineligible to return to the United States.

Here is how the case has unfolded.

March 15, 2025

The Trump administration, as part of its immigration crackdown, deports three planeloads of alleged migrant gang members to El Salvador, where they are incarcerated in the notorious CECOT mega-prison under an agreement with the Salvadoran government. The alleged gang members include Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whose protected legal status precludes him from being deported to that country.

March 18, 2025

Families of several of the deported men tell ABC News that their detained relatives have no criminal record in the United States — a fact that’s acknowledged by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official, who nonetheless says that “the lack of specific information about each individual actually highlights the risk they pose” and “demonstrates that they are terrorists with regard to whom we lack a complete profile.”

April 1, 2025

In a sworn declaration as part of a lawsuit brought by Abrego Garcia’s attorneys, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official says Abrego Garcia was mistakenly deported to El Salvador as a result of an “administrative error” — but that he is still under a “final order of removal” for deportation, after the government rescinded his protected legal status due to his purported gang ties as alleged by a confidential police informant.

Court documents say that on March 12, Abrego Garcia was detained by ICE officers who “informed him that his immigration status had changed” due to the MS-13 allegations, after which he was transferred to a detention center in Texas and then deported to El Salvador.

April 4, 2025

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, at a hearing in Maryland, grants a preliminary injunction and orders the government to “facilitate and effectuate” the return of Abrego Garcia to the United States by midnight on April 7.

Asked by Judge Xinis under what authority law enforcement officers seized Abrego Garcia, DOJ attorney Erez Reuveni says he does not have the answer, telling the judge, “Your honor, my answer to a lot of these questions is going to be frustrating and I’m also frustrated that I have no answers for you on a lot of these questions.”

April 5, 2025

A day after the hearing, the Justice Department places DOJ attorney Erez Reuveni on indefinite paid leave over a “failure to zealously advocate” for the government’s interests.

April 7, 2025

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issues a temporary administrative stay putting off Judge Xinis’ midnight deadline for the government to return Abrego Garcia from El Salvador, in order to give the court more time to consider the arguments presented by both sides.

April 8, 2025

After the Trump administration, in a court filing, argues that a judge can’t demand Abrego Garcia’s return because a federal court can’t order a president to engage in foreign diplomacy, an attorney for Abrego Garcia tells ABC News he believes the Supreme Court will rule in his client’s favor.

April 9, 2025

In an interview with ABC News, Abrego Garcia’s wife, a U.S. citizen, denies the Trump administration’s allegation that her husband is a member of the criminal gang MS-13.

April 10, 2025

The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously rules that Judge Xinis “properly requires the Government to ‘facilitate’ Abrego Garcia’s release from custody in El Salvador and to ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador.”

“The intended scope of the term ‘effectuate’ in the District Court’s order is, however, unclear, and may exceed the District Court’s authority,” the court writes. “The District Court should clarify its directive, with due regard for the deference owed to the Executive Branch in the conduct of foreign affairs.”

The Trump administration, interpreting the ruling as prohibiting the district court from ordering the executive branch to take any action that would violate the separation of powers, celebrates the order as a victory for the administration.

April 11, 2025

Saying “the Supreme Court has spoken quite clearly” that Abrego Garcia should be released from El Salvador, Judge Xinis slams the government’s handling of the case and orders the Justice Department to provide her with “daily updates” on Abrego Garcia’s status and their efforts to bring him back.

April 12, 2025

A State Department official, in response to Judge Xinis’ demand for daily updates, tells the judge that Abrego Garcia is “alive and secure” in El Salvador’s CECOT prison, but provides no information about their efforts to return him to the United States.

April 14, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi, in an Oval Office meeting with President Trump and the visiting El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, says that Abrego Garcia’s return is “up to El Salvador,” after which Bukele says, “I don’t have the power to return him to the United States.”

April 15, 2025

Judge Xinis, in a hearing, takes Justice Department attorneys to task over their inaction and orders government officials to testify under oath through expedited discovery in order to resolve Abrego Garcia’s wrongful detention.

Prior to the hearing, a DHS official says the Trump administration is “prepared to facilitate Abrego Garcia’s presence in the United States … if he presents at a port of entry” — but that DHS does not have the authority to forcibly extract him “from the domestic custody of a foreign sovereign nation.”

April 16, 2025

The Department of Justice files notice that it will appeal Judge Xinis’ ruling ordering the government to facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return, and releases two documents that were previously used to allegedly tie Abrego Garcia to MS-13.

The developments come on the same day that DHS, in a social media post, shares court records showing that Abrego Garcia’s wife had a month-long order of protection against him in 2021, in which she cited being slapped, hit with an object, and being detained against her will.

April 17, 2025

Slamming the government for “asserting a right to stash away residents of this country in foreign prisons without the semblance of due process that is the foundation of our constitutional order,” the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit denies the Trump administration’s effort to appeal Judge Xinis’ order requiring it to facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

UIG via Getty Images, FILE

(WHITE CASTLE, La.) — A devastating fire destroyed the Louisiana’s historic Nottoway Resort, the largest antebellum mansion in the South, officials confirmed Friday.

“The fire has been contained now, but there’s no more Nottoway. The house is completely destroyed,” Iberville Sheriff’s Department Capt. Monty Migliacio told ABC News on Friday.

