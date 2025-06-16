Minnesota shooting suspect Vance Boelter expected to face federal charges: Sources

Minnesota shooting suspect Vance Boelter expected to face federal charges: Sources
Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office

(GREEN ISLE, Minn.) — The man suspected of shooting and killing a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband as well as shooting and wounding a second lawmaker and his wife is in federal custody and is expected to face federal charges, multiple sources told ABC News.

Authorities are expected to announce the federal charges against 57-year-old Vance Boelter at a news conference on Monday.

Boelter, who was arrested overnight near his farm in Green Isle, Minnesota, is expected to appear in state court on Monday to face two charges of murder and two charges of attempted murder, according to court documents. He’s also due in federal court on Monday, sources said.

Boelter is accused of killing Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and wounding state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

Early Saturday morning, the gunman knocked on the Hoffmans’ door in Champlin, Minnesota, identified himself as a police officer and then went in the house and shot the couple, according to court documents.

After the Hoffmans were shot, officers proactively went to the home of his fellow lawmaker, former Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives Melissa Hortman, in the nearby town of Brooklyn Park.

Around 3:35 a.m., when officers arrived at the Hortmans’ house, they saw an SUV “with police-style lights” in the driveway and “immediately saw Defendant, still dressed as a police officer, shoot an adult man … through the open door of the home,” according to court records.

The gunman engaged in a shootout with responders and then fled the scene on foot, authorities said.

The officers who confronted the suspect likely prevented other shootings, according to Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

A target list was recovered from the suspect’s car outside the Hortmans’ house with a list of dozens of Minnesota Democrats, including Hoffman, Hortman, Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and state Attorney General Keith Ellison, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the matter.

The shootings sparked a massive, two-day manhunt that included 20 SWAT teams, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles, authorities said.

Boelter was armed when he was taken into custody late Sunday in a rural area, authorities said, but he was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators are looking to see if anyone helped Boelter but are confident he worked alone, Evans said.

A motive remains under investigation.

ABC News’ Pierre Thomas, Katherine Faulders, Mike Levine and Alexander Mallin contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Prosecutors seek more than 7 years for George Santos in ‘brazen web of deceit’
Prosecutors seek more than 7 years for George Santos in ‘brazen web of deceit’
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Federal prosecutors are urging a judge to sentence disgraced former U.S. Rep. George Santos to seven years and three months in prison, calling his conduct a “brazen web of deceit” that defrauded donors, misled voters, and fueled his political rise through lies, theft, and identity fraud.

The government outlined the extent of Santos’s fraudulent activity across the 2020 and 2022 election cycles in a detailed sentencing memo filed on Friday.

Prosecutors allege Santos, 35, with the help of former Campaign Treasurer Nancy Marks, falsified Federal Election Commission filings, fabricating donor contributions and inflating fundraising totals to meet the $250,000 threshold required to join the National Republican Congressional Committee’s (NRCC) coveted “Young Guns” program. Marks pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing in June.

When informed he hadn’t reached the NRCC benchmark, Santos texted an associate, “We are going to do this a little differently. I got it.”

That “different” approach included submitting fake donations attributed to family members, fictitious individuals and even identities stolen from elderly supporters, according to the filing.

In tandem, Santos was running a fraudulent political consulting firm, Redstone Strategies LLC, falsely presenting it as a registered Super PAC or 501(c)(4) nonprofit. It was neither, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say Santos used Redstone to launder donor money, keep commissions and fund personal expenses. In one scheme, he used an elderly woman’s credit card — originally provided for a one-time donation — to charge $12,000 through Redstone’s merchant account, netting himself $11,580 after fees. He wired the money directly into his personal bank account.

When questioned by his business partner, Santos lied, claiming the woman — who suffers from a brain injury — was a consulting client, according to the filing. Between February and August 2022, prosecutors say Santos used her credit card repeatedly, attributing donations to her, her daughter, or fictitious names.

Another victim, referred to as “Individual 2” in the filing, had their credit card charged at least five times in March 2022, totaling more than $30,000 in fake campaign contributions, including some attributed to Santos’s uncle and to people who didn’t exist. These donations were strategically routed to other campaigns that were clients of Redstone, ensuring Santos earned a financial kickback while boosting his political visibility.

In July 2020, he used another victim’s credit card to contribute $28,400 to his own campaign, some under the name of a personal friend who neither donated nor gave consent, according to the filing.

In April 2022, prosecutors say Santos falsely reported a $500,000 personal loan to his campaign, enabling him to boast an $800,000 Q1 fundraising haul. He approved a press release promoting the lie and pitched the narrative in conversations with Republican leaders, including a sitting congresswoman. According to the prosecution, the loan never existed.