Emergency calls came in around 2:10 p.m. Thursday, reporting the fire, Migliacio told ABC News. The Iberville Sheriff’s Department arrived first, followed quickly by firefighters who fought the blaze at the White Castle mansion for hours.

“It was the biggest fire I’ve seen in my entire 20-year career,” Migliacio said.

Ten fire departments from surrounding areas worked together to contain the blaze and protect nearby buildings, according to officials.

Louisiana Fire Marshalls are investigating the cause of the blaze, authorities said.

Officials confirmed that no one was injured. It is unknown if anyone was touring the mansion at the time of the fire, they said.

Iberville Parish President Chris Daigle highlighted the mansion’s historical significance of the loss in a statement posted on Facebook.

“Nottoway was not only the largest remaining antebellum mansion in the South but also a symbol of both the grandeur and the deep complexities of our region’s past,” Daigle said.

He noted that it was built in 1859 and had been open to visitors since the ’80s.

“The loss of Nottoway is not just a loss for Iberville Parish but for the entire state of Louisiana,” he said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Capital Pride Alliance

Pride Month in the nation’s capital this year is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of participants across three weeks of programming consisting of over 300 events for World Pride 2025, an annual international festival that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community.

Organizers for the global celebration this year told ABC News they are emphasizing messages of resistance, resilience and, above all, hope at a time when LGBTQ+ individuals, particularly the transgender community, are being targeted on various fronts by the Trump administration.

World Pride 2025 makes its way back to the U.S. for the first time since 2019, when organizers chose New York City to host the festival the same year as the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.

World Pride 2025 events began May 17 and will culminate the weekend of June 7 and 8 with the annual parade and street festival. Included in the programming are events and partnerships with minority groups, including DC Latinx Pride, API Pride, Trans Pride, DC Black Pride, Youth Pride and DC Silver Pride for senior members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Ryan Bos is the executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance, which organizes Pride Month programming in D.C. each year. He has been spearheading the planning of World Pride since last year and says that the celebration this year is “more important than ever.”

“It’s surreal on days to think that the country that I was born into, the country that I have grown to have a lot of pride in — a country that I have devoted my professional and personal time in regards to creating spaces for people to feel welcome, to feel included, to make sure people feel seen and are valued — that in that country, we are now in a space where overtly, our federal government is saying certain people aren’t as valued,” Bos said. “And that hurts, and it’s scary.”

During his first weeks in office, Trump signed an executive order declaring that the U.S. government will only recognize a person’s gender assigned at birth. More executive orders targeted the transgender community in the military and in athletic spaces.

Marissa Miller, founder of the National Trans Visibility March, said that with attention focused on her community, this year, “humanity is on the line.”

“This is a revolutionary time,” she said. “We’ve been somewhere near here before, but I think that it’s been a while since we have been here.”

As a Black transgender woman, Miller emphasized that some members of the community have always felt like they had target on their backs.

“These are dangerous times — not unprecedented, dangerous times — for trans people, even more dangerous than they have been because there has been a permission set that says we do not exist,” Miller said.

In leading Pride Month planning this year, Bos said that security and safety have been at the forefront of many conversations. While D.C. is ready and welcoming, he said that it’s important for attendees and participants to understand any potential risks their international friends may have in travel.

Organizers and groups from several countries have already opted out of coming to World Pride this year, including those from Canada and some countries in Africa, Miller told ABC News.

Ry Schissler, a swimmer and cyclist from Toronto who decided not to travel to the United States for World Pride this year, citing decisions by the Trump administration. Schissler, who identifies as transgender and nonbinary, holds Canadian-American dual citizenship. Schissler’s team, the Toronto Purple Fins, a self-described “gender free” swimming group, had planned to come to D.C. in June for the IGLA+ Aquatic Championships and World Pride, but Schissler didn’t want to lead the team to a country where the group didn’t feel welcomed.

“There’s so many benefits to participating in sports, particularly team sports, and … trans people have been discouraged from that and actively banned from it,” Schissler said. “In a lot of cases, it’s so important to recognize how difficult it is for us to do that, much less travel internationally, to show up to an event where we’re clearly not wanted by a lot of people.”

Even though Schissler and the rest of the team planned to make the trip, they decided against it in the winter following Trump’s executive orders.

“Wherever I go, I have to be on my toes. And when I’m outside my comfort zone — the places that I go and know that there are people to support me — it’s hard,” Schissler added.

With the Trump administration’s executive orders targeting LGBTQ+ spaces and diversity equity and inclusion practices, Bos, the World Pride organizer, said that corporate partnerships this year have been more difficult to secure out of fear of losing federal funding.

Another one of Trump’s January executive orders not only banned DEI practices in the federal government, but also called on those in the private sector to end what the order calls “illegal DEI discrimination and preferences.”

According to Bos, some companies that had regularly sponsored Capital Pride in the past were “dragging their feet” to commit to World Pride 2025 as they waited for the outcome of the 2024 presidential election and some eventually backed out or lessened their support.

Booz Allen Hamilton, Deloitte, Comcast and Darcars are some of the companies that previously supported the Capital Pride Alliance that will not be sponsors for World Pride 2025, according to Bos. ABC News has not received a response after reaching out to the companies for comment.

But Bos says that he hopes the community persists, believing that “human decency and respect will ultimately win out.”

“My hope is that we can show that through World Pride and letting, again, folks know that there are people standing in our corner, that there are people willing to stand up, to be visible, to be heard, and that they’re not alone. And that they see hope in the future,” he said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.