That lie, combined with his doctored FEC filings and a fabricated resume claiming degrees from NYU and jobs at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, helped Santos secure Young Guns status from the NRCC in June 2022. The designation brought significant support: $103,000 in advertising, $33,000 in polling, and direct contributions from joint fundraising efforts.

However, by fall 2022, campaign staffers discovered the truth. When confronted about the nonexistent loan, Santos admitted it wasn’t real and scrambled to fill the gap by soliciting a $450,000 loan from a donor referred to as “Individual 1” in the filing. Santos wired $400,000 of it to his campaign, never reported it to the FEC, and never repaid the donor. He covered the remaining $100,000 by misappropriating more funds from the same donor via Redstone.

Santos was expelled from Congress in December 2023 and has pleaded guilty wire fraud and aggravated identity fraud.

Defense attorneys said in their own memo Santos deserves no more than two years in prison, arguing he “accepted full responsibility for his actions.”

“This plea is not just an admission of guilt,” Santos told reporters in August. “It’s an acknowledgment that I need to be held accountable like any other American that breaks the law.”

The former congressman’s sentencing is on April 30.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood: Police
Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood: Police

(SAN DIEGO) — A small plane has crashed in a neighborhood of San Diego on Thursday morning, starting a large fire and damaging at least 15 homes and multiple cars, fire officials said Thursday.

Officials are working to to get everybody out of the neighborhood and they will be going home to home to find out if there is anybody inside, San Diego Assistant Fire Chief of Emergency Operations Dan Eddy said at a press conference, referring to it as “like a movie scene.”

The plane directly hit multiple homes and cars, setting them ablaze, before running down the street, Eddy said.

No patients have been transported as of now, with officials searching to see if anyone is inside the impacted area, Eddy said.

The small private jet crashed seconds before landing at about 3:45 am. local time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane was flying from Wichita to Montgomery Gibbs Executive Airport when it crashed. It was roughly 500 feet in the air at its last radar check-in, according to the FAA.

“A Cessna 550 crashed near Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in California, around 3:45 a.m.local time on Thursday, May 22. The number of people on board is unknown at this time,” the FAA said in a statement.

Residents have been instructed to avoid the area near near Sculpin Street and Santo Road as crews work.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Police searching for missing girl after mother arrested for allegedly locking sibling in closet
Police searching for missing girl after mother arrested for allegedly locking sibling in closet
Austin Police Department

(AUSTIN) — Police in Texas said they are looking for a missing 9-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen in over seven years whose disappearance was uncovered after the child’s mother was arrested for allegedly locking her 7-year-old daughter in a closet for weeks.

Virginia Marie Gonzales, 33, of Austin, was arrested on a charge of injury to a child after the 7-year-old girl was found “locked in a closet and starving” last month, according to Austin Detective Russell Constable.

The girl’s grandmother called police after she found the child “malnourished, soiled and barricaded in a bedroom closet” on April 3, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. The grandmother had gone to the apartment after Gonzales was arrested for marijuana possession, according to the affidavit.

Gonzales allegedly barricaded her child in the closet for a month, feeding her a hot dog or corn dog in the morning and evening and half a cup of water daily, according to the affidavit.

The girl was immediately taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, where she was found to weigh 29 pounds and had signs of malnourishment, according to the affidavit. She is currently recovering, Constable said during a press briefing Tuesday, calling the case “emotionally difficult.”

There were six other children in the home between the ages of 2 and 14 who appeared to be physically healthy, police said. Though during the investigation, authorities learned that there was an eighth child, Ava Marie Gonzales, who was not inside the home and had not been seen by family or friends since December 2017, when she was 2 and in the custody of her mother, police said.

“Austin Police Department’s missing person detectives are seriously concerned about Ava’s welfare, given the circumstances in which Ava’s 7-year-old sibling was found,” Constable said.

ABC News reached out to Gonzales’ attorney and did not immediately receive a response. She is being held in the Travis County Correctional Complex on $75,000 bond and has a court hearing scheduled next week, online jail and court records show.

Ava has not been reported missing by her mother or anyone else, Constable said.

Constable said the girl’s mother has “provided conflicting information to many different family members” about Ava’s whereabouts, and police are asking for anyone who may have seen her or knows where she is to come forward.

Police have not identified her father, he said.

Constable said Gonzales has provided police some information regarding her missing child that they are trying to corroborate.

“We’re hoping to get some more information and try to figure out where she is,” he said.

As far as Austin police are aware, none of Gonzales’ children are enrolled in school, Constable said.

Police released an age-progressed photo of Ava, who has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to email ava@austintexas.gov or can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 512-572-8477.

ABC News’ Amanda Morris contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.